

HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – As part of the World Maritime Merchants Forum 2025, the Intelligent Ship Building Thematic Forum, hosted by China Merchants Industry Group(CMI) and organized by CM Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (00206.HK, CM Energy), commenced in Hong Kong on November 18. During the event, CM Energy officially launched its green methanol project and obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU) on the same day. This milestone marks the official entry of CM Energy’s green methanol into the EU market, laying a solid foundation for its global expansion. CM Energy’s green methanol achieves a more than 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emission intensity compared to conventional fossil-based methanol. The project’s first phase boasts an annual production capacity of 20,000 to 30,000 tons—enough to power two 24,000 TEU container ships for a full year—with deliveries scheduled to begin in December 2025. Following technological upgrades, annual output is expected to reach 60,000 tons. As the global shipping industry's transition toward low-carbon and net-zero emissions becomes a universal consensus, green methanol has emerged as a core option for shipping decarbonization. A representative in charge of CM Energy stated that the company has partnered with Shandong Energy Group to build a green methanol plant in Jining, Shandong. By retrofitting existing coal-to-methanol infrastructure and adopting a co-processing route that incorporates biomass, the project not only preserves existing production capacity but also significantly enhances GHG reduction performance—offering a viable solution to the high-cost transition challenge faced by traditional chemical plants. Currently, all links of the project, including raw material collection, biochar production, and green methanol synthesis, have successfully passed the rigorous ISCC certification, making it the world's first green methanol project to obtain full-process certification in accordance with ISCC Co-processing Version 2.0 Guidance. The certification not only opens up global market channels for domestic green methanol but also provides a replicable path for low-carbon transition of traditional chemical enterprises worldwide through an asset-light, high-compliance co-processing model. Wu Sichuan, Chairman of China Merchants Industry Group, highlighted that green technology is one of the three strategic emerging sectors under the Group’s "Third Pioneering Endeavor" initiative. China Merchants Industry will serve as both a "manufacturing scenario implementation and equipment innovation platform," while CM Energy will take the lead in green energy equipment and supply. China Merchants Industry is committed to becoming a cost-leading, green technology-driven manufacturing enterprise driven by technological innovation, led by digital transformation, and based on lean management, contributing to the high-quality development of the shipbuilding industry and supporting the accelerated construction of a transportation power and a maritime power. Also during the event, Bureau Veritas, an internationally recognized certification body, awarded the ISCC EU certification certificate for green methanol to CM Energy. The certification ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Zheng Nanfeng, Professor of Xiamen University and Director of Tan Kah Kee Innovation Laboratory; Alexander Döll, CEO of the Global Methanol Fuel Association; Nicolas Brown, Corporate Affairs Director of Bureau Veritas; Mei Xianzhi, General Manager of CMI; Li Hongyuan, Deputy General Manager of the Strategic Development Department (Science and Technology Innovation Department) of China Merchants Group; Mei Zhonghua, Deputy General Manager of China Merchants Industry and Chairman of CM Energy; and Zhang Zhen, Independent Director of CM Energy. As an important platform for China Merchants Group's green technology development, CM Energy is stepping up its layout in the green energy value chain—with a focus on hydrogen, methanol, and ammonia—in both equipment manufacturing and energy supply services. The company strives to become a leading integrated service provider for marine green energy and equipment in China. Moving forward, CM Energy will continue to collaborate with partners to expand green methanol production capacity, promote the development of a complete green methanol industrial chain —from feedstock to bunkering—advancing the widespread adoption of green methanol in the global market.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: CM Energy Tech Co., Ltd.

Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy

