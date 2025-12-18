

Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and innovator of next-generation lithium-ion battery technology, reports the final assay results from its 2022 exploration and definition drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned Lac Tetepisca Graphite Project (the "Project"). Today's disclosure includes results from the remaining twenty-two (22) drill holes on the West Limb, along with complementary results from six (6) previously disclosed holes in the Southwest extension of the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor ("MOGC") flake graphite deposit. These results extend the drilled strike length of mineralization to approximately eight (8) kilometers along a folded structure. All assay results from the 2022 drill campaign have now been received and released. Highlights Final assay results received from the Focus's 2022 Lac Tetepisca drill program drill program have now been received, completing 74 drill holes totalling 14,900.5 meters and 11,824 assays and enabling the Company to proceed with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 2026.

Results from the 22 West Limb and 6 Southwest MOGC holes extend confirmed graphite mineralization along a approximately 8-km strike length, significantly expanding the scale of the Lac Tetepisca system.

Multiple West Limb holes returned significant graphite intervals, more or less aligned on strike along one of the aeromagnetic anomalies, including: 39.16 m (true) @ 9.02% Cg, including 10.50 m @ 24.49% Cg (LT-22-160) 12.55 m (true) @ 8.90% Cg and 24.97 m (true) @ 6.43% Cg (LT-22-161) 10.98 m (true) @ 8.17% Cg and multiple additional mineralized horizons (LT-22-162)

Drilling at the Southwest MOGC intersected a second, structurally distinct mineralized horizon, highlighted by: 20.19 m (true) @ 9.71% Cg, including 8.61 m @ 14.76% Cg (LT-22-141)

Completion of the full assay dataset represents a major technical milestone, positioning Focus to reassess the scale, continuity, and development potential of Lac Tetepisca as it advances toward metallurgical, purification, and downstream application testing. Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite, stated, "The completion of all assays from our 2022 drilling program provides the complete dataset required to advance an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, anticipated in Q1 2026. The current maiden resource predates all 2022 drilling, and the results confirm meaningful upgrade potential across the Lac Tetepisca system." While mineralized intervals intersected in the West Limb are not to the same extent than those in the main MOGC deposit, it demonstrated the continuity of the broad low grade graphitic mineralization in this area, at a different stratigraphic level than on the South Limb where MOGC is located. The extent of this low-grade zone is apparently sufficient to be considered in the incoming Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update planned for Q1 2026.Despite being lower grade, definition of, "significant mineralization" is defined as intercepts grading ≥5.0% graphitic carbon ("Cg") over a minimum true thickness of 6.0 metres, with internal dilution set at a maximum of 7.0 consecutive metres and no external dilution. This definition has been maintained to be consistent with previous releases. MOGC Resource Background The MOGC flake graphite deposit is part of the Company's Lac Tetepisca Project, located southwest of the Manicouagan Reservoir on the Nitassinan of the Pessamit Innu First Nation, in Quebec's Cote-Nord region. The MOGC is currently defined by a linear 1.5 km long segment of an 8 km long folded geophysical magnetic-electromagnetic anomaly that trends N035°. The April 4, 2022 NI 43-101 Technical Report, prepared by DRA America's Inc. ("DRA"), outlines a pit-constrained Indicated Resource of 59.3 million tonnes (Mt) grading 10.61% Graphitic Carbon (Cg) for an estimated content of 6.3 Mt of natural flake graphite (in-situ), and an Inferred Resource of 14.9 Mt grading 11.06% Cg for an estimated content of 1.6 Mt of natural flake graphite. This maiden resource predates all drilling completed in 2022. An updated MRE incorporating all 2022 drill holes is expected in Q1 2026. The current maiden resource-which positions the MOGC as one of the largest flake graphite deposits in North America-is detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Lac Tetepisca Graphite Project, Quebec, prepared by DRA and dated April 4, 2022. The reporst is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca/ on the Company's profile. This maiden resource predates all drilling completed in 2022. As demonstrated in previous releases, the 2022 drill program extended the mineralization at depth and to the southwest, and now to the West Limb. 2022 Exploration and Definition Drill Program Focus completed 74 diamond drill holes totalling 14,900.5 metres between March 3 and November 17, 2022 at the Project. Program objectives of the exploration and definition drilling program were twofold: Complete systematic definition drilling along strike and at depth of the MOGC deposit to support the conversion of Inferred resources to the Indicated category and to expand the total mineral resource estimate. Test the graphite abundance that might be the cause of the magnetic and aeromagnetic anomaly extending from the MOGC toward the Southwest extension and West Limb. Prior to this release, the Company disclosed full results from twenty-seven (27) definition holes drilled along strike of the MOGC deposit, partial results for eighteen (18) exploration holes at the Southwest MOGC target and seven (7) exploration holes at the West Limb target. The remaining results from West Limb (22 holes, Table 1, Figure 1) and Southwest MOGC (6 holes, Table 3, Figure 1) are provided herein. All assays results for the 2022 campaign are now complete. Also included are minor corrections of previously released results for two (2) West Limb holes (Table 2, Figure 1). One aborted hole (LT-22-147) in the Southwest MOGC target was abandoned due to technical/drilling difficulties and was successfully re-drilled and under the LT-22-172 moniker. Please consult the Company's website at www.focusgraphite.com for previous news releases containing analytical highlights from the 2022 exploration and deep definition drilling program at the Lac Tetepisca project, as well as applicable location maps. West Limb: Exploration Drill Results The West Limb zone consists of the other segment of the regionally folded aeromagnetic anomaly and hosts up to three time-parallel aeromagnetic anomalies interpreted as potential stratigraphic duplication or tectonic imbrication within the folded structure. A total of twenty-nine (29) exploration holes (5,421.6 m) were drilled on different segments of the anomalies, of which results from seven (7) on the southeastmost anomaly were previously released (May 28, 2025). The twenty-two (22) exploration holes released today (Table 1) confirm consistent graphitic horizons and highlighted the structural complexity of the area. Six (6) drill holes intersected significant graphitic mineralization, including: Hole LT-22-120 Drilled at 300°/-45° to a vertical depth of 121.76 metres on Section L19+00NW, intersected 13.22 metres (true thickness) grading 5.16% Cg (from 19.00 to 32.70 metres core length). Hole LT-22-158 Drilled at 300°/-45° to a vertical depth of 138.39 metres on Section L07+00NW, intersected 9.98 metres (true thickness) grading 5.77% Cg (from 26.75 to 37.00 metres core length). Hole LT-22-159 Drilled at 300°/-45° to a vertical depth of 199.97 metres on Section L22+00NW, intersected 7.56 metres (true thickness) grading 8.75% Cg (from 192.15 to 199.90 metres core length). Hole LT-22-160 Drilled at 300°/-45° to a vertical depth of 207.31 metres on Section L16+00NW, Intersected 14.37 metres (true thickness) grading 6.04% Cg (from 61.05 to 76.05 metres core length); Intersected 39.16 metres (true thickness) grading 9.02% Cg (from 231.00 to 271.65 metres core length). including 10.50 metres at 24.49% Cg (from 231.00 to 241.90 metres core length).

Hole LT-22-161 Drilled at 300°/-45° to a vertical depth of 209.70 metres on Section L16+00NW, Intersected 12.55 metres (true thickness) grading 8.90% Cg (from 34.30 to 47.40 metres core length); including 7.47 metres at 12.06% Cg (from 39.60 to 47.40 metres core length). Intersected 24.97 metres (true thickness) grading 6.43% Cg (from 189.90 to 215.90 metres core length).

Hole LT-22-162 Drilled at 300°/-45° to a vertical depth of 203.88 metres on Section L16+00NW, Intersected 10.98 metres (true thickness) grading 8.17% Cg (from 36.50 to 47.85 metres core length); Intersected 7.63 metres (true thickness) grading 5.25% Cg (from 121.25 to 129.15 metres core length); Intersected 21.68 metres (true thickness) grading 5.02% Cg (from 164.35 to 186.85 metres core length); Intersected 16.54 metres (true thickness) grading 6.79% Cg (from 188.80 to 206.00 metres core length); Intersected 7.70 metres (true thickness) grading 11.15% Cg (from 260.20 to 268.20 metres core length).

Correction to Previously Released Results (Table 2) Hole LT-22-112 Drilled at 300°/-45° to a vertical depth of 118.74 metres on Section L16+00SW, Intersected 30.99 metres (true thickness) grading 5.83% Cg (from 32.00 to 64.00 metres core length). Previously 6.35% Ct (Total Carbon) as opposed to Graphitic carbon (Cg); Intersected 19.35 metres (true thickness) grading 8.87% Cg (from 73.00 to 93.00 metres core length). Previously 9.68% Ct (Total Carbon) as opposed to Graphitic carbon (Cg). Including 8.72 metres at 13.68% Cg (from 84.00 to 93.00metres core length).

Southwest MOGC: Exploration Drill Results The Southwest MOGC was tested with eighteen (18) exploration holes totalling 2,838.8 metres, all previously released (11 July 2024 and 28 may 2025). Complementary assay results for six (6) holes are released today (Table 3). Five (5) of these holes intersected significant graphitic intervals beneath a thick layer of barren paragneiss, indicating stratigraphic duplication or tectonic complexities that were previously unnoticed. Hole LT-22-141 Drilled at 350°/-45° to a vertical depth of 161.47 metres on Section L00+00NW, Intersected 7.26 metres (true thickness) grading 5.77% Cg (from 118.50 to 126.50 metres core length); Intersected 20.19 metres (true thickness) grading 9.71% Cg (from 189.00 to 211.00 metres core length). including 8.61 metres at 14.76% Cg (from 199.00 to 211.00 metres core length).

Hole LT-22-142 Drilled at 350°/-45° to a vertical depth of 71.30 metres on Section L00+00SW, intersected 10.95 metres (true thickness) grading 6.70% Cg (from 30.00 to 42.00 metres core length). Hole LT-22-143 Drilled at 350°/-45° to a vertical depth of 128.19 metres on Section L01+75SW, intersected 6.35 metres (true thickness) grading 8.94% Cg (from 127.15 to 134.15 metres core length). Hole LT-22-144 Drilled at 350°/-45° to a vertical depth of 104.89 metres on Section L01+75SW, Intersected 12.72 metres (true thickness) grading 5.08% Cg (from 52.00 to 66.00 metres core length); Intersected 14.60 metres (true thickness) grading 6.42% Cg (from 126.50 to 142.50 metres core length).

Hole LT-22-146 Drilled at 350°/-45° to a vertical depth of 72.12 metres on Section L03+50SW, intersected 8.96 metres (true thickness) grading 5.05% Cg (from 40.50 to 50.50 metres core length). The graphitic zones intersected at the Southwest MOGC and West limb target are thinner or of lower grade than those in the MOGC deposit and appear to be partially located at different stratigraphic levels. Ongoing 3-D structural aims to integrate the West Limb and Southwest targets with the main MOGC mineralized system. Figure 1 - Location of the drill holes and drill hole sections discussed in today's news release To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1963/278461_70fbefdbb43fb962_001full.jpg West Limb Hole ID Section DDH Intercepts Length Graphitic Carbon Depth Dip Azimuth Depth From To Core length True length (m) (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) LT-22-114 L18+00NW 95.54 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-115 L19+00NW 102.42 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-116 L20+00NW 93.02 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-117 L21+00NW 94.41 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-118 L21+00NW 104.96 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-119 L20+00NW 144.88 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-120 L19+00NW 121.76 -45 300 18.50 19.00 32.70 13.70 13.22 5.16 LT-22-148 L18+00NW 89.47 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-149 L17+00NW 85.23 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-150 L15+00NW 87.84 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-151 L13+00NW 103.61 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-152 L14+00NW 110.09 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-153 L11+00NW 116.85 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-154 L09+00NW 115.07 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-155 L07+00NW 107.97 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-156 L05+00NW 115.11 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-157 L05+00NW 134.23 -45 300 No Significant intercept LT-22-158 L07+00NW 138.39 -45 300 21.56 26.75 37.00 10.25 9.98 5.77 LT-22-159 L22+00NW 199.97 -45 300 135.09 192.15 199.90 7.75 7.56 8.75 LT-22-160 L22+00NW 207.31 -45 300 49.69 61.05 76.05 15.00 14.37 6.04 180.95 231.00 271.65 40.65 39.16 9.02 Including 170.27 231.00 241.90 10.90 10.50 24.49 LT-22-161 L24+00NW 209.70 -45 300 30.00 34.30 47.40 13.10 12.55 8.90 146.37 189.90 215.90 26.00 24.97 6.43 Including 31.95 39.60 47.40 7.80 7.47 12.06 LT-22-162 L26+00NW 203.88 -45 300 29.93 36.50 47.85 11.35 10.98 8.17 88.33 121.25 129.15 7.90 7.63 5.25 123.66 164.35 186.85 22.50 21.68 5.02 138.97 188.80 206.00 17.20 16.54 6.79 185.42 260.20 268.20 8.00 7.70 11.15 Table 1 - Highlights from the twenty-two (22) exploration holes drilled at the West limb MOGC target in 2022 released today West Limb (correction on previously released results) Hole ID Section DDH Intercepts Length Graphitic Carbon Depth Dip Azimuth Depth From To Core length True length (m) (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) LT-22-112 L16+00NW 118.74 -45 300 33.74 32.00 64.00 32.00 30.99 5.83 58.62 73.00 93.00 20.00 19.35 8.87 Including 62.51 84.00 93.00 9.00 8.72 13.68 LT-22-113 L17+00NW 116.99 -45 300 No Significant intercept Table 2 - Correction to previously release highlights grades results. Southwest MOGC Hole ID Section DDH Intercepts Length Graphitic Carbon Depth Dip Azimuth Depth From To Core length True length (m) (°) (°) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) LT-22-141 L00+00SW 161.47 -45 350 86.96 118.50 126.50 8.00 7.26 5.77 140.48 189.00 211.00 22.00 20.19 9.71 Including 143.91 199.00 211.00 12.00 8.61 14.76 LT-22-142 L00+00SW 71.30 -45 350 25.01 30.00 42.00 12.00 10.95 6.70 LT-22-143 L01+75SW 128.19 -45 350 92.60 127.15 134.15 7.00 6.35 8.94 LT-22-144 L01+75SW 104.89 -45 350 41.58 52.00 66.00 14.00 12.72 5.08 94.28 126.50 142.50 16.00 14.60 6.42 LT-22-145 L01+75SW 75.70 -45 350 No Significant intercept LT-22-146 L03+50SW 72.12 -45 360 32.17 40.50 50.50 10.00 8.96 5.05 Table 3 - Highlights from the six (6) exploration holes drilled at the Southwest MOGC target in 2022 with hosts rock results and released today Notes: (1) True thicknesses are reported in this news release and are based on the local dip of the mineralised envelope as calculated on 3-D model. Core descriptions, sampling information and analytical results were captured in Geotic™ core logging software and then used with LeapFrog Geo software for tri-dimensional (3-D) rendering. The 3-D mineralisation envelope of MOGC has an azimuth of N035.5° and dips at -58.5° to the south-east. The drill holes crosscut the envelope of the main mineralised zone's strike (80°) and dips (60o) at high angle.

(2) "Best intercepts" and "significant graphitic mineralisation" are defined as Cg grading a minimum of 5.0% over at least 6.0 m with internal dilution set at a maximum of 7.0 m consecutive and no external dilution. "Best sub-intercepts" are defined as Cg grading a minimum of 10.0% over 6.0 m with same limitations on dilution. The 5% cg and 10% Cg cut-offs are used solely to delineate the extent of the mineralised envelopes corresponding to "Best intercepts" and "Best sub-intercepts", respectively. Economic cut-offs based on geological, metallurgical, mining, and economic factors, parameters and considerations will be determined as part of the mineral resource estimate update planned for the Lac Tétépisca project later through subsequent technical studies.

(3) Barren core intervals within the mineralised envelope of the MOGC that were not analysed are considered as 0.0% Cg internal dilution.

(4) Analyses were performed by Activation Laboratories of Ancaster, Ont., an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified facility using combustion in induction furnace and infrared spectrometry (code 4F - C-Graphitic) and are reported as graphitic carbon (Cg) and total sulphur (code 4F-S), with about 10% of the sample duplicated for quality control analyzed by COREM. Except for holes 145 and 146, where all the samples were analysed by COREM and the cross checks by ACTLABS for quality control.

(5) QA/QC program: IOS introduced 17% reference samples, including certified and internal reference materials, duplicates, and blank samples. 9.7 percent of the drill core samples were duplicated and re-analyzed by COREM for graphitic, total, organic and inorganic carbon as well as total sulphur (or by ACTLABS for duplicated samples in holes 145 and 146). The same 9.7 % of the drill core samples were also analysed by ACTLABS Laboratories of Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579) for trace metals by ICP-MS after aqua-regia digestion (code 1E2). 2022 Drill Program: Design, Operation, and Quality Control The 2022 drilling program was designed and operated by IOS Geosciences Inc. (IOS) of Saguenay, Quebec, under the supervision of Table Jamésienne de Concertation Minière (TJCM) of Chibougamau, Quebec, acting as technical adviser to the Company. Drilling was performed by Forage G4 of Val-d'Or, Quebec using a single drill rig. Sample Preparation and Analysis Starting in March 2022, drill core boxes for each hole, once logged, were packaged by sequential numbers onto pallets in the field by IOS personnel and then shipped by truck every two weeks to IOS's facilities in Saguenay where they are currently archived. Sampling has been conducted with a diamond saw, with NQ-diameter core from the Southwest MOGC and West Limb targets being halved, while all HQ-diameter core from the MOGC deposit being quartered. Sample preparation work at IOS consisting of crushing and grinding and the insertion in the sample sequences of QA/QC samples. A total of 545 pulverized splits from the currently disclosed set of drill holes were sent to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579) for graphitic carbon (code 4F - C-Graphitic) and total sulphur analysis (code 4F - S) using an Eltra® induction furnace with infrared spectroscopy. However, holes 145 and 146 followed the process prior to the inversion of the laboratories (Corem as first laboratory and verification by actlabs). The 14 samples from holes 145 and 146 were analysed by COREM for graphitic carbon (code B10) and total sulphur (code B41). The subset of 9.7% of samples was also analyzed for 40 trace element analysis using ICP-OES and ICP-MS after an aqua-regia digestion at Activation Laboratories (Code 1E2 - Aqua Regia). This brings the total number of core samples analyzed under the project to more than 9,800, excluding reference materials and duplicates. Quality Assurance / Quality Control The analytical quality control program for the Lac Tetepisca project has been implemented by an IOS registered chemist and is identical to the one used for previous drill programs at Lac Tetepisca and at the Company's Lac Knife project. Under the QA/QC program, a total of 54 duplicates of the core samples, or 9.7 %, were analysed by the two selected laboratories. The current set of analyses included 52 duplicates of the core samples which were re-analyzed by COREM for graphitic carbon duplicated analyses (code B10), total sulphur (code B41), total carbon (code B45), organic carbon (code B58) and inorganic carbon (code B11) and the 2 duplicates of the core samples from holes 145 and 146 were re-analyzed by Activation Laboratories for graphitic carbon (code 4F - C-Graphitic) and total sulphur analysis (code 4F - S), in accordance with the QAQC plan when these holes are treated. A total of 105 reference materials (about 17% of all the samples analysed) were inserted in the sample sequences, either certified or internal reference material samples (CDN-GR1, CMRI12, Oreas-723, OREAS-724, OREAS-725, CGL-004, NCS-DC-60119), duplicates (quarter-split core or grinding duplicates), and preparation and analyses blanks, not including the ones inserted by the assaying laboratories. Qualified Person The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Rejean Girard, P.Geo. (QC), President of IOS Geosciences Inc., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101. About the Lac Tetepisca Graphite Project Focus Graphite's 100%-owned Lac Tetepisca Graphite Project is in the Southwest Manicouagan reservoir area of the Cote-Nord region of Quebec, one of North America's leading emerging flake graphite districts. The project lies on the Nitassinan of the Pessamit Innu First Nation, 234 km north-northwest of the city of Baie-Comeau, an industrial city located where the Manicouagan River intersects the north shore of the St. Lawrence River. It comprises two contiguous properties, Lac Tetepisca and Lac Tetepisca Nord. Together, the two properties form a block of 126 map-designated claims (total area: 6,785.14 ha). Focus purchased a 100% unencumbered interest of the mineral rights in the 67 CDC claims constituting the original Lac Tetepisca property from a third party in August 2011. The Lac Tetepisca Nord property was map-staked by the Company in 2012. The Lac Tetepisca Project is accessible year-round by way of a network of secondary gravel roads that extend north from Highway 389, 10 km to the south of the Manic 5 hydroelectric power station. From 2014 to 2021, Focus tested the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor with 106 drill holes drilled over a 1.4 km strike length (total: 16,468 metres). The drilling formed the basis of a NI 43-101 maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Lac Tetepisca graphite project with the MRE technical report filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca/) on April 5, 2022. The mineral resource estimate, prepared by DRA Global Limited's Montreal office, includes a pit-constrained Indicated resource for the MOGC prospect at the Lac Tetepisca project of 59.3 million tonnes (Mt) grading 10.61% Graphitic Carbon (Cg) for an estimated content of 6.3 Mt of natural flake graphite (in-situ), plus an Inferred resource of 14.9 Mt grading 11.06% Cg for an estimated content of 1.6 Mt of natural flake graphite. Additional maps of the Lac Tetepisca property showing the location of the MOGC graphite deposit, along with updated drill sections, are available on the Company's website at www.focusgraphite.com . About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defence, and advanced materials industries. Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future. For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

X: https://x.com/focusgraphite Investors Contact: Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, without limitation: (i) the timing, scope, and potential outcomes of the planned mineral resource estimate ("MRE") update for the Lac Tetepisca Project; (ii) the interpretation of drill results and geological modelling, including the potential continuity, extent, and grade of mineralization; (iii) the possibility that future drilling, technical studies, or resource updates may further define or expand the mineralized system; (iv) the timing, progression, and expected results of metallurgical, purification, and product-qualification test work; (v) the potential for the Lac Tetepisca Project to support a single mining operation or progress toward future economic studies, including preliminary economic assessments or feasibility work; (vi) the suitability of graphite from the Project for advanced, battery-grade, or other high-value applications; and (vii) the potential for the Project to contribute to North American or allied critical-mineral supply chains. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278461





