Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Tuesday, 16 December 2025, 14:51 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CTF LIFE
CTF Life App Becomes Hong Kong's First Life Insurance Mobile Application to Enable Premium Payments via AlipayHK
- Enhancing Customer Experience and Creating Value Beyond Insurance

HONG KONG, December 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – CTF Life and AlipayHK jointly announce a collaboration that makes CTF Life’s mobile application the first among Hong Kong life insurers* to enable premium payments via AlipayHK. This partnership streamlines the premium payment process, enhances service efficiency and elevates customer experience. With just one click, customers can settle premium payments without having to manually enter credit card or account details. This feature significantly reduces unnecessary steps, saves time and sets a new industry benchmark.

In response to growing customer demand for a wider range of financial services, CTF Life will gradually enable AlipayHK as a payment option. This initiative fully supports the digitalisation of new policy applications and renewal premium payments, further driving the transformation toward paperless operations and digital innovation within the insurance industry.

Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life, said, “CTF Life has always been customer-centric and forward-thinking, committed to delivering quality experiences and services to our customers. AlipayHK has a large base of active users in Hong Kong, and this collaboration fully leverages our synergies to provide customers with a more convenient, efficient, secure, and lifestyle-oriented payment experience. Moving forward, we will continue to create value beyond insurance by embracing innovative technologies and cross-sector collaborations to offer comprehensive support for customers at every stage of life.”

Venetia Lee, CEO of AlipayHK, said, “AlipayHK is committed to collaborating with financial institutions to build a digital ecosystem, drive the digital upgrade of Hong Kong’s financial sector, and deliver more inclusive financial services to more citizens. Among AlipayHK’s over 4.5 million active users, one million are our wealth management users, which demonstrates public recognition of digital wealth management services. The partnership with CTF Life addresses users’ increasing wealth management needs by leveraging digital payment solutions to reshape the insurance application process, enabling users to manage and allocate their assets more efficiently.”

CTF Life previously introduced the “ePay” feature on its mobile app, allowing customers to manage their accumulated policy value anytime and anywhere to enhance customer experience – a move that received positive feedback. This collaboration further enhances premium payment options, demonstrating the cross-industry synergy between CTF Life and AlipayHK. CTF Life will continue to harness resources from the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to bring customers more convenient and lifestyle-oriented insurance products and services, accompanying customers throughput their life journey – from wellbeing, growth, and healthcare to legacy.

* As of 15 December 2025


Man Kit Ip, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CTF Life (right) and Venetia Lee, CEO of AlipayHK (left) jointly announce a collaboration that makes CTF Life’s mobile application the first among Hong Kong life insurers to enable premium payments via AlipayHK.

About CTF Life

Chow Tai Fook Life Insurance Company Limited (“CTF Life”) is proud of its rich, 40-year legacy in Hong Kong. CTF Life is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTF Services Limited (“CTFS”) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 659) and one of the most well-established life insurance companies in Hong Kong. As a member of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, CTF Life consistently strengthens its collaboration with the Chow Tai Fook Group ecosystem to support customers and their loved ones in navigating life’s journey with personalised planning solutions, lifelong protection and diverse lifestyle experiences. By leveraging the Group’s robust financial strength and strategic investments across the globe, CTF Life aspires to become a leading insurance company in Asia while continuously creating value beyond insurance.

About AlipayHK

The AlipayHK electronic wallet is operated by Alipay Financial Services (HK) Limited (Stored Value Facility Licence number: SVF0004) and regulated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Currently, over 150,000 local retail outlets support AlipayHK electronic wallet for payments, covering large chain stores, shops, convenience stores, supermarkets, markets, and restaurants. Additionally, AlipayHK electronic wallet payment service also supports multiple overseas countries, including Chinese Mainland, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. For more details, please visit: http://www.alipayhk.com.

Apart from payment services, AlipayHK also serves as a comprehensive digital lifestyle platform, offering Hong Kong users a wide range of lifestyle, leisure, and convenience services. Features include transportation, financial management, cross-border payments, P2P transfers, blockchain remittances, bill payments, purchasing insurance products offered by third parties, and receiving electronic vouchers. This allows Hong Kong citizens to enjoy the convenience brought by this revolutionary multifunctional electronic wallet.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CTF LIFE
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Banking & Insurance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

CTF LIFE
Oct 27, 2025 18:01 HKT/SGT
CTF Life Harnesses the CTF Group Ecosystem to Forge Strategic Alliances with Three Major Hospitals
Sept 15, 2025 17:33 HKT/SGT
CTF Life+ Initiative Strengthens Company Connections with the Younger Generation
May 7, 2025 19:22 HKT/SGT
CTF Life Title-Sponsored 'Fencing Plus' Training Programme by Kai Tak Sports Initiative Officially Kicks Off
Apr 15, 2025 10:15 HKT/SGT
CTF Life Supports 10 Local Schools with Donations of Dr MAC Classroom Reading Programme and Learning Living Chinese Programme
Mar 28, 2025 10:49 HKT/SGT
CTF Life's Carbon Reduction Targets Validated by SBTi
Mar 24, 2025 19:04 HKT/SGT
CTF Life Introduces 'GBA MediAccess' Outpatient Insurance Plan
Mar 21, 2025 12:01 HKT/SGT
CTF Life Title-sponsors: 'Fencing Plus' Training Programme by Kai Tak Sports Initiative
Mar 4, 2025 17:28 HKT/SGT
CTF Life is the Sole Diamond Sponsor of Kai Tak Sports Park Grand Opening Ceremony
Oct 14, 2024 21:50 HKT/SGT
CTF Life Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Launch of MyWealth Savings Insurance Plan 2
Aug 1, 2024 18:01 HKT/SGT
CTF Life's Prime Treasure Savings Insurance Plan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       