  • Friday, November 28, 2025
Friday, 28 November 2025, 00:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Magnolia International Ltd.
Magnolia Welcomes Tech Pioneer Luc Haldimann as New Board Chairman to Expand Global Growth and AI Strategy

Basel, Nov 28, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Magnolia, a leading global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, is excited to announce that renowned software entrepreneur and industry veteran Luc Haldimann has joined its Board of Directors and stepped into the role of Chairman (President).

Luc's appointment is a major strategic move as Magnolia ramps up efforts to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its platform, ensuring customers can deliver highly personalized and efficient digital experiences globally.

Luc Haldimann is a foundational figure in the enterprise software space. He's a widely recognized strategic leader who successfully combines deep technical knowledge with sharp business acumen-a rare mix essential for guiding Magnolia through the current wave of AI-driven innovation.

Notably, Luc was the Co-founder and former CTO/Chairman of Obtree Technologies, a pioneering Swiss CMS company that built solutions for large websites and was acquired by IXOS Software in 2003. He's also the founder of Unblu, a Swiss provider of secure and compliant conversational solutions for the global financial services sector. After leading Unblu as CEO for almost two decades, he will continue his executive career as Unblu's Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). His firsthand expertise in the CMS business and enterprise software sales gives him a crucial edge in shaping Magnolia's future.

"We are incredibly thrilled to welcome Luc Haldimann to our board as Chairman," said Alain Kugelmann, Co-CEO at Magnolia. "Luc embodies that hallmark of Swiss quality and reliability-known for integrity, precision, and a pragmatic, long-term approach to scaling successful tech companies. His leadership will be vital as we implement AI to enhance content creation, customer personalization, and operational efficiency across our platform globally."

"I have been watching Magnolia's evolution in the DXP space for many years and am deeply impressed by its API-first foundation and global reach," said Luc Haldimann. "The digital experience market is at a pivotal inflection point with AI, and Magnolia's technology is perfectly positioned to lead this transformation. I look forward to working with the board and management team to execute a strategy that continues to deliver precision, quality, and groundbreaking innovation to our customers worldwide."

Magnolia sees Luc's vision as a powerful reinforcement of its commitment to delivering top-tier innovation and expanding market leadership worldwide.

About Magnolia

Magnolia is the composable experience platform that unites best-of-breed technologies into a powerful, central workspace. It empowers enterprise teams to manage every brand, product, channel, and experience from a single, intuitive interface. Leading global companies across finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and more choose Magnolia as their modern composable DXP.

