

HONG KONG, Nov 12, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – On November 7, CNGR Advanced Material (2579.HK), a globally renowned new energy materials enterprise, commenced its IPO subscription. The company is currently in the midst of its IPO process, entering the final sprint phase of its Hong Kong listing. Expected to debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 17, CNGR Advanced Material is poised to become China's second core new energy industry enterprise to achieve dual A+H share listings following CATL, ushering in a new chapter of synergistic development between capital and industry. It is reported that CNGR Advanced Material primarily engages in the R&D, production, and sales of new energy battery materials centered on pCAM, as well as new energy metal products. Through years of dedicated cultivation, the company has established a solid industry position. According to Frost & Sullivan, since 2020, the company has ranked first globally in shipments of nickel-based and cobalt-based pCAM for lithium-ion batteries for five consecutive years. In 2024, its total pCAM product sales value topped the global market, capturing a 21.8% market share. Global Business Expansion Fortifies Resilience for Development As a global leader in new energy materials, CNGR Advanced Material has established worldwide influence across two dimensions: supply chain and production bases. In terms of supply chain, the company has built a global supply chain network. Through this globalized supply chain layout, it has successfully overcome geographical constraints, establishing a high-quality resource acquisition network covering core production regions worldwide. This strategy not only ensures stable supply of critical minerals like nickel and cobalt but also significantly reduces reliance on single-region resources, fortifying resilience for sustained business operations. Meanwhile, the global supply chain system enables comprehensive evaluation of key indicators, including supplier quotations, transportation costs, and delivery cycles across the globe, facilitating selection of optimal procurement combinations. Furthermore, by establishing an efficient and collaborative logistics distribution network, the company streamlines intermediate transportation links, shortens transit cycles, and achieves precise control over logistics costs, laying a solid foundation for enhancing overall profitability.Regarding production base layout, as of June 30, 2025, CNGR Advanced Material has established four production bases in China, three in Indonesia, one in Morocco, and is planning additional bases in Indonesia and South Korea. This global footprint enables the company to deeply integrate into regional markets, swiftly respond to localized customized customer demands, and continuously expand market share. It also allows full leverage of local policy incentives, resource endowments, and labor advantages to optimize production cost structures.Furthermore, CNGR Advanced Material actively establishes deep strategic partnerships with global industry leaders, creating robust support across multiple dimensions including technological R&D, market channel expansion, and joint brand empowerment. These collaborations synergize efficiently with the company's global supply chain layout and production base network, helping it seize first-mover advantages in the industry and solidify the foundation for its global strategic expansion. Extensive High-Quality Customer Base Provides Core Driver for Growth In terms of customer base, CNGR Advanced Material boasts a vast and high-quality customer base worldwide, covering leading enterprises in new energy materials, batteries, automotive, and consumer electronics industries. In terms of customer coverage, from upstream leading cathode material suppliers, to midstream core power battery manufacturers, to downstream top-tier automotive brands and consumer electronics enterprises, the company spans the entire new energy industry chain from "materials - batteries - terminal applications", achieving deep integration across the entire chain. In terms of customer quality, the company's core clients are all leading enterprises in their respective segments. Notably, by 2024, CNGR Advanced Material had achieved comprehensive supply to the world's top ten electric vehicle battery manufacturers by shipment volume. These clients are characterized by high technical barriers, large order volumes, and long-term cooperation cycles, fully demonstrating that the company's product quality, technological strength, and supply capabilities have earned high recognition from the industry's top players. CNGR Advanced Material' global portfolio of premium clients serves not only as the core driver of its performance growth but also as a strategic asset for long-term development. This extensive portfolio of premium clients enables the company to establish formidable competitive barriers through requirements for market access, switching costs, and brand endorsement, ensuring order stability and profitability. Moreover, amid intensifying industry competition, these high-quality client resources will continue to drive technological upgrades, market expansion, and valuation growth, thereby helping the company further consolidate its industry leadership position. Overall, leveraging its globally leading pCAM product capabilities, comprehensive global footprint, and extensive high-quality customer base, CNGR Advanced Material has established multi-dimensional competitive barriers spanning "technology-capacity-customers-supply chain". Its industry leadership remains solid and continues to strengthen. Following its Hong Kong listing, the company will leverage the financing advantages of its dual A+H capital platform to further enhance global resource integration, expand its worldwide business footprint, capture greater market share within the industry, and deliver long-term value returns to investors.





