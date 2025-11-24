

Belem, Brazil, Nov 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - PT PLN (Persero) reaffirmed its role as the driving force of Indonesia's decarbonization agenda by advancing the development of a national carbon market aligned with global standards. This commitment was conveyed during a panel discussion titled "Scaling-Up Carbon Markets: Opportunities for Global Collaboration" at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, where PLN outlined concrete plans to enhance integrity, transparency, and the interoperability of Indonesia's carbon market with international systems. Hanif Faisol Nurofiq (L) with the Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment, Andreas Bjelland Eriksen (R), the Director of Technology, Engineering, and Sustainability at PLN, Evy Haryadi (2nd from L), and the Executive Director of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Sang-Hyup Kim (2nd from R) after the signing of the Mutual Expression of Intent for the Generation-Based Incentive Programme between PLN and GGGI at the Indonesia Pavilion in Belém, Brazil during COP 30 - the 30th Conference of the Parties. (13/11). Deputy Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia (MPR RI) Eddy Soeparno emphasized that Indonesia's success in sustaining low-carbon economic growth depends heavily on regulatory consistency and collaboration among stakeholders—both domestically and globally. COP30, he said, represents a pivotal moment for Indonesia to demonstrate its readiness to lead a credible carbon ecosystem in the region. "Indonesia must send a clear signal that we are ready to build a transparent, measurable carbon ecosystem capable of creating real economic value. Cross-sector policy alignment is no longer optional—it is essential for our carbon market to truly become the hub of regional collaboration," Eddy stated. Meanwhile, the Director of Carbon Economic Value Governance at the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Indonesia, Ignatius Wahyu Marjaka, affirmed that Indonesia has prepared strategic measures aligned with international carbon trading standards and mechanisms. These efforts include collaboration with partner countries, global certification bodies, and the development of platforms that integrate domestic and international carbon trading instruments. "Indonesia has actually begun developing international carbon market policies by introducing bilateral agreements with several partner countries, including Norway," Wahyu explained. He added that strengthening the integrity of the carbon market remains a national priority, particularly in improving cross-sector understanding, infrastructure readiness, and governance capacity. Wahyu stressed that technology, transparency, and accountability are key elements in ensuring Indonesia's credibility in the global carbon market. PLN's Director of Technology, Engineering, and Sustainability, Evy Haryadi, explained that Indonesia holds vast potential to build a robust carbon ecosystem, and PLN is ready to serve as its catalyst. In the Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) 2025–2034, PLN targets the addition of 52.9 GW of renewable energy, including baseload, variable energy, and energy storage systems. "PLN's renewable energy expansion potential could generate up to 250 million tons of green attributes. This is not just regulatory compliance, but a real opportunity to create green economic value and accelerate the national energy transition. PLN is ready to be the catalyst that ensures a credible carbon market," Evy said. PLN guarantees that each issuance of carbon credits meets global standards and follows the key principles of high-integrity carbon. PLN continues to strengthen international collaboration, including with the Government of Norway, focusing on scheme and governance development, capacity building, and harmonization of global standards with national policies—ensuring Indonesian carbon credits are accepted in international markets. PLN asserts that these efforts reflect Indonesia's contribution to playing a strategic role in the global climate agenda while delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy for all. About PLN PT PLN (Persero) is Indonesia's state-owned electricity company, committed to continuous innovation and delivering the best service to its customers. PLN drives its Transformation 2.0 agenda with the vision of becoming a Top 500 Global Company and the No. 1 choice for energy solutions. This is achieved through sustainable business growth, end-to-end digitalization, energy transition initiatives supporting Net Zero Emissions (NZE), and the development of world-class human capital. https://web.pln.co.id Contact:

Gregorius Adi Trianto

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR, PLN

Tel. +62 21 7261122

Fax. +62 21 7227059





Topic: Press release summary

Source: PT PLN (Persero)

Sectors: Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy

