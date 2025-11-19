

Brisbane, Australia--(ACN Newswire - November 18, 2025) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the G-LUBRICANT product demonstration test in a charity car rally across 3,850 kilometres in Australia (the "Charity Rally"). The Charity Rally ran from Australia's central city of Alice Springs to the country's Gold Coast. GMG sponsored the GC Strip rally team from the Gold Coast in their participation in the Charity Rally (the "Rally Car Team"). Before the start of the Charity Rally, the Rally Car Team drove 2,650km, 2,180km on sealed and 470km on unsealed roads, from Gold Coast to Alice Springs over a three day period. The Rally Car Team made the trip in a Ford Falcon Petrol/Gasoline engine rally car that had not yet been treated with G-LUBRICANT. On the trip to Alice Springs, the Ford Falcon averaged 10.8ltrs / 100km of fuel. The Charity Rally itself began in Alice Springs and ran a total of 3850 kilometres, approximately 2,000km on sealed and 1,850 on unsealed roads (some of which had river crossings and were badly rutted), to Australia's Gold Coast. After adding G-LUBRICANT, the Ford Falcon Rally Car averaged 9.3ltrs / 100km on the trip, a reduction of 1.5ltrs / 100km, approximately 13.8%, in fuel efficiency savings. The Rally Car Team Lead – Scott Hubbard – commented: "Not only did we have better fuel efficiency, but we noticed a little drop in engine temperature and the engine definitely sounded smoother. By the finish line, we had beaten the car up pretty badly, front end suspension gone, front shocks completely failed, cracked windscreen, roof damage, exhaust damaged, front wheels knocked out of alignment, gearbox issues, several tyres shredded and a number of cosmetic damages to the car. In fact, the only thing that really made it through the rally unscathed and in perfect working order was the engine!"



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/274970_gmg01en.jpg The Charity Rally is not a race, but rather a challenge to achieve the unthinkable to drive cars worth just $1,500 across Australia via some of its most formidable roads, all in the name of charity. The Charity Rally is a dedicated fundraising event for cancer research with funds going to Cancer Council, one of the largest non-government funders of cancer research in Australia. Cancer Council conducts and funds research studies across all cancers and all stages of the cancer journey. Thanks to the community funds raised by events such as the Charity Rally, Cancer Council can fund world-class research that reduces the impact of cancer for everyone. Approximately $59 million over the past 15 years has been raised by Box Rallies to date, supporting ground-breaking projects. GMG's Chief Executive Officer, Craig Nicol, commented: "We were proud to sponsor the Charity Rally charity team from the Gold Coast – the GC Strip – it was so good to see them get a good fuel saving result from G-LUBRICANT at such a worthy event – we get consistent feedback that our graphene enhanced engine oil additive provides 10% or above fuel savings – so great to see the GC Strip Rally Car Team got this as well." GMG's Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Jack Perkowski, commented "Such a great customer testimonial for such a great product." About GMG: GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries. GMG's 4 critical business objectives are: Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the performance of G-LUBRICANT in fuel saving trials. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that GMG will be able to take orders and deliveries to meet distributor demand around the worldwide. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that G-LUBRICANT may not meet fuel saving expectations. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274970





