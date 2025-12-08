Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Cyara Appoints Sushil Kumar as CEO to Extend Enterprise AI Customer Experience (CX) Leadership
Visionary AI and cloud executive with proven record of building and scaling enterprise platforms to lead the next phase of innovation and global expansion for the CX assurance market leader.

AUSTIN, TX, Dec 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Cyara, the global leader in AI-powered customer experience (CX) assurance, today announced the appointment of Sushil Kumar as its new Chief Executive Officer. His appointment underscores Cyara's commitment to accelerating enterprise AI CX innovation and elevating customer experience by enabling more reliable, responsive, and trustworthy interactions across every channel. Sushil will build on the strong foundation laid by outgoing CEO Rishi Rana.

Sushil brings entrepreneurial vision and enterprise-scale leadership to Cyara. He has focused his career on building category-defining AI, DevOps, and cloud platforms, both as a founder and as a leader of large global organizations. Most recently, he was Co-Founder and CEO of RelicX.ai, a generative AI test automation pioneer acquired by Harness. Before that, he held senior product and general management roles at Oracle, CA Technologies, and Broadcom, leading global teams and multi-hundred-million-dollar businesses that improved digital performance and customer experience at scale.

"Sushil brings a rare combination of proven ability, and deep customer and product insight to building and scaling category-defining platforms," said Alok Kulkarni, Co-Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cyara. "Cyara created and now leads the CX assurance category, with strong and growing global momentum. Under Sushil's leadership, we see a significant opportunity to extend that lead as enterprises race to modernize customer experience, deploy GenAI safely, and ensure that every customer interaction simply works."

Cyara's unified, AI-powered platform continuously tests, validates, and monitors customer journeys across voice, digital, messaging, and conversational AI. Assuring more than 350 million customer journeys each year, and validating over a million AI-generated responses, the platform gives enterprises full visibility into quality, reliability, and risk. With emerging Agentic AI capabilities, Cyara is expanding into intelligent, continuous CX optimization to help organizations improve workflows, reduce cost-to-serve, and deploy new experiences with confidence.

"AI is transforming customer experience faster than any technology shift we've seen in decades," said Sushil Kumar, CEO, Cyara. "As enterprises rethink their CX stacks and explore agentic AI, what they need most is confidence. Confidence that every interaction will be accurate, trustworthy, and delivered at the speed and quality customers expect. Cyara already plays a pivotal role in enabling that shift. It provides the reliability and assurance organizations need to turn AI from experimentation into meaningful, real-world impact. I'm excited to build on this foundation and work with the team to raise the bar for customer experience globally."

Cyara has pursued a focused mergers and acquisitions strategy; acquiring Botium and QBox (bot and conversational AI testing), Spearline/testRTC (telecom and WebRTC assurance) and CentraCX (voice of the customer), to build one of the industry's most comprehensive CX assurance stacks.

Sushil will focus on accelerating product innovation in AI-powered CX assurance, deepening Cyara's ecosystem of CCaaS, CPaaS, UCaaS, and AI partners, and expanding the company's global footprint, which serves customers in more than 135 countries.

For further information, please contact: Janet Vito, janet.vito@cyara.com

About Cyara

Cyara is the global leader in AI-powered customer experience assurance. As the only unified platform for continuous testing and monitoring across voice, digital, messaging, and conversational AI channels, Cyara empowers hundreds of the world's leading brands to optimize more than a quarter of a billion customer interactions every year. From full customer journey visibility to AI governance and compliance, Cyara ensures every touchpoint works flawlessly, helping businesses deliver secure, friction-free, and high-quality CX at scale. To learn more, visit www.cyara.com.

SOURCE: Cyara




