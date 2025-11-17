Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 17, 2025
Monday, 17 November 2025, 10:10 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
GA-ASI Completes Full-Scale Fatigue Test on MQ-9B
MQ-9B's Third Lifetime Test Completes the FSF Testing Process With a Total of 120,000 Hours

DUBAI, Nov 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On October 31, 2025, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) completed its "third lifetime" of full-scale fatigue (FSF) testing for the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). Completion of FSF testing for the third and final lifetime includes a total of 120,000 operating hours (40,000+ flight hours per aircraft life) for the RPA and is a key milestone in validating the design of the airframe. The testing verifies the airframe structural integrity in support of certification to the NATO STANAG 4671 standard.

The aim of the testing is to identify any potential structural deficiencies ahead of fleet usage and assist in developing inspection and maintenance schedules for the airframe. Test results will be used as documentation for certification and will form the basis for in-service inspections of structural components.

"The completion of our full-scale fatigue test validates years of GA-ASI design and analysis efforts," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "The first two lifetimes simulated the operation of the aircraft under normal conditions, and the third intentionally inflicted damage to the airframe's critical components to demonstrate its ability to tolerate operational damage that could occur over the lifetime of the aircraft."

Testing was conducted from December 13, 2022, through October 31, 2025, at Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research in Wichita, Kansas. The airframe tested was a production airframe purpose-built to support the test campaign.

MQ-9B is GA-ASI's most advanced RPA and includes the SkyGuardian® and SeaGuardian® models as well as the new Protector RG Mk1 that is currently being delivered to the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF). In addition to the RAF, GA-ASI has MQ-9B procurement contracts with Belgium, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, Poland, India, Denmark, and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Special Operations Command. MQ-9B has also been featured in various U.S. Navy exercises, including Northern EdgeIntegrated Battle ProblemRIMPAC, and Group Sail.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact Information
GA-ASI Media Relations
asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com
(858) 524-8101.

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
Sectors: Aerospace & Defence
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc
Nov 17, 2025 10:05 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI and Saab Will Demonstrate AEW&C on MQ-9B in 2026
Nov 4, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
New GA-ASI Gambit 6 UCAV Adds Air-To-Ground Operations for International CCA
Nov 4, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
The Future of Autonomous Fighters Is Coming To Rome
Oct 14, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI and Hanwha Finalize Deal To Produce Gray Eagle(R) STOL UAS
Sept 22, 2025 05:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Line of UAS Passes 9 Million Flight Hours
Sept 17, 2025 00:30 HKT/SGT
Second Blue Magic Netherlands Event Set for November 18
Sept 11, 2025 04:30 HKT/SGT
Latest GA-ASI and AeroVironment Complete First-Ever Air Launch of Switchblade 600 From MQ-9A UAS
Aug 28, 2025 15:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Marks Another Aviation First with YFQ-42A CCA Flight Testing
July 23, 2025 22:00 HKT/SGT
Denmark Buys Four MQ-9B SkyGuardians From GA-ASI
June 27, 2025 01:00 HKT/SGT
GA-ASI Announces Investment in Dutch Technology Innovator Arceon
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       