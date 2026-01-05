

TOKYO, Jan 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that, with the aim of becoming a company in which each individual can truly derive a sense of the joy and satisfaction of working and envision a bright future and new possibilities, it has established a new company, TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd., effective January 5, 2026. The company plans to apply for certification as a special subsidiary* under the Act to Facilitate the Employment of Persons with Disabilities. *A special subsidiary refers to a subsidiary established for the purpose of promoting and stabilizing the employment of people with disabilities, certified by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare. Once certified, it is treated as the same place of business as the parent company for the calculation of the mandatory proportion of disabled workers. TANAKA considers the individuality of each employee a source of value and positions diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as a key management strategy to be advanced company-wide. With the establishment of the special subsidiary, TANAKA will further foster innovation for a brighter future and ensure the happiness of employees. Reference: DE&I at TANAKA

https://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/sustainability/dei/ Special subsidiary overview Company Name TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd. Establish Date January 5, 2026 Executive Officers CEO: Tomohiro Toi

Director: Koichiro Tanaka

Director: Kazuharu Yoshida

Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Akihito Sato Location 2-6-6, Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0025, Japan Capital 10 million yen Business Description Recruitment support and workplace retention support for employees with disabilities across the TANAKA group companies Internal training and awareness-raising activities to promote understanding of the employment of people with disabilities Development of employment models in collaboration with government agencies, support organizations, and special needs education schools Development of new businesses that promote the employment of people with disabilities Back-office operations centered on administrative support tasks (including issuing invoices, replenishing and ordering supplies, and cleaning) About TANAKA Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.

