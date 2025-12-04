

These prestigious international and regional accolades reinforce Spritzer’s position as a leading and trusted brand in the beverage industry KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Berhad, Malaysia’s leading mineral water company, proudly announces two major international achievements: being named Brand of the Year (Water Category) at the 2025–2026 World Branding Awards, and receiving the Asia Excellence Brand Award 2024. These recognitions reflect Spritzer’s unwavering commitment to excellence and strengthen its reputation as a trusted, forward-thinking brand with strong consumer confidence across global and regional markets. Representing the company at both ceremonies, Winnie Chin, Head of Public Relations, said: “These international recognitions are deeply meaningful to us, as Spritzer continues to prioritise quality, innovation, and responsible stewardship in all markets where we operate. We are honoured to receive these awards once again, as they reflect the trust consumers place in Spritzer and our dedication to setting benchmarks for excellence. Our sincere appreciation goes to our dedicated team, valued partners, and loyal consumers who inspire us to keep raising the bar.” Global Recognition: World Branding Awards – Brand of the Year (Water Category) Held on 17 November 2025 in Osaka, Japan, the World Branding Awards—organised by the World Branding Forum (WBF), a global non-profit promoting branding excellence—named Spritzer the 2025–2026 Brand of the Year in the Water Category for the 11th consecutive year. The awards honour brands with exceptional market presence, strong regional influence, and consistent quality. Winners are selected through a rigorous process involving brand valuation, market research, and global consumer voting, with over 91,000 participants worldwide this year. This distinction highlights Spritzer’s enduring brand strength and the confidence consumers place in its uncompromising standards. Regional Leadership: Asia Excellence Brand Award 2024



Spritzer was also honoured with the Asia Excellence Brand Award 2024 on 30 October 2025 in Hong Kong, presented by Yazhou Zhoukan (Asia Weekly), a leading Chinese-language publication. The award recognises brands demonstrating exceptional performance, strong influence, and regional credibility across Asia. This achievement underscores Spritzer’s ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and quality, reinforcing its position as the preferred mineral water brand for consumers across the region. Spritzer continues to lead the industry in environmental responsibility with a clear sustainability roadmap, including 100% recyclable packaging from cap to label and the integration of recycled materials. These initiatives affirm the company’s pledge to become a fully circular brand by 2030, delivering natural hydration through innovative, planet-conscious solutions. For over three decades, Spritzer has established itself as a leading and trendy beverage brand, continuously expanding its presence. About Spritzer Established in 1989, Spritzer is a leading Malaysian bottled water brand, sourcing natural mineral water from a protected 430-acre rainforest in Taiping. Naturally filtered through underground rock layers for over 15 years, our water is enriched with essential minerals like Silica, known to support skin, bones, hair, and nails. Combining smart manufacturing with sustainable practices, Spritzer ensures every bottle meets the highest quality and safety standards. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship and a circular economy. Tested annually by SIRIM to be free from microplastics, Spritzer offers consumers trusted, natural hydration. Our diverse product range includes Natural Mineral Water, Original and Flavoured Sparkling Water, Distilled Water, and Fruit-Flavoured Beverages—crafted to suit every lifestyle and occasion. With a clear vision to become a fully circular brand by 2030, Spritzer leads the industry in innovation, quality, and sustainability. Spritzer — where nature, innovation, and sustainability come together in every bottle. For more information, visit www.spritzer.com.my For media inquiries please contact: Nur Amalia Rosshaimi

Senior Executive Narro Communications

T: + 60-17 630 0314

E: amalia@narrocomms.com



Winnie Chin

Head of Public Relations, Spritzer Bhd

T: +6019 553 2663

E: winniecgl@spritzer.com.my





