

TOKYO, Jan 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that it has finalized the executive appointments for TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd., a new company established on January 5, 2026. TANAKA’s Executive Appointments 1. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Effective January 5, 2026) New Position Name Previous Position Tomohiro Toi Retirement Managing Corporate Officer 2. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. (Effective January 5, 2026)

*TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. is a new company established on January 5, 2026. New Position Name Previous Position CEO Tomohiro Toi Newly Appointed Managing Corporate Officer of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. Director Koichiro Tanaka Newly Appointed Group CEO of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. Director Kazuharu Yoshida Newly Appointed Managing Corporate Officer of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. Audit & Supervisory Board Member Akihito Sato Newly Appointed Audit & Supervisory Board Member The Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board Member will concurrently serve in their current positions at TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. and their new positions at TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.

Source: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.

Sectors: Metals & Mining, HR

