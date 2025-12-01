

HONG KONG, Dec 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - ORCA, a global leader in on-site food-waste digestion technology, has partnered with Polytek Engineering Co. Ltd. as its exclusive distributor and service partner for Hong Kong. This collaboration marks an important step in ORCA's continued expansion in Hong Kong and contributes to its wider presence throughout the Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia markets. Addressing Hong Kong's Food Waste Challenge Hong Kong continues to face significant challenges in waste management. In 2023, the city disposed of an average of 10,884 tonnes of municipal solids waste (MSW) per day. Food waste remained the largest single component, accounting for 29% or about 3,191 tonnes daily (info.gov.hk). The government has made commendable progress—household food waste disposal fell by 12.6%, and recovery rates increased to 33% in 2023, up from 32% the previous year (info.gov.hk). Still, the commercial and industrial sector contributes close to 1,000 tonnes of food waste daily, underscoring the need for scalable, sustainable solutions that can complement existing initiatives and support Hong Kong's long-term waste reduction goals (epd.gov.hk). A Partnership for Sustainable Impact ORCA Digesters provide on-site solutions that convert food waste into environmentally safe water, reducing transportation emissions, protecting landfill capacity, and helping businesses meet sustainability targets. Polytek Engineering is a trusted leader in professional kitchen, laundry, and cold storage systems, with decades of expertise in design, supply, installation, and after-sales service. Their role at the design and conception phase of projects uniquely positions them to integrate ORCA technology into new builds and retrofits, ensuring food waste diversion is considered from the outset. About ORCA ORCA is a pioneer in on-site food waste digestion technology, offering systems that help businesses reduce landfill and transportation reliance, cut greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately reduce food waste at the source. "This partnership marks an important step toward addressing Hong Kong's pressing food-waste challenge," said Louis Anagnostakos — CEO, ORCA. "While ORCA continues to operate as an independent global company, by integrating our innovative technology with Polytek's engineering expertise we can accelerate adoption of sustainable solutions across the commercial sector and the wider Greater Bay Area." About Polytek Engineering Co. Ltd Polytek Engineering Co. Ltd is a leading provider of professional kitchen, laundry, and cold storage solutions in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. With expertise across design, supply, installation, and long-term service, Polytek delivers high-performance solutions tailored to client needs. "Polytek has always focused on delivering high-performance, future-ready kitchen and facility solutions," said Joseph Tsang — General Manager, Polytek. "Through this exclusive partnership, we can now bring ORCA's proven food waste technology into projects at the earliest design stage—helping our clients build sustainability directly into their operations from inception."





