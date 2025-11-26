

HONG KONG, Nov 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – KEF, the premium speaker brand of Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (stock code: 40), announced partnership with Huawei to introduce HUAWEI HiPlay wireless transmission technology to KEF’s award-winning wireless HiFi speaker range for the first time. By combining KEF’s acoustic excellence with Huawei’s smart technology expertise, the two brands will bring high-resolution, lossless audio at 192kHz/24bit, delivering an unprecedented level of clarity and convenience for music lovers. Expected from the first quarter of 2026, a firmware update for KEF’s LS Wireless Collection speakers will be released to support the HUAWEI HiPlay ecosystem. This update will enable users to stream high-resolution music from their favourite platforms directly to KEF’s wireless HiFi speakers with a single tap from Huawei HarmonyOS 6- compatible smartphones and tablets — delivering a seamless, stable, and high-fidelity audio experience. Acoustic excellence meets wireless innovation For over six decades, KEF has consistently pushed the boundaries of high-fidelity sound through relentless innovation. Today, KEF stands at the forefront of the premium audio industry with award-winning wireless HiFi speaker models including LSX II, LS50 Wireless II, and LS60 Wireless, powered by its proprietary W2 wireless platform. Renowned for robust connectivity and superior streaming performance, the W2 platform reflects KEF’s expertise in integrated wireless solutions, making KEF an ideal audio partner for HUAWEI HiPlay. Perfect display of high-fidelity transmission of original sound The latest HUAWEI HiPlay technology enables lossless audio transmission at up to 192kHz/24bit over Wi-Fi. As one of the first audio partners for this latest technology from Huawei, KEF’s high-fidelity engineering excellence provides the ideal foundation for HUAWEI HiPlay, allowing listeners to enjoy pure, accurate, and detailed sound with convenience. KEF x Huawei setting new heights for wireless experience Grace Lo, President of KEF Audio Group said, “We are honoured and excited about the partnership with Huawei, which is a joint commitment to advance the standards of the consumer audio industry and steer it into a new era of wireless high-fidelity. By uniting KEF’s acoustic engineering with Huawei’s smart technology ecosystem, the collaboration delivers a modern listening experience defined by clarity, immersion and uncompromised fidelity.” Huawei introduced the Meta80 phone series and the new HiPlay high-fidelity streaming technology at the press conference yesterday. KEF proudly stands as a member of the inaugural group of collaborating acoustic brands. Gold Peak Technology Group Limited

Email: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk / janet.louie@ajacapital.com.hk About Gold Peak Gold Peak Technology Group is a global battery and electronics company with an aspiration to become one of the leaders in providing energy and sound solutions that enlighten and empower lives, and with sustainability as a focus. The parent company, Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (SEHK: 40), was established in 1964 and has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 1984. Gold Peak holds a majority stake at 86.18%* in the Singapore-listed GP Industries Limited as its major industrial investment vehicle and operates manufacturing, R&D, marketing and distribution operations in more than 10 countries around the world. Gold Peak Technology Group Limited not only develops its consumer batteries, electronics and audio products, but also puts great emphasis on R&D of new rechargeable battery and B2B battery technologies. The Group has built renowned brand names for its major product categories, including GP batteries, GP Recyko batteries, KEF premium audio products and Celestion professional speaker drivers.



www.goldpeak.com

( * shareholding % as at 26 November 2025) ABOUT KEF Since 1961, KEF has been obsessed with the power of high-fidelity sound. By leading in technical innovation, design and craftsmanship, KEF creates revolutionary speakers, subwoofers and wireless systems that provide listeners with transformative audio experiences, capturing the meaning, magic and moments in creators’ work. BBC engineer Raymond Cooke founded KEF, naming it after its original site, Kent Engineering and Foundry. The company continues to conduct research and development while manufacturing flagship speakers in Maidstone, Kent, UK. KEF Music Galleries in key cities worldwide, including our global flagship in London, offer unique and inviting ‘listen and believe’ spaces for both seasoned audio enthusiasts and newcomers, serving as community hubs for partner and creator collaborations.



www.kef.com





