Source: Alltronics Holdings Limited
Alltronics Completes Strategic Acquisition to Bolster R&D and Market Reach

HONG KONG, Nov 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Alltronics Holdings Limited (“Alltronics” or the “Group”) (SEHK: 833), a leading manufacturer of electronic products, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of the 51% issued share capital of EME Limited (the “Target Company”), a strategic move expected to enhance the Group’s research and development (“R&D”) capabilities and diversify its geographical footprint.

Upon completion, EME Limited and its subsidiaries (“Target Group”) will become indirect non-wholly owned subsidiaries of Alltronics, and the financial results of the Target Group will be consolidated into the Group’s consolidated financial statements.

EME Limited engages in the business of research and development, manufacturing and sale of electronic products. Alltronics will leverage its proven track record in innovation and product development to enhance its own technological capabilities and accelerate the development of new products and solutions. Meanwhile, EME Limited has established a strong market presence in Europe with an extensive sales network and customer base, which will significantly supplement and diversify the Group’s existing sales markets.

As the Group is in the process of opening new manufacturing facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam as part of its strategic expansion plan, certain existing production activities will be relocated from its factories in the PRC to these new production facilities. EME Limited’s business operations are expected to generate additional production orders and business opportunities that can effectively utilise the remaining production capacity at the Group’s existing PRC factories.

Mr. Lam Yin Kee, Chairman and Executive Director of Alltronics, said, “This acquisition represents a key step in realising our strategic growth plan. By leveraging EME Limited’s strong R&D expertise and established customer network, we will enhance our technological capabilities, accelerate innovation, and expand our market reach. We are confident these synergies will strengthen our competitive position in the electronics industry, and enhance our overall stability and growth prospects.”

Mr. Lam Chee Tai, Eric, Chief Executive and Executive Director of Alltronics, added, “With the integration of EME Limited into our Group, we are better positioned to optimize our production resources, maximising the utilisation efficiency of our manufacturing assets and maintaining stable operations at all manufacturing facilities. This will drive greater operational efficiency and cost effectiveness, supporting sustainable growth and long-term value for our stakeholders.”

About Alltronics Holdings Limited (Stock code: 833)

Alltronics Holdings Limited is mainly engaged in the design and manufacture of a wide range of electronic products with quality and style. The Company is a constituent stock of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Hong Kong Micro Cap Index. For more information, please visit the company website http://www.alltronics.com.hk/

 




