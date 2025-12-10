

HONG KONG, December 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce that the ICT-empowered partner of its subsidiary, China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited (“China Entercom”), Yingke Law Firm (“Yingke”), has earned industry recognition at the IDC China CIO Summit 2025 and IDC Future Enterprise Awards Digital Ceremony, where its pioneering benchmark project, “YingFaBao AI Legal Space Station” received the 2025 IDC China Future Enterprise Awards of Excellence - Future Enterprise of the Year. Dedicated to recognizing future enterprises who embrace the digital-first era, this accolade represents a milestone in the partnership between China Entercom and Yingke, and also serves as a testament to China Entercom’s role in fostering a digital and intelligent ecosystem to realize digital intelligence and globalization for businesses across industries.

Ms. Sun Wen, Director of Global Board of Directors, Beijing Yingke Law Firm, receiving the award at the event Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2001, Yingke Law Firm is a global legal service provider and a co-founder of the Global Coalition of Think Tank Networks for South-South Co-operation. Since 2022, Yingke has consistently held the top position in The Global 200 ranking of global law firms based on the number of lawyers, and its global legal service network has covered up to 199 cosmopolitan cities across 104 countries and territories. As the digital era approaches, Yingke is accelerating its “Digital Intelligence Law Firm” transformation and upgrading, with the aim of establishing a “Yingke Global One-Hour Legal Service Ecosystem” . The development strategy of the firm is also evolving from geographical business expansion to digital-intelligence transformation. “2025 marks the tenth anniversary of the IDC China Future Enterprise Awards. With the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and its deep integration across industries, we are witnessing an increasing number of enterprises transforming into AI-driven firms as they enter the era of digital operation. These enterprises are customer-centric, open to experiment and constantly enhancing their products, services and user experiences,” said Mr. Wu Lianfeng, Vice President and Chief Analyst at IDC China. “Yingke Law Firm is a remarkable example of such organizations. From strategic vision to practical execution, Yingke actively adopts new technologies with an open and inclusive mindset, driving transformation within the legal sector. To streamline transformation, suppliers of innovative technologies and solutions like China Entercom play an indispensable role. As a trusted enabler of digital-intelligence transformation, China Entercom strives to offer clients with value-driven and reliable technologies and solutions. Moreover, as a successful example of international expansion, the company’s extensive experience and expertise in globalization provide valuable support for Chinese enterprises in their journey of going global.” Extending warm congratulations to Yingke Law Firm on its recognition as an Excellence Award winner at the 2025 IDC China Future Enterprise Awards, Mr. Henry Ko, General Manager at China Entercom, underlined the key to “Redefining Global Legal Services with Digital Intelligence” by integrating China Entercom’s ICT capabilities and Yingke’s expertise in digitalizing and globalizing legal services. He added that this cross-industry collaboration has reassured enterprises in their pursuit of globalization. “Our collaboration with Yingke began in 2021, when the firm embarked on its four strategic pillars — globalization, professionalization, digitalization and carbon neutrality — to optimize its worldwide operations and services,” said Mr. Ko. “We look forward to taking this collaboration to new heights, empowering enterprises to expand overseas and creating a new paradigm of legal and ICT innovations.” In today’s ever-changing economic and social landscape, every industry is confronted with new challenges, and these changes also raise the expectations for China Entercom. As an innovative ICT service enabler, the company is committed not only to staying ahead of technological advancement and strengthening its core capabilities, but also to gaining deeper insight into industry transformation and accumulating practical experience. Mr. Ko emphasized, “As AI is applied profoundly in various business scenarios, law firms and other enterprises are demanding higher standards in global network stability, data security and intelligence. As a result, more clients are partnering with China Entercom to explore efficient, flexible and future-ready models of digital and intelligent services.” Harnessing AI to Pioneer a New Legal Service Model As technology rapidly advances and the macro-environment evolves, the legal services industry finds itself in the midst of fierce competition, undergoing profound structural challenges in traditional legal services models. The first challenge stems from global economic integration, which has sharply increased demand for cross-border legal services. Law firms are now expected to demonstrate stronger global service capability, cross-regional collaboration, and the ability to deliver tailor-made services. Secondly, the rise of the digital economy has given birth to new legal issues, raising the standards of a firm’s knowledge base and learning agility. Finally, disruptive technologies such as AI are redefining the legal service eco-chain — from client acquisition and service scenarios to operational processes and service systems — prompting a comprehensive reconstruction and transformation. The “YingFaBao AI Legal Space Station” integrates Internet of Things (IoT), new media, videos and AI to deliver timely, efficient and one-stop self-service legal solutions, which marks a groundbreaking innovation in the legal services sector. In response to this new wave of transformation, China Entercom leverages over two decades of ICT practical experience and its strengths in integrated “Cloud, Network, Security” services to empower the digital and intelligent development of the legal services industry with AI-driven solutions. On one hand, it enhances the performance of critical digital infrastructure through global network optimization and intelligent security protection; on the other hand, this strong foundation supports law firms in all dimensions, such as digital management upgrades and global expansion of their services. Redefining Legal Services with Digital Intelligence Yingke Law Firm is developing a global legal data platform in the hope of creating a worldwide legal services platform through promoting data sharing and interconnection. According to Ms. Sun Wen, Director of Global Board of Directors at Beijing Yingke Law Firm, “As the wave of digitalization transforms the legal sector, Yingke has remained focused on advancing through technological innovation and professional excellence. On the journey to evolve our service models through the dual engines of ‘LegalTech + AI’, we are delighted to have China Entercom as a trusted partner. Its profound technical expertise and extensive experience in supporting enterprises going global provide invaluable insight for our strategic development and transformation in this new era.” China Entercom’s best practices in supporting enterprises “Going Global” and “Coming to China” have become a recognized benchmark. As a member of the CITIC Group, China Entercom upholds the service motto of “CITIC, Your Trusted Partner for Going Global and Coming to China”, and has long worked hand in hand with its parent companies, CITIC Telecom CPC and the Group, to extend service coverage to regions along the Belt and Road, the Middle East, BRICS nations and RCEP member countries. Its digital and intelligent solutions have already empowered numerous enterprises in overseas expansion. Today, China Entercom’s services span five continents and nearly 160 countries and regions, with global network resources connecting nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60 SD-WAN gateways, over 30 data centers, 20 cloud service centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). Offering 99.99% network availability, the company ensures fast deployment and flexible scalability, thereby realizing faster, more stable, secure and compliant ICT services. Leveraging advanced AI technologies and services, namely its TrustCSI™ 3.0 cybersecurity solution suites and SIEM-MiiND intelligent SIEM platform, China Entercom delivers reliable, secure and high-efficiency data aggregation that provides the legal sector with smarter and more efficient digital intelligence. References: [1] Source: Yingke Law Firm official website.

[2] Source: Yingke Law Firm official website. About International Data Corporation (IDC) IDC is the premier global market intelligence, data, and events provider for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight help IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and achieve their key business objectives. Establishing it’s China branch in 1982, IDC was the earliest global technology market research firm to enter the Chinese market. In China, IDC analysts focus on the local ICT market, producing research that covers areas including hardware, software, service, internet services, emerging technologies, and enterprise digital transformation. To learn more about IDC, please visit http://www.idc.com. About Yingke Law Firm Yingke Law Firm is a global legal service provider established in 2001, headquartered in Beijing, China. Yingke is a Co-Founder of the Global Coalition of Think Tank Network for South-South Cooperation. Since 2022, we have consistently held the top position in The Global 200 ranking of global law firms based on the number of lawyers. Yingke Law Firm is committed to improving the "Yingke Global One-Hour Legal Service Ecosystem", and its headquarters adopt the mode of "direct investment and direct management" for up to 126 offices across mainland China and one joint law firm in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao region. So far, Yingke's global legal service network has covered up to 199 cosmopolitan cities across 104 countries and territories. For more information, please visit https://www.yingkelawyer.com/index.html. About China Entercom China Enterprise ICT Solutions Limited (“China Entercom” or “CEC”), a subsidiary of the CITIC Group. With solid global knowledge, diversified industrial experience, successful cases and top-notch expertise, as well as incorporating extensive ICT resource coverage, global-local capabilities and world-class solutions, China Entercom stands as the trusted partner for comprehensive solutions, addressing customers’ specific ICT requirements and fostering their development along the “Belt and Road” and around the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.china-entercom.com/En/. About CITIC Telecom CPC We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT™ private network solutions, TrustCSI™ information security solutions, DataHOUSE™ cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD™ cloud computing solutions. With the motto “Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies to boost technology empowerment (+AI). Embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies we aim to unlock technical potential. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises. With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SD-WAN gateways, 20 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

