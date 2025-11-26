

HONG KONG, Nov 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Licenses officially granted by the BMW Group to the partner company LUYUAN Group during the signing ceremony held in Hangzhou China on November 26, 2025. The licensed technology concepts include Dynamic Cargo and Clever Commute, which were developed by BMW. The “Dynamic Cargo”Concept was the first dynamic “pick-up” electric three-wheeled cargo bike that maintains the agility and riding feel of a regular bicycle while simultaneously adding innovative, safe transport options. The concept is further enhanced by the option of using a modular weather protection system. Combined with the increased driving safety, which is particularly beneficial in adverse weather conditions, this makes the Dynamic Cargo Concept an attractive option year-round. The“Clever Commute”Concept was the perfect“last mile” companion, an e-scooter concept that folds easily for carrying on public transport and/or by car without compromising riding stability. LUYUAN intends to use the licensed technology to develop light mobility vehicles for diverse urban mobility scenarios and enter the global market under its own brands. As one of the pioneering brands in China's electric two-wheeler industry, LUYUAN Group created the country's first mass-producible electric bicycle. For 28 years, LUYUAN has been committed to its concept of "creating better light mobility through technology," continuously driving industry innovation. To date, LUYUAN has provided light mobility solutions to over 30 million users in more than 80 countries and regions, possessing a profound understanding of urban short-distance transportation scenarios and deep expertise in core technologies and large-scale intelligent manufacturing. In 2025, LUYUAN is comprehensively advancing its "All-Scenario Light Mobility" strategy, dedicated to building an integrated mobility solution encompassing "hardware + software + services" centered around users' diverse life scenarios. Its core competency is in providing seamless, multi-dimensional travel experiences through the deep synergy of a scenario-based product matrix and an ecosystem-driven service system. Dr. Jochen Karg, Head of Vehicle Concepts in the BMW Group:“We are pleased to grant LUYUAN the rights to the Dynamic Cargo and Clever Commute concepts, which is part of our initiatives focused on the future of urban mobility. The BMW Group has collaborated with cities for many years and understands the diverse challenges urban areas face, including CO2 emissions, traffic congestion, and limited public space. Through our collaborative approach, we aim to contribute to city-friendly transport systems by enhancing the interconnectedness of urban mobility, promoting micromobility solutions for the last mile, and encouraging shifts in mobility behavior.” “Designworks will create an innovative micromobility experience of urban traffic. An experience that is intuitive, sustainable, and joyful, powered by safety and intelligent features.” Working together with the innovation team of the BMW Group, Designworks is partnering with LUYUAN to design a next generation of electric urban mobility products. Through its global design network and cross-studio collaboration, Designworks brings international perspectives and design differentiation to empower LUYUAN’s launch to overseas markets outside China. Designworks is the innovation studio of the BMW Group and a creative consultancy at the intersection of design, technology and innovation. Trusted worldwide from Los Angeles, Munich, and Shanghai, Designworks is delivering impactful solutions and growth potential for its parent company and clients outside the BMW Group, blending strategy and foresight with creative excellence. Ms. Hu Jihong, CEO of LUYUAN Group, stated: "This partnership with BMW Group marks an important step in LUYUAN’s overall strategy to enter global markets with a technology ecosystem, combining LUYUAN in-house developed technology with technologies from strong partners, such as BMW. Furthermore, to ensure our products fully comply with stringent European certification standards and localized requirements, we have specifically engaged Faissner Petermeier Fahrzeugtechnik AG — a German engineering R&D company within the BMW supplier system — to conduct product engineering development in Munich. This ensures that LUYUAN's products entering the European market meet 'German engineering standards' for compliance, safety, durability, and riding experience. With this approach, we aim to offer to our customers in different markets worldwide with the benefit of ‘Intelligent Manufacturing’ capability from China and technology from Partners suitable for local customers in different parts of the world."





