Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, November 21, 2025
Thursday, 20 November 2025, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: OMP
OMP Miami Conference 2025: Transforming Supply Chain Vision into REAL Impact with Human-AI Synergy

MIAMI, FL, Nov 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP, a global leader in supply chain planning solutions, brought together global supply chain executives, technology innovators, and strategic partners at the OMP REAL Conference 2025 in Miami. Held on November 18-19, the event showcased how agentic AI, decision-centric planning, and human-AI collaboration are reshaping the future of supply chain planning. A key highlight was UnisonIQ, OMP's advanced AI orchestration framework, designed to support faster and smarter decisions across global supply chains.

Panel discussion at OMP ConferencePanel discussion at OMP Conference
Transforming supply chain vision into REAL impact with human-AI synergy

Fortune 500 leaders share real-world transformation stories

Supply chain leaders from Arxada,AstraZeneca, Beiersdorf, Eastman, Johnson & Johnson, Kraft Heinz, Land O'Lakes, and Visy shared compelling case studies demonstrating tangible results:

  • AstraZeneca outlined how they scaled Unison Planning™ across global operations, implementing decision-centric planning to improve agility and decision confidence in volatile markets.
  • Beiersdorf revealed how AI-driven insights empower planners to make more informed, impactful decisions across their supply chain.
  • Eastman showcased the integration of sustainability into core planning processes, demonstrating how they balance business performance with environmental goals.
  • Participants from Kraft Heinz, Johnson & Johnson, and Land O'Lakes emphasized the growing importance of collaboration and shared innovation as companies work to make supply chains more resilient and adaptive.

Agentic AI takes center stage

Under the conference theme ‘REAL - Real expertise. Real solutions. Real results.', attendees explored how AI is transforming supply chain planning. Keynote speaker Kevin O'Marah, Co-Founder and Chief Research Officer at Zero100, delivered bold insights on how agentic and autonomous AI are transforming planner roles and redefining supply chain resilience.

The Unison Plaza served as an innovation hub where OMP experts showcased Unison Planning™, including UnisonIQ, the AI orchestration framework, and Unison Companion, its AI assistant. Live demos highlighted how AI-powered decision intelligence delivers always-on visibility, agility, and collaboration across end-to-end supply chains. Strategic alliance partners including Microsoft Azure, Rulex, Nulogy, EY, Deloitte, and Bluecrux showcased ecosystem innovations that accelerate digital transformation across industries.

A community united by progress

"Our customers are at the forefront of supply chain innovation," said Paul Vanvuchelen, CEO at OMP. "Through human-AI synergy, they are redefining global supply chains with measurable impact across efficiency, service, and resilience. This conference brought our community together and reaffirmed our shared commitment to shaping the future of supply chain planning."

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™.

Contact Information
Philip Vervloesem
Chief Commercial & Markets Officer
pvervloesem@omp.com
+1-770-956-2723

SOURCE: OMP

Related Images

OMP Miami Conference 2025: Transforming Supply Chain Vision into REAL Impact with Human-AI Synergy




Topic: Press release summary
Source: OMP
Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

OMP
Nov 13, 2025 22:00 HKT/SGT
Kraft Heinz and OMP Showcase Smarter, More Sustainable Value Chain at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit
Oct 22, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
Fortune 500 Leaders Share AI-powered Supply Chain Excellence on Stage at OMP Conference
Oct 9, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
GSK Unveils Fast-Tracked IBP Transformation with OMP at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit
Oct 2, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
OMP Unveils UnisonIQ: the AI Breakthrough Transforming Supply Chain Decision-Making
Sept 10, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
Evonik Oxeno Goes Live with Upgraded Decision-Centric Planning Platform in the Cloud
May 13, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
OMP's Unison Planning Achieves SAP(R) Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA(R) Cloud
May 9, 2025 16:20 HKT/SGT
Nestle and OMP Showcase Approach to Future-Ready Supply Chain at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona
May 6, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
OMP Achieves Top Two Rankings in Four Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Report
Apr 17, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
OMP Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute in the 2025 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Supply Chain Planning Solutions
Jan 29, 2025 20:30 HKT/SGT
Supply Chain Specialists OMP Strengthen Leadership to Support Strategic Growth
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       