  • Friday, November 7, 2025
Thursday, 6 November 2025, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Michelin
The Michelin Guide Expands Its Global Footprint with the Arrival in Aotearoa New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand, Nov 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Michelin is pleased to announce the arrival of the MICHELIN Guide in Aotearoa New Zealand, marking its first-ever expansion into Oceania. The inaugural edition will cover four vibrant culinary destinations: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown.

Set to be unveiled in the middle of 2026, the restaurant selection process is already under way, as MICHELIN Guide Inspectors are currently on the ground, dining anonymously to identify the very best restaurants that showcase the unique character of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown culinary scenes.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide states: "We are thrilled to bring the MICHELIN Guide to Aotearoa New Zealand for the very first time. The country offers a rich and diverse culinary landscape, shaped by its indigenous Māori heritage, Pacific influences, and a new generation of chefs who champion local produce with creativity and passion. By highlighting the exceptional restaurants of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown, we hope to share with the world the unique flavours and talent that make New Zealand such an exciting gastronomic destination."

The expansion of the MICHELIN Guide to Aotearoa New Zealand is made possible through the valued support of Tourism New Zealand.

New Zealand's Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Louise Upston said: "This recognition is more than a win for our chefs and winemakers - it's a triumph for our entire hospitality and tourism sector. It celebrates the incredible dedication and talent of the people who bring our food and beverage experiences to life every day."

Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive René de Monchy said: "We couldn't be prouder of our vibrant food and beverage scene, and it's thrilling to see it now shining on the international stage through the prestigious MICHELIN Guide. The recognition not only celebrates our culinary excellence but also signals to the world that New Zealand is a must-visit destination. We warmly invite the world to come and experience it for themselves - to taste the flavours of this land and discover the stories behind every plate and pour."

A Gourmet Destination

Aotearoa New Zealand is a land shaped by a fusion of cultures, and contemporary cosmopolitan influences. Its cuisine reflects this melting pot of traditions, combined with an abundance of world-class local produce. From fresh seasonal vegetables to iconic grass-fed lamb and beef, New Zealand ingredients are elevated into modern cuisine which include international flair and paired with some of the world's most acclaimed wines.

Joining the MICHELIN Guide puts New Zealand on the global culinary map, a destination where food is an experience worth travelling for. It validates the excellence of New Zealand's chefs, producers and hospitality and invites discerning travellers to explore through taste. With Michelin's spotlight, New Zealand's food story becomes part of a global conversation - driving tourism, elevating local talent and deepening international appreciation for its unique flavours and manaakitanga.

About Michelin:

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people. (www.michelin.com).

SOURCE: Michelin




