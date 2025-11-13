

HONG KONG, Nov 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Identity verification and compliance service Blockpass is delighted to reveal that it will be providing its expertise and solutions to Chainproof, the world’s first regulated smart contract insurer. In this partnership, Blockpass will provide essential compliance services for Chainproof’s customers and counterparties. Chainproof is a primary insurance carrier licensed and regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) focused on non-custodial crypto risks. The company offers smart contract insurance (protecting on-chain deposits against covered loss events in audited protocols), slashing insurance for proof-of-stake validators and node operators, and a staking yield guarantee designed for institutional staking programs. Chainproof combines regulatory oversight with bespoke underwriting for institutions, asset managers, ETFs, and digital-asset treasury companies, and is backed by a top global reinsurer, supported by strategic investors including Sompo, and founded by Quantstamp, a global leader in blockchain security. Blockpass, the Safe Network for Crypto™, has pioneered reusable identities and crypto-native KYC/AML solutions. Its turnkey suite of compliance tools is designed to lower onboarding costs, automate remediation, prove humanity, and protect against malicious actors, fraudulent activities, bots, and AI. Businesses can set up services quickly, test them for free, and start verifying users. With around one million verified identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date, over a thousand businesses have taken advantage of this opportunity to benefit from Blockpass’ compliant network. With the recent addition of On-Chain KYC® 2.0, businesses are now empowered to create verified, reusable digital identities for users, both on the blockchain through on-chain attestations, or off the blockchain through zero-knowledge proofs, providing a single, interoperable, and simple solution for dApps and other platforms. "Smart contracts hold perhaps the biggest potential out of all the opportunities that blockchain technology provides, so ensuring the protection of those that seek to use them and utilize them is essential for the continued development of the type of groundbreaking solutions that we’re already seeing,” said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. “To be able to work with Chainproof on this is an honor and a privilege, and with Chainproof holding regulations and compliance as paramount as they help secure the digital asset space, we know that our goals are aligned.” “Institutional clients need speed, auditability, and uncompromising controls,” said Tyler Kraus, Chief Compliance Officer at Chainproof. “Integrating Blockpass helps us accelerate KYB and sanctions screening while maintaining the regulatory rigor expected of a Bermuda-regulated insurer. That means less friction for qualified applicants and stronger defenses against financial crime as we scale smart contract insurance, slashing insurance, and our staking yield guarantee for global institutions.” By integrating Blockpass and its KYB abilities in particular, Chainproof adds another layer of security to the services it provides, making the blockchain space that much more safe for those that leverage the potential of smart contracts. Backed by the evaluation and development in the BMA Innovation Sandbox before being awarded its license, this move is the latest in Chainproof’s efforts to provide the ultimate insurance service. In keeping bad actors and risks out of the ecosystem, Chainproof and Blockpass ensure that the development of innovative and amazing solutions can continue unabated. About Blockpass Blockpass offers a cost-effective, comprehensive suite of Web3 compliance solutions: KYC, KYB, and AML. Our tools, including the groundbreaking On-Chain KYC 2.0® for verified, reusable digital identities (via on-chain attestations and ZKPs), lower onboarding costs, automate processes, and prevent fraud. We also provide an Advanced KYC Bot™to support your users, Unhosted Wallet KYC™ for wallet certification, and a Travel Rule Hub. Blockpass has specialized solutions for launchpads, private token offerings, and node sales, plus expert compliance outsourcing. Leveraging over a million pre-verified crypto investors enables instant onboarding. Blockpass is a trusted partner for industry leaders like Animoca Brands, Cardano, and RWA Inc., helping build the Safe Network for Crypto™. Learn more and engage the Blockpass team:

Website: https://www.blockpass.org

Book a Demo: https://www.blockpass.org/book-your-call/ About Chainproof Chainproof is a regulated primary insurance carrier covering non-custodial smart-contract risks, slashing risks, and staking yield for institutions. Incubated by Quantstamp, supported by strategic investors including Sompo, and backed by a top global reinsurer, Chainproof delivers high-limit, bespoke coverage for asset managers, ETFs, institutional treasuries, and validators—underpinned by rigorous security assessments and transparent claims handling. Learn more at Chainproof.co or on Twitter/X @ChainproofDAI.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Blockpass IDN Ltd

Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

