

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, Dec 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As scammers adopt increasingly sophisticated methods powered by artificial intelligence, global coordination and responsible innovation have become essential to protecting consumers. Today, the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) and OpenAI announce that OpenAI has joined GASA as a Foundation Member, marking a significant step forward in the shared mission to combat AI-enabled fraud and strengthen digital safety worldwide. OpenAI Joins GASA OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company whose mission is to ensure AI benefits all of humanity. The company heavily invests in safety and misuse prevention, including efforts to detect and disrupt malicious attempts to use AI systems for scams, phishing, fraud, and other harms. OpenAI also publicly shares lessons from this work to strengthen collective defenses and reinforce its commitment to transparency and responsible deployment. "The rise of AI enabled scams demands coordinated action across technology, policy, and law enforcement. OpenAI's efforts to detect and disrupt malicious use of AI systems align closely with our mission. Their decision to join GASA as a Foundation Member sends a strong signal that protecting consumers in the age of AI requires shared intelligence, shared responsibility, and shared purpose," said Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of GASA. "Scams are one of the fastest-growing threats people face online, and our tools are increasingly good at spotting them. That's why OpenAI is joining the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, where we can share insights, strengthen our collective defenses, and help people stay safe. This work fits squarely within our mission to build AI tools that benefit all of humanity," said Will McCants, Head of Intelligence and Investigations at OpenAI. By joining GASA as a Foundation Member, OpenAI will contribute to global research, the global advisory board, and cross-sector collaboration focused on reducing the impact of AI-enabled scams. This partnership strengthens the collective effort to build safer digital ecosystems and ensure that innovation is supported by safeguards, accountability, and shared intelligence. Read the full release here. Contact Information

