Graid Technology Finalizes Intel VROC Licensing Agreement, Expanding Leadership in Enterprise Storage Solutions

SUNNYVALE, CA, Nov 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Graid Technology today announced the successful completion of its agreement with Intel Corporation to license the rights to market, sell, and develop Intel® Virtual RAID on CPU (Intel® VROC). The successful completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone that accelerates Graid Technology's progress toward profitable growth and delivering on its vision for the future of enterprise storage.

"This agreement represents an exciting new chapter for Graid Technology and for the global ecosystem that relies on Intel® VROC," said Leander Yu, CEO of Graid Technology. "Finalizing the deal allows us to ensure long term continuity for existing customers while also accelerating innovation and value creation across the enterprise storage market."

Since the initial announcement, Graid Technology has engaged in productive discussions with many VROC customers, OEMs, and channel partners who have expressed strong support and enthusiasm for the transition.

"Customer response has been overwhelmingly positive," added Thomas Paquette, Sr. Vice President and GM, Americas & EMEA at Graid Technology. "Partners and system builders see this transition as a win win; protecting their current investments in Intel® VROC while benefiting from Graid Technology's focus, agility, and commitment to high performance storage innovation."

Under the terms of the agreement, Graid Technology has assumed responsibility for Intel® VROC customer support and development pipeline, ensuring uninterrupted service and expanding collaboration opportunities across new storage and data infrastructure markets. At this time, Graid Technology has not established a roadmap for new feature enhancements to Intel® VROC, but the team is actively listening to customer feedback and prioritizing their ongoing needs.

For more information about Intel® VROC and Graid Technology's enterprise storage solutions, visit https://graidtech.com/vroc.

SOURCE: Graid Technology Inc.




