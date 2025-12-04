Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 4, 2025
Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: OMP
OMP's AI-driven Unison Planning(TM) Platform Enhances Supply Chain Agility for McCormick & Co.

ATLANTA, GA, Dec 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP is helping McCormick & Co., the global leader in flavor, with an AI-driven and autonomous operational planning initiative. This partnership enables McCormick to manage both assembly-to-order (ATO) and make-to-stock (MTS) production within the Unison PlanningTM platform.

OMP's AI-driven Unison Planning(TM) Platform Enhances Supply Chain Agility for McCormick & Co.

The initiative tackles key challenges, including balancing ATO and MTS production on shared lines, improving inventory projections through quality-based stock releases, and managing capacity amid fluctuating demand. Addressing these challenges requires close collaboration across regions with North American and EMEA teams working in parallel, and seamless integration of SAP with the operational planning functionality within Unison Planning™. The first implementations will roll out in Canada and the United States before expanding to the EMEA and APAC regions.

Through its partnership with OMP, McCormick is implementing autonomous, decision-centric planning powered by agentic AI to transform how production and inventory are managed. The solution enables McCormick teams to plan more effectively for both custom and standard productsrapidly adjust to shifts in demand or supply, and make smarter sourcing decisions. The result is a more responsive supply chain that delivers optimized cost and cash by improving alignment between market demand and production timelines, as well as supporting lower cost of goods through waste reduction. These enhancements are also expected to indirectly result in higher service levels and improved top-line growth.

"We're really excited about this technology as part of our roadmap of digital transformation," says Whitney Shlesinger, VP of Global Planning and Logistics. "We're embracing AI to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen our supply chain against volatility."

"McCormick is showing how autonomous planning, planner empowerment, and leadership alignment can strengthen resilience," said Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial & Markets Officer at OMP. "Together, we are embedding AI in a way that supports agility, collaboration, and innovation across their supply chain."

Disclaimer

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose - To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™.

Contact Information
Philip Vervloesem
Chief Commercial & Markets Officer
pvervloesem@omp.com
+1-770-956-2723.

SOURCE: OMP




Topic: Press release summary
Source: OMP
Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

OMP
Nov 20, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
OMP Miami Conference 2025: Transforming Supply Chain Vision into REAL Impact with Human-AI Synergy
Nov 13, 2025 22:00 HKT/SGT
Kraft Heinz and OMP Showcase Smarter, More Sustainable Value Chain at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit
Oct 22, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
Fortune 500 Leaders Share AI-powered Supply Chain Excellence on Stage at OMP Conference
Oct 9, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
GSK Unveils Fast-Tracked IBP Transformation with OMP at Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit
Oct 2, 2025 23:00 HKT/SGT
OMP Unveils UnisonIQ: the AI Breakthrough Transforming Supply Chain Decision-Making
Sept 10, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
Evonik Oxeno Goes Live with Upgraded Decision-Centric Planning Platform in the Cloud
May 13, 2025 19:00 HKT/SGT
OMP's Unison Planning Achieves SAP(R) Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA(R) Cloud
May 9, 2025 16:20 HKT/SGT
Nestle and OMP Showcase Approach to Future-Ready Supply Chain at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona
May 6, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
OMP Achieves Top Two Rankings in Four Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Supply Chain Planning Solutions Report
Apr 17, 2025 17:00 HKT/SGT
OMP Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute in the 2025 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Supply Chain Planning Solutions
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       