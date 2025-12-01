Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: ORCA
Polytek Engineering Selected as ORCA's Exclusive Distributor and Service Partner for Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - ORCA, a global leader in on-site food-waste digestion technology, has partnered with Polytek Engineering Co. Ltd. as its exclusive distributor and service partner for Hong Kong. This collaboration marks an important step in ORCA's continued expansion in Hong Kong and contributes to its wider presence throughout the Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia markets.

Addressing Hong Kong's Food Waste Challenge

Hong Kong continues to face significant challenges in waste management. In 2023, the city disposed of an average of 10,884 tonnes of municipal solids waste (MSW) per day. Food waste remained the largest single component, accounting for 29% or about 3,191 tonnes daily (info.gov.hk).

The government has made commendable progress—household food waste disposal fell by 12.6%, and recovery rates increased to 33% in 2023, up from 32% the previous year (info.gov.hk).

Still, the commercial and industrial sector contributes close to 1,000 tonnes of food waste daily, underscoring the need for scalable, sustainable solutions that can complement existing initiatives and support Hong Kong's long-term waste reduction goals (epd.gov.hk).

A Partnership for Sustainable Impact

ORCA Digesters provide on-site solutions that convert food waste into environmentally safe water, reducing transportation emissions, protecting landfill capacity, and helping businesses meet sustainability targets.

Polytek Engineering is a trusted leader in professional kitchen, laundry, and cold storage systems, with decades of expertise in design, supply, installation, and after-sales service. Their role at the design and conception phase of projects uniquely positions them to integrate ORCA technology into new builds and retrofits, ensuring food waste diversion is considered from the outset.

About ORCA

ORCA is a pioneer in on-site food waste digestion technology, offering systems that help businesses reduce landfill and transportation reliance, cut greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately reduce food waste at the source.

"This partnership marks an important step toward addressing Hong Kong's pressing food-waste challenge," said Louis Anagnostakos — CEO, ORCA. "While ORCA continues to operate as an independent global company, by integrating our innovative technology with Polytek's engineering expertise we can accelerate adoption of sustainable solutions across the commercial sector and the wider Greater Bay Area."

About Polytek Engineering Co. Ltd

Polytek Engineering Co. Ltd is a leading provider of professional kitchen, laundry, and cold storage solutions in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. With expertise across design, supply, installation, and long-term service, Polytek delivers high-performance solutions tailored to client needs.

"Polytek has always focused on delivering high-performance, future-ready kitchen and facility solutions," said Joseph Tsang — General Manager, Polytek. "Through this exclusive partnership, we can now bring ORCA's proven food waste technology into projects at the earliest design stage—helping our clients build sustainability directly into their operations from inception."




Topic: Press release summary
Source: ORCA

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Anime Tokyo Station: Celebrating the 25th Anniversaries of Two Popular Anime with an Anniversary Joint Exhibition Starting November 15  
Wednesday, December 3, 2025 10:30:00 AM
Polytek Engineering Selected as ORCA's Exclusive Distributor and Service Partner for Hong Kong  
Dec 3, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Provides Cobalt Resource Summary for the Hat Polymetallic Deposit in Advance of Updated MRE and PEA  
Dec 2, 2025 21:59 HKT/SGT
OpenAI Joins the Global Anti-Scam Alliance as Foundation Member to Strengthen Global Response Against AI-Enabled Scams  
Dec 2, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
Digital Realty and BW Digital Partner to Support Expansion of Cross-Border Connectivity Between Singapore and Batam  
Dec 2, 2025 15:49 HKT/SGT
GEN Announces New Positive Phase 1 Trial Data of the Investigational Drug SUL-238 for Alzheimer's and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases  
Dec 2, 2025 13:00 HKT/SGT
AdipoLABs Opens New Regional Office, Signs Two MoUs With University of Cyberjaya to Advance Healthcare Innovation  
Dec 2, 2025 12:22 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu achieves high-precision, long-duration molecular dynamics simulation for all-solid-state battery interphases with over 100,000 atoms  
Monday, December 1, 2025 10:04:00 PM
Fujitsu develops multi-AI agent collaboration technology to optimize supply chains, launches joint trials  
Monday, December 1, 2025 9:43:00 PM
GMG Launches Pre-Order Sales for First to Market Multi Language THERMAL-XR(R) Kit with Electric Spray Gun  
Dec 1, 2025 21:29 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
AVAR 2025
3  -  5   December
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
Global Blockchain Show 2025
10  -  11   December
Abu Dhabi
Africa Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2026
28  -  29   January
Casablanca, Morocco
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       