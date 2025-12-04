

Former Apple and Samsung SDI Battery Expert to Guide High-Purity Anode Materials and Dual-Use Next-Generation Cell Platforms. Ottawa, Ontario--(ACN Newswire - December 3, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and innovator of next-generation lithium-ion battery technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sunho Kang, Ph.D., as Strategic Advisor, Battery Technology & Materials. This appointment follows the Company's November 3, 2025 announcement of a conditional $14.1 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") under the Global Partnership Initiative (GPI), which supports the development of Canada's first chemical-free electro-thermal graphite purification demonstration plant. Dr. Kang's expertise directly aligns with the Company's plan to commercialize high-purity, battery-grade materials from its Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca deposits. Dr. Kang is a globally respected battery-materials scientist and industry executive with 26 years of experience across leading research institutions, national laboratories, and global battery and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. His expertise includes lithium-ion cell engineering, silicon-anode development, cathode innovation, dry-electrode manufacturing, and root-cause failure analysis. A former member of Professor John B. Goodenough's laboratory at the University of Texas at Austin and a former Staff Scientist at Argonne National Laboratory, Dr. Kang has held senior executive positions at leading global companies including Samsung SDI (Vice President Research and Product Development), Apple (Senior Manager), and Volkswagen Group of America (Senior Vice President, Battery Technology). In his role at Focus, Dr. Kang will provide expert guidance across lithium-ion battery technologies, including material selection, cell design, and performance optimization as the Company advances its purification and anode-materials strategy. He will advise on the development and testing of battery-grade graphite and silicon composites, contribute to high-energy-density cell research and development for dual-use (defense and civilian) battery-anode applications, and provide direction on establishing and scaling battery-testing infrastructure, including next-generation cell formats. Dr. Kang will also help identify strategic collaborations with industry, academia, and national laboratories; contribute to the Company's intellectual property (IP) and patent roadmap; drive supplier-ecosystem development and technical due diligence for funding and partnership initiatives; and support the advancement of potential off-take and commercialization pathways. "At Focus, we are committed to bringing in industry leaders who have delivered at the highest levels," said Jason Latkowcer, Vice President of Corporate Development. "Dr. Kang's appointment significantly strengthens our downstream integration strategy and adds deep technical credibility to our purification and battery-materials programs. His experience with cell qualification, supplier ecosystems, and next-generation battery materials enhances our ability to engage with OEMs and defense partners, while helping ensure our battery-testing efforts are efficient, coordinated, and technically rigorous." "Focus Graphite's deposits and chemical-free purification process have strong potential for next-generation anode materials," said Dr. Kang. "I look forward to helping bridge upstream graphite production with downstream cell-maker specifications and supporting the Company's patent-pending battery technologies. Strengthening a secure North American graphite supply chain is essential for advanced energy storage, particularly in defense and automotive applications, and I am pleased to contribute to Focus Graphite's commercialization strategy in these critical markets." As part of his engagement, Dr. Kang has been granted 50,000 stock options, exercisable at C$0.60 per share for five (5) years under the Company's incentive stock option plan, subject to regulatory approval, and may also receive cash compensation for certain advisory services. About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defence, and advanced materials industries. Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining — we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals — reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future. For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

