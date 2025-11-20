

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS RMB’000 (Unaudited) For the three months ended 30 September

2025 30 September

2024 30 June

2025 Revenue 2,419,177 2,914,785 2,307,412 - Office Software and Services 1,521,263 1,206,815 1,355,653 - Online Games and Others 897,914 1,707,970 951,759 Gross Profit 1,943,900 2,454,444 1,853,628 Operating Profit 276,827 1,144,118 382,658 Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent 213,057 413,449 532,440 Basic Earnings per Share (RMB) 0.15 0.31 0.39 HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Kingsoft Corporation Limited (“Kingsoft” or the “Company”; Stock Code: 03888.HK), a leading software and internet services company in China, has announced its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (“period under review”). During the period under review, the revenue of Kingsoft reached RMB 2,419.2 million. Revenue from the office software and services business, and online games and others business represented 63% and 37% of total revenue, respectively. Gross profit amounted to RMB 1,943.9 million. Operating profit before share-based compensation costs was RMB356.9 million. Mr. Jun LEI, Chairman of the Company, commented, “In the third quarter, the Group continued to focus on its core businesses and enhance its competitive edge. With ‘AI, Collaboration, and Internationalization’ as its strategic priorities, Kingsoft Office Group continued to deepen the application scenarios of AI and strengthen its brand and ecosystem development. The online games business advanced genre expansion and extended its global reach, marked by the global launch of its sci-fi mech game Mecha BREAK.” Mr. Tao ZOU, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, added, “In the third quarter, the Group’s total revenue reached RMB 2,419.2 million. The office software and services business delivered solid growth, supported by robust momentum in WPS software business, rapid growth of WPS 365 business, and steady growth in the WPS individual business. For online games and others business, the new game was still being in its early development phase and gradually building its market influence." BUSINESS REVIEW Office Software and Services For the third quarter of 2025, revenue from the office software and services business increased to RMB 1,521.3 million. The office software and services business has maintained its momentum of steady growth. For WPS individual business, the rollout and promotion of new AI-powered products, together with refined operations in both domestic and international markets, drove steady increases in WPS AI monthly active users, paying subscribers, and user value. For WPS 365 business, we continued enhancing our collaboration and AI product offerings, achieving significant progress in expanding customer base among private and local state-owned enterprises, and strengthening our product competitiveness and industry influence. The WPS software business saw accelerated progress in localization projects. Our AI-enabled products for government scenarios continued to iterate and deployed across government agencies, supporting the digital and intelligent transformation of localization customers. Online Games and Others For the third quarter of 2025, revenue from the online games and others business was RMB 897.9 million. Within the online games business, JX3 Online, flagship game, celebrated its 16th anniversary in August, and launched its annual expansion pack to introduce innovative gameplay in October. Anime game Snowbreak: Containment Zone maintained its core user base through long-term content updates and user operations. Sci-fi mech game Mecha BREAK continuously optimized its gameplay and operations after launching, to enhance the players' experience. Two international IP games - Goose Goose Duck and Angry Birds — are expected to launch in the coming quarters in China. Mr. Jun LEI concluded, “Looking ahead, Kingsoft Office Group will stay committed to its strategy of 'AI, Collaboration, and Internationalization', meeting the scenario needs from individual users to enterprises through its core product portfolio. Online games business will focus on developing high-quality content and expanding global publishing, enhancing the long-term vitality of its classic franchises while driving the growth and sustainable development of new genres.” About Kingsoft Corporation Limited Kingsoft (3888.HK) is a leading Chinese software and internet service company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It has three main subsidiaries: Kingsoft Office, Seasun Holdings and Kingsoft Shiyou. With the implementation of the “transformation toward mobile internet” strategy, Kingsoft has completed a comprehensive transformation in its overall business and management model. The Company has established a strategic layout with office software and interactive entertainment as its pillars, and cloud services and artificial intelligence as its new starting points. Kingsoft has nearly 9,000 employees worldwide and holds a significant market share domestically. For more details, please refer to http://www.kingsoft.com. Kingsoft Investor Relations: Li Yinan Tel: (86) 10 6292 7777 Email: ir@kingsoft.com For further queries, please contact Hill and Knowlton: Ovina Zhu Tel: (852) 2894 6315 Email: kingsofthk@hkstrategies.com





