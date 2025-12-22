

LUXURIOUS DEVELOPMENTS, SPANNING PRIME DISTRICTS IN THE UAE AND COASTAL CITIES IN SRI LANKA, SET NEW BENCHMARKS IN REAL ESTATE EXCELLENCE



BANGKOK, Dec 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards recognised real estate excellence from Sri Lanka and the Middle East today during the International Luncheon at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok.





Home Lands Group of Companies won the coveted titles of Best Developer and Best Lifestyle Developer at the 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka). The developer was also honoured for the projects Pentara Residencies - Thummulla Handiya "The Address in Colombo", winner of Best Luxury Condo Development (Colombo); Santorini Resort Apartments & Residencies, Negombo, winner of Best Completed Condo Development; and Bayfonte Marina Resort Apartments & Villas, Negombo, winner of Best Waterfront Condo Development.









Other Sri Lankan winners were Groundworth (Pvt) Ltd, recipient of the Special Recognition for Land Investments, and Urbanspace Interiors Pvt Ltd., winner of Best Condo Interior Design for the Pentara Model Apartment.



Chedi Hospitality showcased the finest real estate in the Middle East. The luxury hotel group was awarded Best Branded Residential Development (UAE) for The Chedi Private Residences, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: “South Asia and the Middle East offer investors and end-users alike compelling value propositions with a variety of property types, including luxury branded residences, curated lifestyle concepts, and more. From prime districts in the UAE to coastal cities in Sri Lanka, these markets present developments that take advantage of their location and visual appeal. This year's winners provide a solid foundation for the next generation of developers to build upon.” Dr. Nirmal De Silva, chairperson of the judging panel of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka) and director and CEO of Paramount Realty, said: “Grounded in ambition and shaped by the island's unique natural beauty, Sri Lanka's real estate market deserves these moments of recognition. From the luxury condominiums and waterfront residences of Colombo and Negombo to the masterful interior designs that modernise island living, these achievements not only exemplify real estate excellence but also embrace the distinctive context and character of this remarkable island. Congratulations to all our winners in Sri Lanka.” The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka) featured an independent panel of judges, including Dr. Nirmal De Silva; Emeritus Prof. Chitra Weddikkara, managing director of QServe Pte Ltd.; Roshan Madawela, founding director and CEO of the Research Intelligence Unit (RIUNIT); Nandike D. Samaranayake, chartered architect, AIA (SL); and Stephanie Balendra, director of Homes N Spaces Lanka Properties (Pvt) Ltd. The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) featured a separate independent panel, composed of Sam Issa, managing director of Realpoint Real Estate Consultancy LLC; Chelsea Elise Perino, managing director of Global Marketing & Communications at The Executive Centre; Imad Damrah, managing director - KSA at Colliers International; James A. Kaplan, CEO of Destination Capital Company Limited; and Stephen Oehme, director of Quantum Analysis PTE LTD Singapore. Dinuk Hettiarachchi, managing partner of HLB Sri Lanka, represented by Nihal Hettiarachchi & Company, Chartered Accountants, supervised the judging process for Sri Lanka. The selection process for the Middle East was supervised by HLB under the leadership of Lavin Nalinababu and Khalid Otain. Winners from Sri Lanka and the Middle East later vied for the Best in Asia titles at the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, also held on 12 December 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. Home Lands Group of Companies was proclaimed Best Lifestyle Developer (Asia) while Pentara Model Apartment by Urbanspace Interiors Pvt Ltd. was awarded Best Condo Interior Design (Asia).

The Chedi Private Residences, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates by Chedi Hospitality went on to win the Best Branded Residential Development (Asia) title. The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final honours top winners from the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards’ series of events across Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Mainland China, Malaysia, the Middle East, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. The 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka) and 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) are supported by official property portal PropertyGuru; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; and official supervisor HLB. For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com. COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Sri Lanka) DEVELOPER AWARDS Best Developer

WINNER: Home Lands Group of Companies Best Lifestyle Developer

WINNER: Home Lands Group of Companies DEVELOPMENT AWARDS Best Luxury Condo Development (Colombo)

WINNER: Pentara Residencies - Thummulla Handiya "The Address in Colombo" by Home Lands Group of Companies Best Completed Condo Development

WINNER: Santorini Resort Apartments & Residencies, Negombo by Home Lands Group of Companies Best Waterfront Condo Development

WINNER: Bayfonte Marina Resort Apartments & Villas, Negombo by Home Lands Group of Companies DESIGN AWARD Best Condo Interior Design

WINNER: Pentara Model Apartment by Urbanspace Interiors Pvt Ltd. SPECIAL AWARD



Special Recognition for Land Investments

WINNER: Groundworth (Pvt) Ltd 2025 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Middle East) DEVELOPMENT AWARD Best Branded Residential Development (UAE)

WINNER: The Chedi Private Residences, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates by Chedi Hospitality ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:



PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia’s leading1 PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 32 million property seekers monthly2 to connect with over 50,000 agents3 monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.1 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 18 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand as well as the region’s biggest and most respected industry recognition platform – PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, events, and publications across Asia. For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn. (1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2024 and December 2024.

(3) Based on data between October 2024 and December 2024.

(4) Based on data between July 2024 and December 2024.



PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:



General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: allan@propertyguru.com



Sales, Nominations, & Sponsorships:

Udomluk Suwan, Sales Director

M: +66 87 699 4433

E: may@propertyguru.com



Media & Partnerships:



Nate Dacua, Senior Manager, Media and Marketing Services

M: +66 92 701 2510

E: nate@propertyguru.com



Piyachanok Raungpaka, Senior Media & Marketing Services Executive

M: +66 94 887 5163

E: piyachanok@propertyguru.com





Topic: Awards

Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards

Sectors: Daily Finance, Real Estate & REIT, Daily News, Construct, Engineering, Regional, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

