Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Brawijaya University
Brawijaya University drives Malang's UNESCO Creative City status

MALANG, E. JAVA, Indonesia, Nov 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Brawijaya University (UB) has revealed its key role in helping Malang City, East Java, earn recognition as a UNESCO Creative City in the field of media arts.

Illustration: An aerial view of Brawijaya University in Malang City, East Java. ANTARA/HO-Brawijaya University
An aerial view of Brawijaya University in Malang City, East Java. (ANTARA/HO-Brawijaya University)

UB Lecturer in Chinese Language and Culture, Yang Nadia Miranti, said the university played a leading role in facilitating the visit of Professor Xiang "Hardy" Yong, UNESCO Chair on Creativity and Sustainable Development in Rural Areas and Dean of the Institute for Cultural Industries at Peking University, to explore Malang’s cultural industry potential.

“UB’s academic diplomacy with Peking University was vital,” Miranti said in a statement that ANTARA released here Saturday. She added that Professor Hardy and UB’s Faculty of Humanities visited several sites in Malang in February 2025 to assess local creative assets.

Professor Hardy, accompanied by UB representatives and Malang municipal officials, toured the Malang Creative Center, Kayutangan Heritage Village, and Polowijen Cultural Village. The visits led to discussions that produced an official recommendation letter, a key document supporting Malang’s nomination to UNESCO.

The letter affirmed Malang’s strong commitment to developing a thriving media arts ecosystem. According to Miranti, the recommendation provided international academic validation for UNESCO’s evaluation committee and opened new opportunities for collaboration with other creative cities such as Changsha in China and Gwangju in South Korea.

Malang’s creativity, she added, reflects a rich blend of Indonesian and Chinese cultural elements seen in its cuisine, arts, and architecture. “Malang embodies the spirit of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network—a place where media arts foster cultural resilience, economic vitality, and social cohesion,” Miranti said.

Professor Hardy also proposed establishing a Media Arts Innovation Council and developing a Media Arts Impact Index in partnership with UB to measure creative cities’ contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals.

UB and Peking University would soon launch a UNESCO Chair Workstation, initiate a student mobility program in 2026, and support Malang’s plans to build sister-city and sister-village partnerships with counterparts in China, he was quoted by Miranti as saying.

For more information please click: https://ub.ac.id
Brawijaya University: https://prasetya.ub.ac.id

Editor : Rahmad Nasution

Copyright © ANTARA 2025




Topic: General Announcement
Source: Brawijaya University
Sectors: Agritech, Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Brawijaya University
June 24, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
Two new microalgae genera discovered in Indonesian waters
Mar 20, 2025 14:30 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University Lecturer Develops IoT-based Chicken Coop Monitoring System
Dec 11, 2024 15:40 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University develops data system for climate change monitoring
Sept 9, 2024 12:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University Prof Develops Early Harvest, High-yield Corn Seeds
July 15, 2024 02:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya Academic makes Mulch from Banana Waste and Water Hyacinth
Apr 19, 2024 23:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University researcher develops honey-processing tech
Dec 15, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya Academic develops DAD App to promote safety at Indonesian Rail Crossings
Aug 11, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesia's first 8K uncompressed video conference inaugurates 100 Gbps network for education at UB-Universitas Brawijaya
June 7, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya-Japan cooperate to establish Research Center of Robotic, AI
Sept 30, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya University develops GIS-based IoT for disaster mitigation
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       