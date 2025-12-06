Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, December 6, 2025
Friday, 5 December 2025, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Bank Indonesia
Bank Indonesia Unveils Five-Point Strategy to Boost Indonesia's Economic Resilience

JAKARTA, Dec 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Bank Indonesia (BI), through its 2025 Annual Meeting (PTBI), has introduced a five-point strategy aimed at strengthening the national economy amid mounting global uncertainties. Despite Indonesia's solid economic performance throughout 2025, BI emphasizes that stronger coordination across sectors will be essential to navigate the increasingly volatile global landscape. Lingering U.S. tariff policies, weakening global demand, and geopolitical shifts continue to shape global conditions. Against this backdrop, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo highlights one core principle: synergy.

1. Stability as the Cornerstone

BI's first "recipe" focuses on maintaining macroeconomic and financial system stability—seen as the foundation for sustainable growth. In 2025, this becomes even more critical to shield the economy from rapid global fluctuations. BI aims to anchor inflation, stabilize the rupiah, keep the fiscal deficit below 3% of GDP, and fortify the banking sector. All of this requires close coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities.

"Dynamic stability—controlled prices, a stable rupiah, a fast-moving economy. That is 'Sumitronomics,'" Perry said.

2. Transforming the Real Sector

The second strategy centers on real-sector transformation through improved capital, labor quality, and productivity.

BI calls for complementary industrial and structural reforms: downstreaming to boost value-added, investment climate improvement, faster bureaucracy, stronger infrastructure, and deeper trade and investment channels.

3. Expanding Financing and Deepening Markets

A major push is needed to meet Indonesia's large financing requirements for industrialization. BI stresses that the state budget alone cannot shoulder this burden. Hence, banks, financial institutions, and domestic and foreign private investors are expected to play a bigger role in fueling the next phase of transformation.

4. Accelerating Digitalization

Digital economic transformation forms the fourth pillar. Widespread adoption of QRIS, BI-FAST, mobile banking, and e-commerce has streamlined public transactions, while digitalization of government payments continues to advance.

5. Strengthening Global Partnerships

The final strategy focuses on expanding trade and investment cooperation amid rising global protectionism.

This includes promoting local currency transactions (LCT), advancing cross-border digital payment systems, and aligning regional partnerships with Indonesia's downstreaming and financing agenda.

Together, these five strategies form BI's roadmap to push Indonesia toward higher, more resilient growth. The central bank projects economic expansion of 4.7–5.5% in 2025, rising to 4.9–5.7% in 2026 and 5.1–5.9% in 2027.

BI also pledges to maintain a careful balance between stability and growth, with macroprudential and payment system policies set to play a stronger role in 2026. Prabowo Subianto: Reform Must Be Clean and People-Centric President Prabowo Subianto echoed BI's message, stressing the need for fast, precise, and impactful solutions for the public.

He underscored clean, just, corruption-free governance as a prerequisite for successful economic transformation.

A government with sincere intentions, he said, must ground every policy in truth, justice, and an unwavering commitment to serving the people.

Prabowo also called for calm, confidence, and self-reliance in facing global pressures, asserting that the principle of "standing on our own feet" must be more than a slogan.

Looking Ahead

With clear policy direction and strong institutional commitment to stability and transformation, Indonesia is seen as well positioned to boost its economic trajectory.

Consistent execution, sectoral synergy, and broad stakeholder participation will determine the success of BI's roadmap.

If these elements align, Indonesia stands poised not only to maintain its resilience but to advance toward a more competitive and inclusive economy.

Copyright © ANTARA 2025




Topic: Business Plan
Source: Bank Indonesia
Sectors: Daily Finance, Trade Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document to Be Released on Dec 8-9, 2025, at Global Summit in Bharat Future City  
Dec 6, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
Wear the Speed, Live the Convenience: Tappy Technologies Powers the Launch of High Performance Payment Bands in Collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mastercard  
Dec 5, 2025 18:53 HKT/SGT
Leapfrog Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $125,000,000 Initial Public Offering  
Dec 5, 2025 17:50 HKT/SGT
Bank Indonesia Unveils Five-Point Strategy to Boost Indonesia's Economic Resilience  
Dec 5, 2025 16:00 HKT/SGT
Business of IP Asia (BIP Asia) Forum and Entrepreneur Day open today  
Dec 5, 2025 15:41 HKT/SGT
Immortal Dragons Backs Etheros Pharmaceuticals: Targeting Aging-Related Disease with Breakthrough Catalytic Antioxidants  
Dec 5, 2025 15:00 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Extends High-Grade Domains at Hat: H099 Returns 438m of 0.40% CuEq Including 52m of 1.02% CuEq, Expanding Mineralization Envelope Around Conceptual Pit Vertically and Laterally  
Dec 4, 2025 21:59 HKT/SGT
CaoCao Unveils '100 Cities, 100 Billion in 10 Years' Robotaxi Strategy, Officially Launches World's First 'Green Intelligent Mobility Hub'  
Dec 4, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
The Gourmet's Guide: Using Your TravelKon eSIM to Hunt for Japan's Best Ramen, Sushi, and Street Food  
Dec 4, 2025 17:45 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Celebrates Global and Regional Brand Excellence 2025  
Dec 4, 2025 12:45 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
Global Blockchain Show 2025
10  -  11   December
Abu Dhabi
Africa Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2026
28  -  29   January
Casablanca, Morocco
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Operational Excellence Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
The Experience Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Singapore
10  -  11   June
Singapore
The Experience Show South Europe 2026
18  -  19   June
Madrid, Spain
The Experience Show UK 2026
7  -  8   July
The Manchester Deansgate Hotel, UK
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Malaysia
28  -  29   July
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
The Experience Show Australia 2026
4  -  5   August
Sydney, Australia
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       