  • Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Source: GoDaddy
Adama Builds With GoDaddy Airo

SINGAPORE, Nov 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - For Adama Fall, football is more than a sport — it’s a platform. With roots in Senegal and a master's degree in Cybersecurity underway at Arizona State University (ASU), Adama brings a global perspective and relentless drive to everything he does.

Through the ASU Student-Athlete Venture Studio, in collaboration with GoDaddy Empower, Adama is learning how to apply that same energy to his entrepreneurial journey. With GoDaddy Airo®, he’s exploring how AI-powered experiences can help him build a digital presence that reflects both his athletic career and his ambitions beyond the field.

This program is about more than name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. It’s about giving athletes like Adama the ability to own their story and create a lasting legacy. Adama hopes to use technology and storytelling to empower other student athletes to build their legacy beyond the game.

Get started today at studentathlete.godaddy/APAC.

Watch Adama’s story here:

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services, and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company’s AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy’s expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

GoDaddy Empower Spotlight Series

By partnering with diverse community organizations, schools, and education institutions, GoDaddy Empower helps emerging entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds build and grow their businesses online with free digital tools, training, and community. This article is part of the GoDaddy Empower spotlight series that shines a light on the individuals who make this unique initiative possible.

Issued on behalf of GoDaddy.

For more information, contact:
Fekra Communications
info@fekracomms.com




