

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Global Blockchain Show 2025 will take place at the prestigious Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi from December 10–11, 2025, bringing together the world's top Web3 and blockchain specialists. Considered one of the leading conferences for decentralized innovation globally, the event will showcase creative ideas, stimulating conversations, and revolutionary solutions driving the next wave of digital transformation. Supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau and arranged in association with Times of Blockchain, the Global Blockchain Show enhances the UAE's reputation as a world hub for blockchain innovation and quality. This year's schedule is packed with high-level discussions, technical courses, and well-selected networking opportunities. The agenda includes in-depth discussions of tokenization, DeFi, digital assets, Web3 gaming, AI-blockchain convergence, enterprise blockchain adoption, and regulatory clarity. The program's objective is to create a collaborative setting where policymakers, startups, investors, and entrepreneurs can exchange ideas and create new growth opportunities. The pace is being accelerated by the speaker schedule, which features some of the most prominent names in the industry. One of the exceptional speakers scheduled for this year's event is Yat Siu, a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of Animoca Brands, a world leader in intellectual property rights for gaming and the open metaverse. Siu has been instrumental in encouraging the broad use of NFTs and blockchain-based gaming. Sergej Kunz, co-founder of the popular decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 1inch Network, has made significant progress on DeFi by giving customers safe and effective ways to exchange digital assets. Andy Tang, the managing partner of Draper Dragon, has over 20 years of experience in venture capital. Tang has seeded more than 15 unicorn companies in the domains of software, blockchain, fintech, AI, and healthcare. His insightful observations and venture capital experience have made him a respected voice in the global innovation ecosystem. Tether co-founder and stablecoin pioneer Reeve Collins. To bridge the gap between fiat and blockchain, Collins, a seasoned businessman, developed Tether, one of the most innovative digital assets ever. Currently, he is in charge of projects like TreasuryX, WeFi, and SuperSol that are pushing the boundaries of Web3 adoption. "The Global Blockchain Show is proud to have played a part in Abu Dhabi's rapid ascent to prominence as a leading center for Web3 innovation. This year's event will highlight technology while also highlighting the crucial collaborations that drive real adoption and impact.” stated Vishal Parmar, VAP Group's Founder and CEO. The exhibit depicts the UAE's growing status as a global hub for blockchain innovation and is set against the technologically sophisticated backdrop of Abu Dhabi. Early-bird pricing is offered for a limited period, and tickets are now available. Sign Up Now About the Global Blockchain Show The Global Blockchain Show is one of the most important international gatherings focused on the future of decentralized technology. It brings together regulators, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to shape the narrative of blockchain adoption across industries. The Global Blockchain Show 2025 is anticipated to draw thousands of attendees, making it a historic event that will influence the relationships, discussions, and tactics that will shape the blockchain landscape for years to come. Event Details: Venue: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi Date: 10–11 December 2025 Official Partner: Times of Blockchain Wesbite : Global Blockchain Show About VAP Group



A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in advertising and media, as well as staffing. Press Contact: Public Relations Team | media@globalaishow.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Global Blockchain Show

Sectors: Trade Shows, Blockchain Technology

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

