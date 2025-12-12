Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 15, 2025
Monday, 15 December 2025, 13:00 HKT/SGT
Source: PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero)
Indonesia's KAI Launches Farmer-Trader Train, Expands Facial Recognition Tech Ahead of 2025/2026 Holiday Travel Surge

JAKARTA, Dec 15, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Indonesia's state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) has rolled out two major initiatives aimed at strengthening national mobility and accelerating its digital shift: the launch of the Farmer and Trader Train on the Merak Commuter Line, and the expansion of face recognition boarding technology ahead of the 2025/2026 Christmas and New Year travel season.

Farmer-Trader train to facilitate the movement of agricultural goods, processed food, and small-scale merchandise by providing dedicated cargo space within a commuter railway environment.

KAI said the programs reflect its commitment to inclusive transport services while enhancing operational efficiency and environmental performance — moves that align with international railway modernization trends.

"KAI is committed to building a rail ecosystem that supports grassroots economies while adopting technologies that meet global service standards," said KAI President Director Bobby Rasyidin. "These initiatives reinforce railways as an inclusive, efficient, and sustainable mode of public transport."

New Farmer–Trader Train Strengthens Local Product Distribution

Effective 1 December 2025, KAI began operating the Farmer and Trader Train on the Merak–Rangkasbitung corridor in Banten Province. The service is designed to facilitate the movement of agricultural goods, processed food, and small-scale merchandise by providing dedicated cargo space within a commuter railway environment.

The rolling stock was fully redesigned by Balai Yasa Surabaya Gubeng, KAI's technical workshop, which modified the interior layout, baggage sections, loading–unloading access points, and safety signage to meet the needs of micro and small enterprises.

"The train has been engineered by our in-house experts to ensure safe, orderly, and convenient goods movement without disrupting passenger flow," continued Rasyidin.

The service operates under a government-funded Public Service Obligation (PSO) scheme with a flat fare of Rp3,000, allowing up to two cargo units per user. It is attached to 14 daily Commuter Line services and stops at 11 stations across coastal and agricultural areas.

On launch day, 95 customers used the service, carrying agricultural produce, snacks, and handicrafts for markets in Serang, Cilegon, and Merak. KAI expects the service to reduce traders' reliance on road-based logistics and shift more local supply chains onto rail.

Rasyidin said the initiative strengthens regional economic resilience: "Reliable logistics access for small producers is fundamental to local economies. This service opens a more predictable distribution channel for farmers and traders."

Facial Recognition Technology Boosts Efficiency, Cuts Waste

KAI is also expanding its facial recognition boarding system to improve passenger processing and reduce paper usage in major stations.

KAI VP Public Relations Anne Purba, explains, between January and October 2025, the feature recorded 9.29 million uses, cutting ticket paper consumption by 23,245 rolls, equivalent to Rp341 million in savings. Since the system debuted in 2023, it has been used by 19.4 million passengers, contributing significantly to KAI's environmental and cost-reduction goals.

"Facial recognition shortens boarding time and significantly reduces paper waste, supporting more environmentally responsible operations," Purba said.

The technology is now available in 22 stations, with wider deployment planned ahead of peak holiday travel to reduce queues and streamline passenger flow.

Purba underscored the strategic value of automation: "Digitalization is not just innovation—it is increasingly essential to managing national mobility at scale. This system helps maintain operational stability when travel demand peaks."

Holiday Ticket Sales Climb, Discounts Expanded

Demand for the year-end holiday period—18 December 2025 to 4 January 2026—continues to rise. As of 26 November, KAI had sold 629,060 tickets, or 21.15% of the roughly 3 million seats available.

To support affordability and smooth travel, KAI is offering 30% discounts for 156 regular services and 26 additional economy-class trains, totaling 1.5 million discounted seats valid from 22 December to 10 January.

Purba said higher mobility is expected across Java and Sumatra: "We are preparing large capacity and fare incentives to ensure safe, orderly, and accessible travel throughout the holiday season."

Inclusive and Technology-Driven Mobility for Indonesia

By combining inclusive rural-focused services with large-scale digital transformation, KAI aims to bring Indonesia's rail sector closer to global standards of accessibility, efficiency, and sustainability.

"Our strategy aligns with international efforts to build modern public transport systems that deliver broad social and economic impact," Purba concluded.

For More Information, please contact:
Anne Purba
VP Public Relations
PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero)

Source: PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero), https://www.kai.id




Topic: Business Plan
Sectors: Transport & Logistics, Agritech
