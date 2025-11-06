

Brasilia, Brazil, Nov 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Excent Capital, an international multi-asset regulated brokerage, announced today the expansion of its swap-free trading conditions to include all U.S. stocks and major equity indices. This guarantees zero overnight financing fees for both long and short positions, giving traders more flexibility to hold trades without any extra daily costs. What This Means for Traders Swap fees, also known as overnight charges, are applied when positions remain open across market sessions. By removing these charges on U.S. equities and index CFDs, Excent Capital helps traders: Reduce ongoing holding costs;

Manage medium and long-term positions comfortably;

Navigate periods of higher volatility with fewer cost constraints;

Position trades prior to earnings announcements. This change supports both active traders and long-term strategists who want flexibility without the pressure of overnight charges. Zero-Slippage Execution Across All Assets In addition to the swap-free update, Excent Capital reaffirms its zero-slippage execution model across all tradable assets under normal market conditions. This means that when the market is stable and liquid, orders are executed at the exact price requested, with no positive or negative deviation. The price you see is the price you get. If markets are experiencing extreme volatility, major news releases, or high liquidity gaps, traders may encounter price adjustments. However, in normal trading conditions, execution remains strictly zero slippage. For traders, this provides greater precision when opening or closing positions, supporting more predictable outcomes in risk management. Traders can rely on their planned levels without unexpected deviations, while benefiting from clear and consistent pricing with instant execution. "Our clients tell us that what they value most is precision. The combination of swap-free assets and zero-slippage execution lets traders stay fully focused on their strategy." said Marcelo Lima, Business Development Manager at Excent Capital. This update reflects Excent Capital's continued effort to provide institutional-grade trading conditions to both retail and professional clients, with a focus on accessibility, transparent risk management, and operational efficiency. About Excent Capital Excent Capital is a multi-regulated global execution-only brokerage offering access to FX, indices, commodities, equities, ETFs and digital assets. The company maintains operational presence across multiple regions, including Latin America, North America, Europe and Africa, allowing it to support traders and partners with local communication and market understanding. The company is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles and partners with Equals Money, an FCA-regulated UK financial institution, to provide international payments and multi-currency account infrastructure. Excent Capital delivers institutional-grade trading solutions such as MAM and Copy Trading for professional money managers, financial advisors, portfolio managers and traders. Contact Information

