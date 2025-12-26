Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Avantor Appoints Gladys Wang as Vice President, Bioprocessing Commercial, Asia, Middle East & Africa

SINGAPORE, Dec 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor, Inc., a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries, announced the appointment of Gladys Wang as Vice President, Bioprocessing Commercial for Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA). With over twenty years of experience in life sciences and commercial leadership, Gladys will oversee Avantor’s business expansion in the AMEA region, enhance customer success initiatives, and drive the development of strategic partnerships throughout the bioprocessing ecosystem.

Gladys, based in Singapore, has extensive experience collaborating with biopharma manufacturers, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and key opinion leaders. She is widely recognized for her expertise in delivering transformative business results through customer-centric strategies, operational excellence, and effective cross-market collaboration.

Before joining Avantor, Gladys held senior leadership roles at top life sciences organizations, including Head of Global Strategic Accounts APAC and Senior Director for Bioprocessing South Asia & Oceania. She was instrumental in accelerating Asia-Pacific expansion, delivering material business growth through disciplined market-entry strategy.

“The Asia, Middle East and Africa region is full of potential, and being part of a team that partners so closely with customers to advance innovation and strengthen manufacturing capabilities is truly motivating. The focus ahead will be on deepening collaboration, enhancing customer experience, and empowering teams to deliver meaningful impact across the bioprocessing value chain. Contributing to Avantor’s continued growth and supporting customers in reaching their scientific and operational objectives is an exciting prospect,” said Gladys Wang, Vice President, Bioprocessing Commercial, Asia, Middle East & Africa.

Gladys holds a Master’s degree in Biology from National Taiwan University and has completed executive programs at INSEAD and Stanford University, specializing in strategic transformation and innovation.

With her commitment to excellence and talent for cultivating future leaders, Gladys will further strengthen Avantor’s position as a trusted partner for bioprocessing customers across the AMEA region.

About Avantor®

Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Regional Media Contact:
Swati Chhabra
Manager - Corporate Communications, AMEA
Avantor
91-9958-404-334
Swati.Chhabra@avantorsciences.com

Global Media Contact
Eric Van Zanten
Head - External Communications
Avantor
610-529-6219
Eric.Vanzanten@avantorsciences.com 




