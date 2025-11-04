|
SINGAPORE, Nov 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - PropertyGuru, Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, unveiled the winners of the 15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) at a black-tie gala today in Andaz Singapore.
Supported by Mitsubishi Electric Asia, the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) honoured the year’s finest real estate achievements in 44 categories, celebrating excellence in property development, design, and individual leadership.
City Developments Limited won the Best Developer award for the first time since 2016, a victory complemented by a win for its project, Union Square Residences.
Chia Ngiang Hong, group general manager of City Developments Limited (CDL), received the inaugural Life Achievement Award, acknowledging his over four decades of exceptional service to the Singapore property market and his exemplary leadership at the Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (REDAS).
Frasers Property Singapore was awarded Best Lifestyle Developer, alongside a win for Sky Eden@Bedok. Parc Greenwich, the company’s joint venture with CSC Land Group (Singapore), was also a winner.
Soon Su Lin, chief executive officer of Frasers Property Singapore, was named Real Estate Personality of the Year for her strategic investments in sustainability, inclusive developments, and ambitious vision for retail and luxury development in the country.
IOI Properties Group emerged as the programme’s most prolific winner, earning the Best Transnational Developer title. Its subsidiary, IOI Properties Singapore, collected four trophies for W Residences Marina View – Singapore, one trophy for W Singapore – Marina View, and two for IOI Central Boulevard Towers.
UOL Group Limited returned this year with two titles: Best Sustainable Developer and Best Residential Developer. Parktown Residence, its joint venture with CapitaLand Development and Singapore Land Group Limited, won four awards.
Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard, a joint venture between UOL Group Limited and Singapore Land Group Limited, won the prestigious Best Condo Development (Singapore) award. University Road Developments, a project by Best Landed Developer winner Jean Yip Developments, was named Best Boutique Landed Housing Development and Best Housing Development (Singapore).
Allgreen Properties Limited won Best Luxury Developer, along with a trophy for Promenade Peak, while Apex Asia Development Pte. Ltd. won Best Breakthrough Developer, supported by two wins for Artisan 8 by Apex Asia (2) Pte. Ltd. and Food Point @ Tai Seng by Tai Seng Food Point Development Pte. Ltd. The Assembly Place also returned this year with a win for Best Co Living Operator.
The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) honoured an array of developments, led by One Marina Gardens by Kingsford Marina Development Pte Ltd and River Green by Wing Tai. Other winning projects this year include Otto Place by Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd & Sunway Developments Pte Ltd; Tampines Connection by Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd; and The Golden Mile by Perennial Holdings Pte Ltd and Far East Organization.
Rounding out the individual honours, Oliver Siah, co-founder and managing director of Fraxtor Group, was named Rising Star for his pioneering use of blockchain technology to democratise real estate investment.
Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “Singapore's legacy as a garden city is reflected in our award winners this year with innovative spaces to live, work, and thrive in harmony with nature. The winning developments clearly demonstrate a profound respect for their surroundings, whether by blurring the lines between indoors and outdoors, or sensitively preserving heritage. With transnational reach and homegrown expertise, our awardees deliver generously scaled, flexible spaces, from large-scale residences to innovative industrial projects. As we mark our 15th-year milestone in Singapore, we celebrate the achievements of developers that go for the gold standard in all aspects of design and development.”
Roy Ling, the new chairperson of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) judging panel, said: “As we mark the 15th edition of the Awards, we celebrate more than architectural beauty—we honour innovation, purpose, and impact. This year’s winners remind us that great real estate is both future-ready and community-centred. From mega-developments to thoughtful heritage conservation, the award winners set new benchmarks for excellence. Congratulations to all—may your vision continue to shape a Singapore where people don’t just live and work, but truly thrive.”
The independent panel of judges who selected this year’s winners consists of Roy Ling, CEO, board director, and adjunct professor, FollowTrade; Ar. Ivy Koh, director, Architecture + Design, Buildings + Cities, SJ Group; Dr Yeong Ming Keow, associate professor, National University of Singapore; Greg Shand, architect, Robert Greg Shand Architects; Henry Woon, director, Atelier Ten; Saravanan Sugumaran, managing director, Morrow Intelligence Pte Ltd; Shang Chai Chua, partner, Dentons Rodyk & Davidson LLP; and Zhenru Goy, principal architect, Goy Architects.
HLB Singapore Foo Kon Tan supervised the selection process under the leadership of Raymond Kong and Edwin Wee, upholding the fairness, transparency, and credibility of the awards.
The 15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) is part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which marks its historic 20th edition in 2025. Over the decades, the series has expanded from its home base of Thailand to markets such as Singapore, Australia, the Middle East, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Japan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam.
Top winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) will compete for Best in Asia honours at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Thailand on 12 December 2025.
Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) is supported by gold sponsor Mitsubishi Electric Asia; official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners D+A Magazine, Gazet International, SquareRooms Magazine, Tatler Asia Homes, and Top 10 Singapore; supporting association Singapore Institute of Estate Agents; and official supervisor HLB.
For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.
COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS15th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore)
DEVELOPER AWARDS
Best Developer
WINNER: City Developments Limited
Best Transnational Developer
WINNER: IOI Properties Group
Best Sustainable Developer
WINNER: UOL Group Limited
Best Lifestyle Developer
WINNER: Frasers Property Singapore
Best Luxury Developer
WINNER: Allgreen Properties Limited
Best Residential Developer
WINNER: UOL Group Limited
Best Landed Developer
WINNER: Jean Yip Developments
Best Breakthrough Developer
WINNER: Apex Asia Development Pte. Ltd.
Best Co Living Operator
WINNER: The Assembly Place
DEVELOPMENT AWARDS
Best Mega Scale Luxury Condo Development
WINNER: One Marina Gardens by Kingsford Marina Development Pte Ltd
Best Mega Scale Condo Development
WINNER: Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development
WINNER: W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore
Best Luxury Condo Development
WINNER: Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard by UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Group Limited
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Promenade Peak by Allgreen Properties Limited
Best Boutique Condo Development
WINNER: Artisan 8 by Apex Asia (2) Pte. Ltd.
Best Lifestyle Condo Development
WINNER: W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore
Best Completed Executive Condo Development
WINNER: Parc Greenwich by Frasers Property Singapore & CSC Land Group (Singapore)
Best Executive Condo Development
WINNER: Otto Place by Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd & Sunway Developments Pte Ltd
Best Private Condo Development
WINNER: Sky Eden@Bedok by Frasers Property Singapore
Best Landed Housing Development
WINNER: Springleaf Collection by The Assembly Place
Best Boutique Landed Housing Development
WINNER: University Road Developments by Jean Yip Developments
Best Industrial Development
WINNER: Tampines Connection by Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd
Best Food Hub Development
WINNER: Food Point @ Tai Seng by Tai Seng Food Point Development Pte. Ltd.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: EcoFood @ Mandai by UnitedLand Development
Best Mixed Use Development
WINNER: Union Square Residences by City Developments Limited
Best Lifestyle Commercial Development
WINNER: Odeon by UOL Group Limited
Best Heritage Conservation Development
WINNER: The Golden Mile by Perennial Holdings Pte Ltd and Far East Organization
Best Office Development
WINNER: IOI Central Boulevard Towers by IOI Properties Singapore
Best Boutique Hotel Development
WINNER: Social on Outram by The Assembly Place
Best Integrated Development
WINNER: Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Sustainable Development
WINNER: River Green by Wing Tai
Best Co Living Space
WINNER: Serene Living, managed by The Assembly Place
DESIGN AWARDS
Best Mega Scale Condo Architectural Design
WINNER: Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design
WINNER: Promenade Peak by Allgreen Properties Limited
HIGHLY COMMENDED: River Green by Wing Tai
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard by UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Office Architectural Design
WINNER: IOI Central Boulevard Towers by IOI Properties Singapore
Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design
WINNER: W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore
Best Ultra Luxury Condo Interior Design
WINNER: W Residences Marina View – Singapore by IOI Properties Singapore
Best Luxury Condo Interior Design
WINNER: Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard by UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Group LimitedHIGHLY COMMENDED: Promenade Peak by Allgreen Properties Limited
Best Mega Scale Condo Landscape Design
WINNER: Parktown Residence by CapitaLand Development, UOL Group Limited, & Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Luxury Condo Landscape Design
WINNER: River Green by Wing TaiHIGHLY COMMENDED: Promenade Peak by Allgreen Properties Limited
Best Hotel Interior Design
WINNER: W Singapore - Marina View by IOI Properties Singapore
BEST OF SINGAPORE
Best Condo Development (Singapore)
WINNER: Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard by UOL Group Limited & Singapore Land Group Limited
Best Housing Development (Singapore)
WINNER: University Road Developments by Jean Yip Developments
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Life Achievement Award
WINNER: Chia Ngiang Hong, Group General Manager, City Developments Limited (CDL)
Real Estate Personality of the Year
WINNER: Soon Su Lin, Chief Executive Officer, Frasers Property Singapore
Rising Star
WINNER: Oliver Siah, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Fraxtor Group
