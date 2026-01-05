Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Monday, 5 January 2026, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
TANAKA Announces Executive Appointment

TOKYO, Jan 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that it has finalized the executive appointments for TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd., a new company established on January 5, 2026.

TANAKA’s Executive Appointments

1. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective January 5, 2026)

New Position Name   Previous Position
  Tomohiro Toi Retirement Managing Corporate Officer

 

2. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. (Effective January 5, 2026)
*TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. is a new company established on January 5, 2026.

New Position Name   Previous Position
CEO Tomohiro Toi Newly Appointed Managing Corporate Officer of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
Director Koichiro Tanaka Newly Appointed Group CEO of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
Director Kazuharu Yoshida Newly Appointed Managing Corporate Officer of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
Audit & Supervisory Board Member Akihito Sato Newly Appointed Audit & Supervisory Board Member

The Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Member will concurrently serve in their current positions at TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. and their new positions at TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd.

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
TANAKA Corporate Website
https://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/

Press inquiries
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.html

Press Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260105_1.pdf 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
Sectors: Metals & Mining, HR
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
Jan 5, 2026 21:00 HKT/SGT
Notice on the Establishment of a Special Subsidiary
Dec 18, 2025 21:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP and TANAKA MIRAI Lab. Released Their Fourth Collaborative Musical Work with Sound Wellness Lab (Della): "Precious Metal Orchestra - A Musical Voyage through the Sound of Precious Metals for Christmas" now available for streaming
Nov 12, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Announces TK-SR Rhodium Material for Use in Probe Pins
Nov 7, 2025 03:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA's New Head Office, TANAKA Building Received The GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2025
Oct 29, 2025 03:00 HKT/SGT
Gannon & Scott has signed a definitive agreement to join Metalor Technologies
Oct 10, 2025 02:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA to Provide Medals Expressing Every Runner's Trail through Flowing Curves for the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon 2025
Sept 12, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Succeeds in Developing High-Performance Palladium Alloy Hydrogen Permeable Membrane Operable in the Low-Temperature Range of 300 degrees C
Sept 10, 2025 02:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Acts as Category Sponsor for the LIGA.i Blind Soccer Top League 2025
Sept 5, 2025 02:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Announces Executive Appointment
Sept 1, 2025 10:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA Memorial Foundation to Offer Precious Metals Research Grants of Up to 10 Million Yen (from a Grant Pool of 20 Million Yen) - Applications for Research Projects Open on September 1
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       