

ARES 2025 PROMOTES INDUSTRY DIALOGUE, REINFORCING THE ROLE OF SECURE, DEPENDABLE PLATFORMS IN SUSTAINABLE, RESILIENT URBAN DEVELOPMENT BANGKOK, Dec 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 11th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit (ARES 2025), supported by Sybarite Architects, highlighted PropertyGuru Week 2025 in the company of experts and industry leaders from across Asia Pacific. Also known as the thought leadership platform of PropertyGuru Group, ARES 2025 took over The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok for a full day of expert talks, panel discussions, keynote presentations, and networking sessions on 11 December. The Summit served as a prelude to the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final and International Luncheon, both held on 12 December, which gathered the finest real estate developers and design practices from 13 property markets across Asia Pacific. Delving into this year’s theme of “Trusted Marketplaces and Thriving Communities,” ARES 2025 attracted over 400 delegates eager to converse about topics at the intersection of property, technology, and design.





The Economist Keynote by Syetarn Hansakul, Senior Analyst, South-East Asia, The Economist Intelligence Corporate Network Syetarn Hansakul, senior analyst for South-East Asia at The Economist Intelligence Corporate Network, opened ARES 2025 with macro insights on a year of global challenges and outlook for the region heading into 2026.





Design Spotlight by Simon Mitchell, Co-Founder, Sybarite Simon Mitchell, co-founder of award-winning design practice Sybarite Architects, then put the Design Spotlight firmly on "The Power of Place," highlighting award-winning commissions such as SKP Wuhan.



Panel Discussion: The Brand Premium: How Urban Branded Residences Are Rewriting the Rules of Value



A panel discussion, "The Brand Premium,” followed, with Bill Barnett, managing director of C9 Hotelworks, as moderator. Leading voices from the hospitality industry discussed the way branded residences are rewriting the rules of value: Jael Fischer, head of development for Asia Pacific at Six Senses; Lee Lin, regional director for APAC at Nobu Hospitality; Penny Trinh, vice president of mixed-use development at Marriott International; and Saowarin Chanprakaisi, vice president of business development at The Ascott Limited.





Tech Spotlight by Duncan James Simpson, Founder and Director of CyberAI / Philanthropist / Television & Social Media Personality In one of the Summit’s most anticipated portions, broadcast personality Duncan James Simpson, founder and director of CyberAI, addressed data security in an AI-driven market.





Panel Discussion: Rethinking Equity in Asian Real Estate The afternoon featured a panel on rethinking equity in Asian real estate, moderated by Dr. Nai Jia Lee, head of real estate intelligence at PropertyGuru Group. Contributing to the conversation were Dr. Jing Yu, deputy chief of the Bangkok Programme Office of UN-Habitat; Marine Novita, co-founder and president director of MilikiRumah; Dr. Tan Tee Khoon, executive council member of the Singapore Institute of Estate Agents; and Anton Wormann, founder and CEO of Anton in Japan Media. Further discussions examined the wellness edge in developing communities, moderated by Viona Zhang, deputy managing director of C9 Hotelworks. The panel comprised Christine Li, head of APAC research at Knight Frank; Dino Sukosol, co-owner and director of Sukosol Hotels; Kevin Tai, licensed physical therapist and Mister Global Taiwan 2023; and Pim Asavahame, host of the Pimchology podcast.





Panel Discussion: Resilient Cities in the Era of Digital Economies Ambassador Chantale Wong, former US executive director to the Asian Development Bank, joined the subsequent panel on resilient cities in the era of digital economies. Moderated by Sumitha Soorian, chief marketing and commercial officer of Headland, Phuket, the panel also included fresh perspectives from Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of Tajara Leisure and Hospitality Group; Diep Do, green and resilient building program lead in Vietnam and Thailand for the International Finance Corporation; and Sanjay Popli, co-founder and group CEO of Cryptomind.



International Keynote: Building future resilience through sport and community, by Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit, Two-time Olympic Gold Medallist in Taekwondo The summit concluded with an international keynote from two-time Olympic gold medallist Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit, who spoke about building resilience through sport and community. After the Summit, VIP guests were invited to an exclusive cocktail afterparty at the Kandhavas Place of The Athenee Hotel. The occasion also served to honour the four ARES Power Women of 2025: Ambassador Chantale Wong; Marine Novita; Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, executive vice president of The Sukosol Hotels & The Siam and honorary president of the Thai Hotels Association; and Ar. (Dr.) Serina Hijjas, principal director of HIJJAS Architects + Planners and president of the Malaysia Green Building Council. PropertyGuru Week 2025 concluded on 13 December 2025 with Kevin Tai returning to the stage, this time at Cinema Oasis in Bangkok. The Creator Spotlight elaborated further on Tai’s experience in health and wellness spaces as well as the use of popular platforms to promote influence with no filters.



Jules Kay, General Manager, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards & Events Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “We connect technology with design to bring finance together with sustainability, data with human experience, policy with innovation. All these things come together at ARES.” He added: “There are more complexities facing Asia and more challenges coming into the markets every year. Whether you build, finance, design, market, regulate, or even seek a property, the influencing forces have an effect. Our job at PropertyGuru goes beyond listing properties that people can buy. We want to reduce the uncertainty and create trust amongst the people that want to find property across Asia. When we make trusted decisions, those decisions improve and communities improve. Thank you for your continued trust in us as we continue to build trusted marketplaces and, through them, thriving communities.” The PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit is held every year as part of PropertyGuru Week in Thailand, alongside the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final. Over the years, ARES has advocated for innovation, green building, climate action, gender equity, and sustainability. Showcasing innovative technologies as well as up-and-coming leaders, the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit has been helping the industry advance through much-needed conversations on proptech and beyond. ARES 2025 was supported by Sybarite Architects, along with partners such as Bridges, BusinessWorld, Detik, D+A Magazine, Hot Magazine, Inquirer Property, Kompas.com, Kopi and Property, Luxury Society of Asia, Manila Bulletin, Niaga Times, Penang Property Talk, Prop2morrow, REm Thailand, SquareRooms, Tatler Asia Homes, TerraBKK, The Grid, The Malaysia Voice, The Philippine Star, and Top10 of Asia. For more information and online registration, visit asiarealestatesummit.com. ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:



PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 32 million property seekers monthly2 to connect with over 50,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 18 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand as well as the region’s biggest and most respected industry recognition platform – PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, events, and publications across Asia. For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn. (1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(3) Based on data between October 2024 and December 2024.

(4) Based on data between July 2024 and December 2024.



PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:



General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com



Sales, Nominations, & Sponsorships:

Udomluk Suwan, Sales Director

M: +66 87 699 4433

E: may@propertyguru.com



Media & Partnerships:



Nate Dacua, Senior Manager, Media and Marketing Services

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: nate@propertyguru.com



Piyachanok Raungpaka, Senior Media & Marketing Services Executive

M: +66 94 887 5163

E: piyachanok@propertyguru.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards

Sectors: Daily Finance, Real Estate & REIT, Daily News, Construct, Engineering, Regional, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

