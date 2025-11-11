

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended 30 September (HK$ million) 2025 2024 Change Revenue 3,062.1 2,862.2 +7.0% Gross Profit 1,083.0 997.4 +8.6% Profit before taxation 368.7 342.9 +7.5% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 258.1 251.2 +2.7% Adjusted EBITDA 502.3 482.8 +4.0% Earnings per share (HK cents) 24.73 24.07 +2.7%

HONG KONG, Nov 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) today announced its unaudited third-quarter financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 (the “Reporting Period”). The Group reported revenue of HK$3,062.1 million for the Reporting Period, representing an increase of 7.0% from HK$2,862.2 million of the corresponding period of 2024. Gross profit increased by 8.6% to HK$1,083.0 million in 2025 from HK$997.4 million in 2024. The gross profit margin increased by 0.6 percentage points to 35.4% in 2025 from 34.8% in 2024, mainly attributable to the volume expansion of cup-type instant noodles and improvement in production efficiency. Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 2.7% year-on-year to HK$258.1 million, while Adjusted EBITDA grew by 4.0% year-on-year to HK$502.3 million. Revenue from Hong Kong and other regions operations increased by 9.5% to HK$1,201.6 million due to the steady performance of instant noodles business in Hong Kong and increased demand in other regions, offsetting the drop in frozen food products and exports. As for the Chinese Mainland operations, revenue increased by 5.4% to HK$1,860.5 million due to the sales expansion to inland areas and the improvement in existing regions. Mr Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, “We are pleased to have maintained our growth momentum despite ongoing external uncertainties. Our focus on product upgrades and efficiency has yielded solid results in Q3, leading to steady revenue and profit growth for the first 9 months. The consolidation of our overseas business in Korea and Australia has reinforced our competitive position. We see exciting opportunities for growth in these markets and remain cautiously optimistic about long-term business development in local and overseas markets. We remain committed to continuous product enhancement and cost optimisation to consistently deliver value to our customers and shareholders.” About Nissin Foods Company Limited Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely “NISSIN” and “DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group’s five flagship product brands, namely “Cup Noodles ”, “Demae Iccho ”, “Doll Instant Noodle”, “Doll Dim Sum” and “Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Chinese Mainland market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the “ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other regions including Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea and Australia markets. Nissin Foods is currently a constituent of five Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index - Consumer Staples, Hang Seng SCHK Consumption Index and Hang Seng SCHK Food and Drink Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.





