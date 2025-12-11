

KUALA LUMPUR, December 11, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the “Company” or “CBL”), the listing vehicle of the Banle Group (“Banle” or “the Group”) is honored to announce that Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CBL International Limited, has been selected as an Awardee in the Directors of the Year Awards – Listed Companies Executive Directors category, presented by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD). This esteemed accolade follows a comprehensive evaluation by an independent panel of judges comprising senior business leaders, governance experts, and institutional investors. The award recognizes Dr. Chia’s outstanding contributions to corporate governance, exemplary board leadership, and his proven track record in driving sustainable value creation for shareholders and stakeholders. The HKIoD Directors of the Year Awards are among Asia’s most respected honors in corporate governance. Awardees are chosen based on demonstrated excellence in strategic oversight, ethical leadership, transparency, and long-term sustainable performance—all hallmarks of Dr. Chia’s tenure at CBL International. As Chairman and CEO, Dr. Chia has led the Group through a period of transformative growth while embedding governance excellence into the company’s core. Under his stewardship, CBL has strengthened its investor relations framework, enhanced ESG disclosures, deepened stakeholder engagement, and maintained rigorous compliance with international standards throughout its expansion across Asia Pacific, Europe, Central America and Africa. In accepting the award, Dr. Teck Lim Chia said:

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to receive this prestigious recognition from the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. This honor belongs not to me alone, but to our entire board, management team, and employees who share a relentless commitment to integrity, innovation, and responsible growth. At CBL, we believe governance is not a box to check — it is the compass that guides every decision. I will continue to lead with purpose, accountability, and vision, always placing the long-term interests of our stakeholders first.” The Board of CBL International expressed its pride in Dr. Chia’s achievement:

“Dr. Chia’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping CBL into a globally recognized, governance-forward enterprise. His ability to balance strategic ambition with disciplined oversight exemplifies what modern corporate leadership should be. We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.” Photo caption: Dr. Teck Lim Chia (right), Chairman and CEO of CBL International Limited, honored at the Directors of the Year Awards – Listed Companies Executive Directors category by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD). Photo caption: The trophy for Directors of the Year Awards – Listed Companies Executive Directors category by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD). About the Banle Group CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistics company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with a one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in 65 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and has been awarded the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications. For more information about our Company, please visit our website at: https://www.banle-intl.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: CBL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Sectors: Daily News, Legal & Compliance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

