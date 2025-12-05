Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 8, 2025
Saturday, 6 December 2025, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Telangana Rising Global Summit
Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document to Be Released on Dec 8-9, 2025, at Global Summit in Bharat Future City

HYDERABAD, INDIA, Dec 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government of Telangana is set to unveil its Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document at the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit in Bharat Future City, where nearly 1,000 global delegates—including business leaders, policy experts, academics, and representatives of multilateral institutions—will receive exclusive copies. The long-term roadmap positions Telangana to become one of the world’s leading growth hubs over the next two decades.

“Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 is Telangana’s invitation to the world – to join hands with us in building a future-ready State, where innovation, investment and inclusive growth thrive together. Telangana welcomes the world to explore investment opportunities and experience our culture, creativity and confidence. This Summit reflects the spirit of a rising State and signals Telangana’s readiness to partner with global investors and innovators. We are opening our doors to ideas, technology and transformative collaborations. Together, we will script a new era of prosperity for our people” Sri A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled for December 8–9, 2025, will feature an impressive lineup of world figures from politics, business, and technology. Among the distinguished guests are:

  • Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
  • Eric Swider, Director, Trump Media & Technology Group
  • Members of the UAE Royal Family
  • Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group
  • Senior executives from global entities including Deutsche Börse, Enrission, Mandal Wildlife Group, and others

The Summit provides a global platform for Telangana to showcase its developmental journey, emerging economic strengths, and long-term collaboration opportunities. The state’s new global campaign— “Come, Join the Rise”—aims to invite the world to participate in its next phase of growth.

At the upcoming Global Summit in Bharat Future City, 1,000 international delegates delegates including business leaders, academicians, think tank representatives and leaders from multilateral development banks will receive exclusive copies of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, incorporating extensive inputs from multiple government departments, the document is being prepared in three languages—English, Telugu, and Urdu.

In his personal outreach to international business leaders, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana’s aspiration to become a progressive, inclusive, and future-ready global destination, aligned with India’s national Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda.

The event will conclude with a special celebration on December 9, 2025, following the formal release of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, where football legend Lionel Messi will participate in a commemorative match in Hyderabad.

A key highlight of Telangana Rising 2047 is a dual strategy that enhances both ease of doing business and ease of attracting talent. The roadmap aims to make Telangana the first Indian state focused on attracting the world’s best minds and professionals — leveraging Hyderabad’s scientific, technological, and entrepreneurial strengths.

The document also outlines a transformational vision for agriculture in 2047: positioning the average Telangana farmer as a producer, processor, brand owner, and exporter, supported by advanced technologies and sustainable farming models, including organics.

For more information, please visit: https://telanganarising2047.org/

Mr. Anvesh Reddy
+91-9110583779
apro-cmo@telangana.gov.in 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Telangana Rising Global Summit
Sectors: Daily Finance, Local Biz, Government, Smart Cities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
MHIET U.S. Subsidiary's Franklin Plant Celebrates 10th Anniversary  
Monday, December 8, 2025 3:03:00 PM
TransNusa Ends 2025 With The Launch Of Four New Scheduled Direct Domestic Flights  
Dec 8, 2025 10:32 HKT/SGT
Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document to Be Released on Dec 8-9, 2025, at Global Summit in Bharat Future City  
Dec 6, 2025 07:00 HKT/SGT
Wear the Speed, Live the Convenience: Tappy Technologies Powers the Launch of High Performance Payment Bands in Collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mastercard  
Dec 5, 2025 18:53 HKT/SGT
Lexus World Premieres Lexus LFA Concept BEV Sports Car  
Friday, December 5, 2025 6:13:00 PM
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Premieres GR GT & GR GT3  
Friday, December 5, 2025 5:58:00 PM
Leapfrog Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing of $125,000,000 Initial Public Offering  
Dec 5, 2025 17:50 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing and Lexus Hold World Premiere of GR GT, GR GT3, and Lexus LFA Concept  
Friday, December 5, 2025 5:24:00 PM
World's First General Design Approval (GDA) for Developed Steel and Post-Weld Heat Treatment (PWHT) Exemption based on ECA for Low-pressure Liquefied CO2 Tank made of KF460 steel  
Friday, December 5, 2025 5:17:00 PM
Bank Indonesia Unveils Five-Point Strategy to Boost Indonesia's Economic Resilience  
Dec 5, 2025 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
4  -  18   December
Online
Global Blockchain Show 2025
10  -  11   December
Abu Dhabi
Africa Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2026
28  -  29   January
Casablanca, Morocco
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Operational Excellence Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
The Experience Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Singapore
10  -  11   June
Singapore
The Experience Show South Europe 2026
18  -  19   June
Madrid, Spain
The Experience Show UK 2026
7  -  8   July
The Manchester Deansgate Hotel, UK
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Malaysia
28  -  29   July
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
The Experience Show Australia 2026
4  -  5   August
Sydney, Australia
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       