

HONG KONG, Nov 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – On November 14, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) released its results for the third quarter of 2025. Despite macroeconomic pressures and structural adjustments across the industry, the company continued to demonstrate strong and steady growth momentum: revenue and profit both recorded double-digit increases, cash reserves expanded significantly, the asset monetization business entered a harvest cycle, and the company’s investments and applications in the robotics industry continued to advance. New business lines also accelerated notably during the period. At the same time, the company announced a large-scale share buyback program totaling HK$1 billion, adopting a more proactive capital management strategy to support market expectations. This combination of actions further clarifies Shoucheng Holdings’ “future growth curve.” 1. Revenue and Profit Both Up Sharply: High Growth Becomes a Certainty According to the Q3 report, Shoucheng Holdings recorded HK$1.215 billion in revenue, up 30% year-on-year; and HK$488 million in net profit attributable to shareholders, an increase of 22%. Operational efficiency remained solid, and the high growth rates in both top-line and bottom-line performance are rare among Hong Kong-listed companies. By business segment: Asset operations revenue reached HK$783 million, up 16%, maintaining steady expansion; Asset monetization revenue reached HK$432 million, up 66%, showing a clear pattern of realization and fund recovery. The strong performance in asset monetization reflects multiple funds entering the exit and repayment phases, driving stable cash inflows. This marks a more mature stage in the company’s “fundraising–investment–management–exit” cycle, with profit generation and capital recycling capacity set to improve further. Gross profit reached HK$551 million, up 28%, with overall gross margin stable at around 45%—demonstrating solid structural and earnings quality. 2. Robust Financial Fundamentals: Strong Safety Buffer and Growth Capacity As of the end of Q3, total assets reached HK$16.34 billion, an increase of 18% year-on-year. Most notably, cash and wealth-management assets reached HK$8.55 billion, nearly doubling from the beginning of the year—placing the company’s liquidity at a historical high. The company maintained a low 31.5% asset-liability ratio and a 10.9% debt-capital ratio, while retaining its AAA issuer rating. These indicators highlight an exceptionally strong financial position that supports steady growth and future expansion of its industrial and robotics strategies. Overall, Shoucheng Holdings has built a substantial financial “safety cushion” for long-term development. 3. HK$1 Billion Share Buyback: Strong Conviction in Long-Term Industry Trends Shoucheng Holdings also announced the launch of a HK$1 billion share buyback program, to be executed in phases. This represents one of the more substantial capital-management actions in the Hong Kong market this year. Against the backdrop of low market valuations and a rapid transition cycle in the technology sector, the buyback enhances Shoucheng’s value-management capabilities and reflects its firm stance on long-term industrial trends. According to the company, the buyback underscores confidence in the long-term prospects of the robotics industry. As AI, embodied intelligence, autonomous systems and battery technologies converge, the robotics sector is transitioning from “technical breakthroughs” to “commercial adoption.” Entering this global industry window, Shoucheng aims to accelerate robotics industrialization by advancing forward-looking investment, scenario-based applications, and capital guidance—helping the sector move from pilot demonstrations to widespread adoption. 4. Dual Engine of Robotics Investment + Applications: A New Growth Driver Is Taking Shape On the investment side, Shoucheng Holdings has built a comprehensive portfolio covering the core tracks of the robotics industry. Its investments include leading humanoid robotics companies Unitree Robotics and Noetix Robotics; embodied-intelligence foundational model developer Galaxea-AI; world-champion robotic football team developer Booster Robotics; aerial embodied-intelligence company Micro Differential Intelligence; integrated actuator module manufacturer Quanzhibo; and DeepRobotics Motion Lab, which specializes in humanoid motion control. In addition, the company has established the Robotics Advanced Materials Industry Company to extend its layout upstream into critical materials, further strengthening the technological foundations of the robotics value chain. On the application side, the company has achieved dense deployment across multiple high-value scenarios. Its automatic charging robots began first-site operations at Chengdu ICCD, advancing “Robotics + New Energy” from pilot stage to demonstration; the collaboration with IAT Automobile accelerates the deeper integration of robotics technologies into intelligent manufacturing and new-energy vehicle production lines. In the healthcare sector, domestic surgical robots have successfully completed multiple complex procedures at Peking University Shougang Hospital, forming a full closed loop from technical demonstration to clinical adoption. In education, Shoucheng has partnered with the Beijing Municipal Education Commission to advance the “Robots into Schools” initiative, delivering equipment, curricula, and competition systems to multiple schools. In the consumer sector, the country’s first batch of robotics experience stores has opened in Beijing, Chengdu, and major airport terminals, providing the public with direct access to “Robotics + Consumer” scenarios. Through coordinated efforts across capital investment, critical materials, core technologies, and multi-scenario applications, Shoucheng Holdings is driving robotics out of laboratories and into cities, homes, and everyday life—accelerating the emergence of a more mature and sustainable robotics ecosystem. 5. Industry Trends Unlock New Growth Space: Shoucheng Stands at the Start of an Upcycle Entering 2026, the robotics industry is expected to enter an accelerated phase driven by supportive policies, rapid technological iteration and broadening application scenarios. From autonomous driving to humanoid robots, from industrial manufacturing to consumer adoption, from surgical procedures to education scenarios, robotics is moving rapidly toward large-scale commercialization. With steady growth in its asset-operation and fund-management businesses, Shoucheng is now building a new growth engine through robotics investment and applied deployment. As the industrial cycle turns upward, the company is positioned to capture stronger growth momentum across multiple segments. Looking ahead, Shoucheng Holdings will continue to advance its technology-driven strategy, fostering breakthroughs and real-world deployment in the robotics sector and securing a more prominent position in the next wave of industrial transformation.





