

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Nov 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The breathtaking landscapes of Taiwan's northeast coast have once again captured attention, thanks to a recent visit by Hong Kong's popular YouTuber Dida. Through her lens, viewers are invited to experience the poetic charm of the Caoling Historic Trail, where nature and culture meet in quiet harmony. Stretching across New Taipei City and Yilan County, the Caoling Historic Trail dates back to the Qing Dynasty, when it served as an important route linking Tamsui and Yilan. Today, it stands as one of the most beloved hiking paths in Taiwan, celebrated for its seamless blend of mountain and ocean scenery. Along the stone-paved trail, travelers encounter landmarks such as the "Bravery Over Misty Clouds" stone inscription, the Yaokou Viewing Platform, and panoramic vistas that tell stories of both nature and history. Through Dida's perspective, audiences not only witness the dramatic coastline and mist-covered valleys of the northeast but also feel the warmth of local hospitality and the purity of Taiwan's natural landscapes. Walking this trail—"closest to the city yet farthest from its noise"—she captures the serene rhythm of slow travel that defines the island's spirit. Whether you are an adventurous hiker or a traveler seeking a moment of calm in nature, the Caoling Historic Trail welcomes every visitor with its most genuine and timeless beauty.





