  • Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Monday, 5 January 2026, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
Notice on the Establishment of a Special Subsidiary

TOKYO, Jan 5, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) announces that, with the aim of becoming a company in which each individual can truly derive a sense of the joy and satisfaction of working and envision a bright future and new possibilities, it has established a new company, TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd., effective January 5, 2026. The company plans to apply for certification as a special subsidiary* under the Act to Facilitate the Employment of Persons with Disabilities.

*A special subsidiary refers to a subsidiary established for the purpose of promoting and stabilizing the employment of people with disabilities, certified by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare. Once certified, it is treated as the same place of business as the parent company for the calculation of the mandatory proportion of disabled workers.

TANAKA considers the individuality of each employee a source of value and positions diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) as a key management strategy to be advanced company-wide. With the establishment of the special subsidiary, TANAKA will further foster innovation for a brighter future and ensure the happiness of employees.

Reference: DE&I at TANAKA
https://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/sustainability/dei/

Special subsidiary overview

Company Name

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL NEXT Co., Ltd.

Establish Date

January 5, 2026

Executive Officers

CEO: Tomohiro Toi
Director: Koichiro Tanaka
Director: Kazuharu Yoshida
Audit & Supervisory Board Member: Akihito Sato

Location

2-6-6, Nihonbashi Kayabacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0025, Japan

Capital

10 million yen

Business Description

Recruitment support and workplace retention support for employees with disabilities across the TANAKA group companies

Internal training and awareness-raising activities to promote understanding of the employment of people with disabilities

Development of employment models in collaboration with government agencies, support organizations, and special needs education schools

Development of new businesses that promote the employment of people with disabilities

Back-office operations centered on administrative support tasks (including issuing invoices, replenishing and ordering supplies, and cleaning)

 

About TANAKA

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
TANAKA Corporate Website
https://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/

Press inquiries
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.
https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.html

Press Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260105_2.pdf




Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

