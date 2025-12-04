

ATLANTA, GA, Dec 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP is helping McCormick & Co., the global leader in flavor, with an AI-driven and autonomous operational planning initiative. This partnership enables McCormick to manage both assembly-to-order (ATO) and make-to-stock (MTS) production within the Unison PlanningTM platform. The initiative tackles key challenges, including balancing ATO and MTS production on shared lines, improving inventory projections through quality-based stock releases, and managing capacity amid fluctuating demand. Addressing these challenges requires close collaboration across regions with North American and EMEA teams working in parallel, and seamless integration of SAP with the operational planning functionality within Unison Planning™. The first implementations will roll out in Canada and the United States before expanding to the EMEA and APAC regions. Through its partnership with OMP, McCormick is implementing autonomous, decision-centric planning powered by agentic AI to transform how production and inventory are managed. The solution enables McCormick teams to plan more effectively for both custom and standard products, rapidly adjust to shifts in demand or supply, and make smarter sourcing decisions. The result is a more responsive supply chain that delivers optimized cost and cash by improving alignment between market demand and production timelines, as well as supporting lower cost of goods through waste reduction. These enhancements are also expected to indirectly result in higher service levels and improved top-line growth. "We're really excited about this technology as part of our roadmap of digital transformation," says Whitney Shlesinger, VP of Global Planning and Logistics. "We're embracing AI to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen our supply chain against volatility." "McCormick is showing how autonomous planning, planner empowerment, and leadership alignment can strengthen resilience," said Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial & Markets Officer at OMP. "Together, we are embedding AI in a way that supports agility, collaboration, and innovation across their supply chain." Disclaimer SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. About McCormick McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose - To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn. About OMP OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™. Contact Information

Philip Vervloesem

Chief Commercial & Markets Officer

pvervloesem@omp.com

+1-770-956-2723 SOURCE: OMP





