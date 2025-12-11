Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, December 11, 2025
Wednesday, 10 December 2025, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Treasury Intelligence Solutions
TIS Helps Treasury Teams Navigate the Ongoing ISO 20022 Transition After the 2025 Banking Deadline

BERLIN, Germany, Dec 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Treasury Intelligence Solutions (TIS), a leading cloud-based platform for payments and cash management, is future-proofing organizations with specialized translation services in the wake of the recent November 2025 ISO 20022 deadline. A major turning point for the financial industry, SWIFT now requires banks to move their cross-border payment messages to ISO 20022. As a result, treasury teams are already seeing differences in how their banks send and receive payment information. Adapting to these changes will require a strategic approach to modernizing systems and processes.

ISO 20022 replaces a patchwork of older standards with a single approach to structuring payment data. The new universal standard is designed to reduce confusion across markets, improve data quality, and support the level of transparency that regulators around the globe now expect.

Moving to ISO 20022 payments takes time and strategic vision, especially when legacy systems, ERP, and payment systems were not built with structured data in mind. Updating those requires planning and coordination across several internal teams.

"ISO 20022 is a major industry shift, but it shouldn't disrupt the way companies operate day-to-day," said Wouter De Bie, Chief Technology Officer at TIS. "Our priority is making this transition seamless. By leveraging our platform's ability to translate payment files into bank-specific formats and automatically populate ISO-required fields, we give treasury teams the flexibility to adapt at their own pace. This approach ensures stability, reduces risk, and empowers organizations to meet new standards without costly system overhauls or last-minute fixes."

The TIS platform leverages more than 140,000 bank-specific profiles to provide comprehensive coverage of ISO bank formats. In addition, an innovative AI-powered solution addresses ISO-specific requirements such as structured address information for corporate beneficiaries. Companies that begin now to update their data and payment workflows will be better prepared for the larger changes still ahead. Those that don't may face frustrating problems like message truncation, rejected payments, and slower processing times as unstructured formats are phased out.

"We're already seeing the benefits of a proactive approach to ISO 20022," said Jon Paquette, Chief of Strategy at TIS. "Organizations using our platform have implemented early bank-driven changes without payment failures or costly rework and are also leveraging our statement format conversion capabilities to avoid disruptions in reconciliation and cash applications as banks sunset MT formats and introduce CAMT. This proves that with the right tools, companies can prepare for full ISO adoption on their own timelines - maintaining stability while meeting evolving standards."

About TIS

TIS helps CFOs, Treasurers, and Finance teams transform their global cash flow, liquidity, and payment functions. Since 2010, our award-winning cloud platform and best-in-class service model have empowered the entire office of the CFO to collaborate more effectively and attain maximum efficiency, automation, and control. TIS enables users to achieve superior performance in key areas surrounding cash forecasting, working capital, outbound payments, financial messaging, fraud prevention, payment compliance, and more.

To learn how TIS can support your ISO 20022 transition, contact us today.

CONTACT:
Blair Romain
+496227698240
blair.romain@tispayments.com

SOURCE: Treasury Intelligence Solutions




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Treasury Intelligence Solutions
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Enterprise IT, Banking & Insurance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

