

Performance Highlights 01. Revenue Exceeded RMB100 Billion in the First Three Quarters: The Group recorded revenue of RMB117.061 billion, net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company of RMB1.566 billion, and after excluding nonrecurring items, the net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the parent company amounted to RMB1.455 billion. 02. Cash flow improved substantially: Net operating cash flow increased significantly by 510.19% year-on-year to RMB9.827 billion. 03. Active Share Buybacks to Enhance Investor Confidence: This year, the Group successively launched an H-share repurchase plan of up to HKD500 million and an A-share repurchase plan of RMB300–500 million (inclusive). As of 30 October, the cumulative H-share repurchase amounted to approximately HKD190 million, involving about 25.79 million H-shares, and the cumulative A-share repurchase amounted to approximately RMB103 million, involving about 12.45 million A-shares. 04. Offshore Engineering Business Saw Year-on-Year Improvement in Operating Efficiency: Benefiting from the continuous improvement in delivery efficiency and lean management, the operating performance recorded a year-on-year increase, achieving the goal of high-quality development. Within the third quarter, the P83 hull was delivered, marking the fourth FPSO delivered by the Group’s offshore engineering business. 05. Energy & Chemical Segment Maintained Steady Growth: CIMC Enric’s overall orders on hand amounted to approximately RMB30.763 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.9%, with shipbuilding orders booked through 2028. Benefiting from the unleashing of profit from the offshore clean energy sector, the incremental profit contribution from the COG-to-hydrogen co-production LNG project and the stable export of high-end low-temperature tanks overseas, achieved significant year-on-year increase in its reportable segment profit. 06. Production and Sales Volumes of Container Manufacturing Business Remained at a Relatively Sound Level: The growth rate of global trade in goods remained resilient, the global container trade volume exceeded the expectation at the beginning of the year, coupled with factors such as Red Sea detour, port congestion, and environmental requirements for shipping, the container manufacturing business remained at a relatively sound level. The Group’s cumulative sales volume of dry cargo containers reached 1,801,800 TEUs, while cumulative sales of reefer containers increased by 64.35% year-on-year to 153,500 TEUs. HONG KONG, Oct 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (“CIMC Group” or the “Group”, stock code: 000039.SZ/02039.HK) is pleased to announce the unaudited third-quarter results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 (the “Period”). In the first three quarters of 2025, despite the uncertainty of the global trade environment, CIMC Group continued to promote business structure optimization and enhance operational efficiency, maintaining overall steady performance. During the Period, the Group’s revenue amounted to RMB117.061 billion, the net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company amounted to RMB1.566 billion; the cash flow improved substantially, the net operating cash flow increased substantially by 510.19% year-on-year to RMB9.827 billion. In terms of container manufacturing business, in the first three quarters of 2025, despite the influence of factors such as U.S. tariff policies and tense geopolitical situations, the growth rate of global trade in goods remained resilient. According to the forecast in September 2025 made by CLARKSONS, an authoritative industry analysis institution, the global container trade volume will grow by 3.0% year-on-year in 2025, exceeding the expectation at the beginning of the year. In the meantime, factors such as Red Sea detour, port congestion, and environmental requirements for shipping have further reduced container shipping efficiency, and maintained stable demand for containers. During the Period, the Group’s cumulative sales volume of dry cargo containers reached 1,801,800 TEUs (same period in 2024: 2,486,300 TEUs), maintained a sound level; meanwhile, driven by South American fruit exports, the demand for reefer containers saw significant growth during the Period, the cumulative sales volumes of reefer containers reached 153,500 TEUs (same period in 2024: 93,400 TEUs), representing a year-on-year increase of 64.35%. In terms of road transportation vehicle business, CIMC Vehicles recorded worldwide a total sales volume of various vehicles of 101,583 units, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.21%, and an aggregated revenue of RMB15.012 billion, continued to show a sequential recovery in the third quarter. In terms of semi-trailer business, domestic market, guided by the “StarChained Only” strategy, through enhancing order delivery efficiency and strengthening supply capabilities in centralized procurement, in the first three quarters, China’s semi-trailer business saw a year-on-year increase in revenue of 16.3% and in gross profit margin of 2.6 percentage points. The overseas market maintained strategic focus despite the disruption caused by tariffs, the semi-trailer business in the Global South achieved a year-on-year increase in revenue of 15.79%, in sales volume of 21.39%. The truck body business (including EV-DTB) achieved a revenue of RMB2,333 million in total, indicating a sound year-on-year increase, sustained focus on new energy products. The pure electric tractor and trailer business completed planning for the establishment of the EV-RT 2.0 product R&D and operation system, and completed prototype validation for two models: electric tractors and trailers for dump trucks, and electric tractors and trailers for mixers. The airport facilities and logistics equipment, fire safety and rescue equipment business demonstrated a rapid growth trend in revenue and profit. Growth in the airport facilities business was primarily attributable to the release and settlement of high-quality orders accumulated in earlier periods. The logistics equipment business completed and delivered the automated stereoscopic warehouse supporting the Petrochemical Refining and Chemical Integration Project (Phase I), a large-scale, technologically advanced facility in China’s chemical industry. Guided by the national Belt and Road policy, the fire safety and rescue equipment business drove domestic subsidiaries to expand into overseas markets proactively, undertook specialized research for multiple national and provincial-level projects, and deployed smart firefighting and unmanned fire truck technologies. In terms of logistics services business, against the backdrop of uncertain tariff policies and low freight rates, CIMC Wetrans achieved stable operating results and a substantial year-on-year improvement in cash flow through strengthened accounts receivable management, optimised capital turnover, and the streamlining of underperforming operations. During the Period, the company formally launched its strategic upgrade of “second entrepreneurship”, establishing three major business groups (BGs): Marine Logistics, Industrial Logistics, and Port Logistics, and accelerating the development of additional network nodes in the Middle East and Africa to cultivate new growth drivers. In the Comprehensive List of Freight Forwarding and Logistics Enterprises released by the China International Logistics and Freight Forwarding Association, CIMC Wetrans once again ranked among the top four, further solidifying its industry standing. In terms of energy, chemical and liquid food business, the main operating entity, CIMC Enric steadily achieved an overall revenue growth of 7.7% year-on-year to RMB19,348 million and an increase in net profit attributable to the parent company of 12.9% year-on year to RMB767 million. As of the end of September 2025, CIMC Enric’s overall orders on hand amounted to approximately RMB30,763 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 10.9%, in particular, shipbuilding orders have been booked through 2028; the accumulated new orders signed in the first three quarters amounted to RMB19,641 million, basically at a stable level. Specifically, Benefiting from the unleashing of profit from the offshore clean energy sector, the incremental profit contribution from the COG-to-hydrogen co-production LNG project and the stable export of high-end low-temperature tanks overseas, the revenue of the clean energy segment soared by 19.4% year-on-year to RMB15,037 million in the first three quarters of 2025; the revenue from the chemical and environment business declined year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2025; however, the early-invested medical-related business continued to perform well. The liquid food segment was affected by macroeconomic uncertainties, and project progress was delayed to some extent, resulting in a year-on-year decrease in revenue during the Period. Going forward, the segment will continue to focus on the domestic market, while reducing costs and enhancing the efficiency of overseas operations to accelerate project progress. In terms of marine engineering business, thanks to the continuous improvement in delivery efficiency and lean management, the operating performance recorded a year-on-year increase. In terms of project construction and delivery, the “CADWELL”, a 7,000 CEU car carrier built at Longkou Port, departed for delivery in July; the hull delivery ceremony for P83 was held at Yantai Port in August, marking the fourth FPSO delivered following the P71, P78 and P80 projects; and the Scarabeo 5 LNG FPU was delivered and dispatched for operations in the waters off Congo in September. In terms of the offshore engineering asset operation and management business, the Group’s leased offshore engineering assets operated normally in accordance with lease contracts during the Reporting Period, providing high-quality services to customers. At the same time, the Group continued to promote asset disposal in response to market changes. During the Period, leases for the sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling platform “Deepsea Yantai” were signed for five wells, injecting momentum into revenue growth. The seventh-generation ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling platform “Blue Whale No. 1” entered the fitting-out phase and has been preparing for the fulfillment of a new lease agreement. Meanwhile, through refined management and process optimization, the company’s operating costs decreased to some extent, effectively expanding profit margins and enhancing operating returns. The management of the Group stated, “Since the beginning of 2025, the global economic and trade environment has been complex and volatile. Adhering to its global layout strategy and commitment to technological innovation, CIMC Group has achieved steady development across all business segments. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to seize opportunities in new quality productive forces and green transformation, consolidate the foundation of its global operating platform, and promote high-quality and sustainable development, and embrace the manufacturing era of energy.” About China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. The CIMC Group is a world-leading equipment and solution provider in the logistics and energy industries, and its industry cluster mainly covers logistics and energy fields, strengthening its position as a global market leader. In the logistics field, the Group still adheres to taking container manufacturing business as its core business, based on which to develop road transportation vehicles business, airport facilities and logistics equipment/fire safety and rescue equipment business and to a lesser extent, logistics services business and recycled load business providing products and services in professional field of logistics; in the energy field, the Group is principally engaged in energy/chemical/liquid food equipment business and offshore engineering business; meanwhile, the Group also continuously develops emerging industries and has finance and asset management business that serves the Group itself. As a diversified multinational industrial group that shoulders the mission of global serving, CIMC owns a total of 4 listed companies and over 300 member enterprises in Asia, North America, Europe, Australia, and others, and extensive customers and sales networks covering more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the Group recorded a revenue of RMB177.664 billion, with gross profit margin remaining at 12.52% and net profit of RMB4.195 billion. The Group was ranked 154th in the Fortune 500 China 2025. For more information, please visit http://www.cimc.com/.





