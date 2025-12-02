Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 4, 2025
Thursday, 4 December 2025, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Invest OMAN
Oman's 10-Year Golden Residency Program Attracts Global Investors Seeking Stability and Long-Term Access
Built for investors who value certainty, global access, and long-term confidence.

Muscat, Oman, Dec 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Three months after its introduction, Oman's 10-Year Golden Residency is emerging as one of the region's most compelling long-term residency pathways, attracting rising interest from investors, entrepreneurs, and internationally mobile families seeking stability, transparent regulation, and strategic access to high-growth markets. The programme-launched under Oman Vision 2040-offers a structured framework for investors wishing to establish deeper roots in a country positioning itself as a secure and globally connected economic hub.

The Golden Residency grants eligible applicants long-term residency in return for a minimum investment of USD 520,000 across seven clearly defined routes. These include owning completed real estate units within Integrated Tourism Complexes; establishing a company registered in Oman; purchasing government development bonds; investing in securities listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange; or placing a fixed-term deposit in a licensed Omani bank for a minimum of five years. Applicants may also qualify by owning a company that employs at least 50 Omani nationals or through nomination under Oman's Foreign Capital Investment Law, provided the company's capital meets the required threshold.

A defining feature of the programme is its family-centric design. Approved applicants can sponsor their spouse and children of any age, secure additional property outside tourism zones, and employ up to three domestic workers without a local sponsor. The residency also includes fast-track immigration lanes and expanded visit visas for extended family members. These benefits-rare in many global residency schemes-position Oman as a destination offering long-term security as well as an inclusive, predictable environment for families.

The application system is fully digital, enabling applicants worldwide to upload documents, track applications, and engage directly with dedicated relationship managers. The programme is supported by Migrate World, which provides due-diligence verification and relocation support to align the onboarding process with international investor-migration standards. The streamlined model reflects Oman's broader institutional push toward efficiency, transparency, and unified investor services.

Oman's geographic position at the junction of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East continues to be a central factor in global interest. With access to more than 2.6 billion consumers and direct links to major trade routes, the country is increasingly viewed as a stable base for regional operations. Strong regulatory institutions, long-standing political neutrality, and one of the world's most stable currencies further reinforce investor confidence. Quality-of-life indicators are also contributing to global demand, with Oman ranking among the top countries worldwide for safety, climate, and purchasing power.

Officials note that the programme is already complementing national efforts to attract talent and capital into priority sectors. Pathways requiring the employment of Omani nationals support the country's human-capital goals, while mandatory audits strengthen governance and operational standards among participating companies. Early interest from investors in renewable energy, logistics, advanced manufacturing, tourism, and mining aligns closely with Oman's diversification agenda under Vision 2040.

As competition intensifies across global residency and citizenship programmes, Oman is positioning its model as long-term, reliable, and partnership-driven. While other regional initiatives rely heavily on short-term incentives, Oman's approach-grounded in regulatory clarity, economic stability, and a family-focused design-is steadily gaining recognition in international investment circles. Three months into its rollout, early indicators suggest the programme is on track to become a key driver of Oman's investment attractiveness in the years ahead.

Further details and the full application process are available at: https://omanresidence.gov.om/

About Invest OMAN:

Invest Oman is the Sultanate's official gateway for strategic investment, offering investors unified access to opportunities across priority sectors aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The platform brings together more than 22 government and private entities under one roof, providing a streamlined, transparent, and investor-centric experience from initial enquiry to project expansion. Through tailored support, sector insights, and a fully digital services ecosystem, Invest OMAN enables global investors to navigate establishment procedures efficiently and unlock long-term value in one of the region's most stable and strategically connected economies. For more information, visit https://investoman.om/

Contact Information
Invest Oman
news@investoman.om

.SOURCE: Invest OMAN

A contemporary Omani setting featuring growth, safety, and quality-of-life elements that define the country’s reputation for prosperity and liveability.

