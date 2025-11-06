Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 7, 2025
Thursday, 6 November 2025, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Excent Capital
Excent Capital Announces Swap-Free Trading on All U.S. Stocks and Indices

Brasilia, Brazil, Nov 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Excent Capital, an international multi-asset regulated brokerage, announced today the expansion of its swap-free trading conditions to include all U.S. stocks and major equity indices. This guarantees zero overnight financing fees for both long and short positions, giving traders more flexibility to hold trades without any extra daily costs.

What This Means for Traders

Swap fees, also known as overnight charges, are applied when positions remain open across market sessions. By removing these charges on U.S. equities and index CFDs, Excent Capital helps traders:

  • Reduce ongoing holding costs;
  • Manage medium and long-term positions comfortably;
  • Navigate periods of higher volatility with fewer cost constraints;
  • Position trades prior to earnings announcements.

This change supports both active traders and long-term strategists who want flexibility without the pressure of overnight charges.

Zero-Slippage Execution Across All Assets

In addition to the swap-free update, Excent Capital reaffirms its zero-slippage execution model across all tradable assets under normal market conditions.

This means that when the market is stable and liquid, orders are executed at the exact price requested, with no positive or negative deviation. The price you see is the price you get.

If markets are experiencing extreme volatility, major news releases, or high liquidity gaps, traders may encounter price adjustments. However, in normal trading conditions, execution remains strictly zero slippage.

For traders, this provides greater precision when opening or closing positions, supporting more predictable outcomes in risk management. Traders can rely on their planned levels without unexpected deviations, while benefiting from clear and consistent pricing with instant execution.

"Our clients tell us that what they value most is precision. The combination of swap-free assets and zero-slippage execution lets traders stay fully focused on their strategy." said Marcelo Lima, Business Development Manager at Excent Capital.

This update reflects Excent Capital's continued effort to provide institutional-grade trading conditions to both retail and professional clients, with a focus on accessibility, transparent risk management, and operational efficiency.

About Excent Capital

Excent Capital is a multi-regulated global execution-only brokerage offering access to FX, indices, commodities, equities, ETFs and digital assets. The company maintains operational presence across multiple regions, including Latin America, North America, Europe and Africa, allowing it to support traders and partners with local communication and market understanding.

The company is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles and partners with Equals Money, an FCA-regulated UK financial institution, to provide international payments and multi-currency account infrastructure. Excent Capital delivers institutional-grade trading solutions such as MAM and Copy Trading for professional money managers, financial advisors, portfolio managers and traders.

Contact Information
Brand: Excent Capital
Contact: Ryccielli Ongaratto, Marketing Manager
Website: https://excent.capital/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Excent Capital

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Olympus Unveils Corporate Strategy  
Friday, November 7, 2025 2:30:00 PM
TANAKA's New Head Office, TANAKA Building Received The GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2025  
Friday, November 7, 2025 3:00:00 AM
Honda Unveils Next-generation Technologies at "Honda Automotive Technology Workshop" for Electrified Models to be Launched in Second Half of 2020s  
Thursday, November 6, 2025 9:44:00 PM
Market Value Lower Than Cash Assets? It's Time to Reevaluate NIVF  
Nov 6, 2025 21:36 HKT/SGT
Winvest Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Greater Bay Area RWA Incubator; Southeast Asia Headquarters to Be Established in Malaysia  
Nov 6, 2025 21:30 HKT/SGT
K.Wah Group Supports 2025 Legislative Council Election  
Nov 6, 2025 21:09 HKT/SGT
Ten organizations have jointly launched a project titled "Development of Integrated Simulation Platform for Sustainable and Competitive Maritime Industry"  
Thursday, November 6, 2025 9:00:00 PM
Fujitsu to develop new chatbot for Japan Pension Service  
Thursday, November 6, 2025 8:24:00 PM
The 17th Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair Opens Today  
Nov 6, 2025 19:16 HKT/SGT
JCB and Agoda Enter Long-Term Partnership to Enhance Travel and Payment Experience Across Asia  
Thursday, November 6, 2025 6:00:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
5  -  20   November
Online
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
10  -  14   November
Online
AI For Marketers Summit
13  -  14   November
Online
Energy Storage
17  -  20   November
Online
Telecoms World Asia
18  -  19   November
Bangkok, Thailand
Customer Experience Live Show Africa 2025
19  -  20   November
Johannesburg, South Africa
DIGITECH ASEAN THAILAND 2025
19  -  21   November
Bangkok- Thailand
Pharmtech & Ingredients Exhibition
25  -  28   November
Moscow
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       