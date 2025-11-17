

JAKARTA, Nov 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia's state-owned social security agency PT TASPEN (Persero) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring social protection for all Indonesian Civil Servants and State Officials, including those stationed abroad. President Director Taspen, Rony Hanityo (2nd left) delivers Work Accident Security Program benefits to the wife of the late Zetro Leonardo Purba, Junior Chancellery Officer at the Indonesian Embassy in Lima, Peru, who died while performing official duties on Sept 1, 2025. The statement follows TASPEN's recent distribution of Work Accident Security Program (Jaminan Kecelakaan Kerja/JKK) benefits to the family of the late Zetro Leonardo Purba, a Junior Chancellery Officer at the Indonesian Embassy in Lima, Peru, who died while performing official duties on September 1, 2025. TASPEN Corporate Secretary Henra expressed condolences to the bereaved family and underscored the agency's role in upholding the state's responsibility to protect civil servants serving anywhere in the world. "TASPEN expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. Zetro Leonardo. The distribution of these benefits is proof that TASPEN carries out its state mandate with integrity and accountability. It is our responsibility to ensure that every civil servant's dedication — even at the farthest corners of the world — is accompanied by a sense of security for them and their families. The state's protection knows no borders," said Aprianto. As of September 30, 2025, TASPEN has provided JKK benefits to 221 heirs of Indonesian civil servants, including those serving on overseas assignments — a reflection of the government's continued commitment to the welfare of public sector workers worldwide. Comprehensive Protection for Civil Servants and Families The assistance provided to Mr. Purba's family includes Old-Age Savings Program (Tabungan Hari Tua/THT) and Work Accident Security Program benefits, such as Death Benefits/Bereavement Benefits, Death Compensation, and Funeral Benefit. In addition, Scholarship Benefit has been granted for two of his children to support their continued education — part of TASPEN's broader effort to ensure long-term family welfare. The Work Accident Security Program (JKK) forms part of Indonesia's national social protection framework for civil servants and state officials who experience work-related accidents, occupational illnesses, or death while performing state duties — whether domestically or abroad. Four Key Programs Supporting Civil Servants TASPEN manages four major programs designed to create an integrated and sustainable social security system for civil servants: 1. Old-Age Savings Program (THT): A savings and protection plan for employees nearing retirement or their families in case of death before retirement.

2. Pension Program: Guarantees a regular post-retirement income as recognition of civil servants' long-term service.

3. Work Accident Security Program (JKK): Covers the risk of workplace injuries, illnesses, or death occurring in the line of duty, including while serving abroad.

4. Death Security Program (Jaminan Kematian/JKM): Provides compensation and educational scholarships for the families of civil servants who pass away from non-work-related causes. These programs establish a comprehensive social safety net that protects civil servants throughout their professional and personal lives. TASPEN's initiatives reflect the Indonesian government's principle that public service deserves lifelong protection — regardless of where it is carried out. By extending coverage beyond national boundaries, the TASPEN ensures that Indonesian civil servants serving on global missions receive the same level of welfare assurance as those at home. Through adaptive and accountable management, TASPEN continues to play a strategic role as a partner of the Indonesian government in strengthening the welfare and security of civil servants worldwide. About PT TASPEN (Persero) PT TASPEN (Persero) or the Civil Servant Savings and Insurance Fund is an Indonesian state-owned enterprise engaged in retirement savings insurance and pension funds for civil servants (ASN) and state officials. Established on April 17, 1963, PT TASPEN (Persero) plays an active role in social welfare, particularly for civil servants in Indonesia. PT TASPEN (Persero) currently offers several products and services, namely the Work Accident Security Program (JKK), Death Security Program (JKM), Old-Age Savings Program (THT), and Pension Program. PT TASPEN (Persero) is currently the First Chairman of the Asian Civil Service Pension Association (ACSPA), which is the first Association of Social Security Administrators for Civil Servants in Asia, with members consisting of Social Security Administrators for ASN from various countries in Asia, including Indonesia, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, and Cambodia. PT TASPEN (Persero) prioritizes the comfort and safety of its participants by implementing the digital superapp service Andal by TASPEN. For information, you can contact the Call Center at 1500919, visit the official website www.taspen.co.id, tcare.taspen.co.id, and all official social media accounts of PT TASPEN (Persero).





