  • Saturday, November 1, 2025
Friday, 31 October 2025, 21:45 HKT/SGT
EESystem Triumphs Again: Courts Deem Jason Shurka's Claims "Baseless" and "Futile"
Judges Continue to Side with Energy Enhancement System as Jason Shurka's Legal Maneuvers Collapse

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Energy Enhancement System, LLC ("EES") has achieved another decisive victory in its ongoing effort to defend truth, innovation, and integrity against baseless attacks from Jason Shurka and The Light System, Inc. ("TLS").

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York has formally granted EES permission to move forward with its full motion to dismiss - a strong indication that the court recognizes the legal and factual strength of EES's position. Judges in multiple jurisdictions have now described Shurka's filings as "baseless" and "futile," repeatedly returning the cases to the very courts where EES first initiated them - and where EES continues to win.

Truth Over Deception

The latest decision follows months of extensive filings exposing what EES alleges was a coordinated campaign of misinformation and brand confusion.

Court records show that Shurka, once briefly involved in limited marketing activities with EES, launched a competing venture falsely implying that his product was identical to or derived from the original EESystem technology.

EES's lawsuits in Nevada and New York detail how Shurka and TLS misrepresented their affiliationmisused EES's intellectual property, and exploited public imagery and research to promote their imitation product. These filings cite violations under the Lanham Act (15 U.S.C. § 1125) and the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act, among others.

"This is not about competition; it's about protecting decades of honest work and innovation," said Hon. Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, DNM, DCSJ, founder and inventor of the EESystem."I began developing this technology in 1978 - long before these individuals appeared. We will continue to safeguard our legacy of integrity and ensure that truth, not falsehood, guides our community."

The court's decision authorizes EESystem to maintain course and proceed with its full motion to dismiss - a clear reaffirmation that authenticity and integrity prevail.

"Every decision in our favor strengthens our evidence and unites our global centers even further," added Mela Bertolacini, daughter of Sandra Rose Michael and EESystem spokesperson.

A Legacy of Authentic Innovation

For nearly five decades, Hon. Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, DNM, DCSJ, has guided the development of the Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) - a technology exploring how scalar-field and photonic energy environments interact with the human system.

Energy Enhancement System, with hundreds of public centers across the globe, is recognized for its distinctive integration of research, engineering precision, and educational outreach.

From its Nevada headquarters, Energy Enhancement System, LLC advances research and design in emerging energy sciences, fostering environments that encourage relaxation, coherence, and scientific curiosity. Since 1978, Dr. Michael's work has emphasized innovation with integrity and the pursuit of deeper understanding at the intersection of science and consciousness.

About Energy Enhancement System (EESystem)

Founded by Hon. Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, DNM, DCSJEnergy Enhancement System, LLC is a Nevada-based research and technology company dedicated to the responsible exploration of scalar-field and photonic energy phenomena. The company's mission is to promote transparency, education, and the ongoing study of coherence-based environments in collaboration with scientists, practitioners, and community centers worldwide.

For transparency and public verification, case details are available through official court dockets: Energy Enhancement System, LLC v. Shurka et al., Case No. A-25-910216-B (Clark County District Court, Nevada); 2:2025cv00633 (U.S. District Court, District of Nevada); 1:25-cv-00218 / 1:25-cv-20981 (U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida); and 2:25-cv-01234 (U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York).

Media Contact
Energy Enhancement System, LLC
support@eesystem.com
www.eesystem.com

Energy Enhancement System - Where Truth, Science, and Integrity Continue to Prevail.

