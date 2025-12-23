Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Taxinexo
Taxinexo Advances Large-Scale Commercial Deployment of Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles Across the United States

NEW YORK, Dec 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Taxinexo, a U.S.-based autonomous vehicle operator, has entered a new phase of large-scale commercial deployment after nearly five years of continuous operation in the United States. Leveraging its mature Level 4 autonomous driving technology and proven operational capabilities, the company has expanded multi-scenario services across several U.S. states, positioning itself as a representative case of how federal and state policy coordination is accelerating the commercialization of autonomous driving in the U.S. smart mobility sector.

Since its inception, Taxinexo's growth trajectory has been deeply intertwined with the US autonomous driving industry's policy support system. The US federal government, through national strategic documents such as the Comprehensive Autonomous Vehicle Initiative, has established a development orientation of "safety first, encouraging innovation," providing companies with a flexible regulatory environment—including simplified administrative exemption procedures for autonomous vehicles, allowing steering wheel-less and pedal-less vehicles that meet technical standards to be tested and operated on public roads, significantly lowering the policy threshold for companies to iterate their technology. Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act's tax credit of up to $7,500 per vehicle for Level 3 and above autonomous driving vehicles further assisted Taxinexo in completing its R&D investment and fleet expansion, enabling it to achieve large-scale commercial operation in multiple states across the US. This has allowed it to accumulate millions of kilometers of real-world road operation data and build an operational network covering diverse scenarios such as urban main roads, business parks, and commuter shuttles.

In an interview with this newspaper, Taxinexo's Global Marketing Head stated, "The policy support in the US over the past five years has provided us with an excellent development platform. From technology R&D to commercialization, the flexible regulatory environment and precise policy support have allowed us to accumulate core capabilities to handle complex scenarios. In the future, we will continue to leverage local policy advantages, deepen our diversified scenario operation layout, and help promote the US autonomous driving industry towards a more efficient and safer stage."

Data shows that the US autonomous driving industry is rapidly expanding, with leading companies continuously increasing their fleet sizes and weekly order volume exceeding hundreds of thousands, indicating a broad commercial prospect for the industry.

Taxinexo reportedly plans to further expand its service coverage in the United States based on its existing operations, focusing on high-frequency travel scenarios such as airport shuttles and intercity commuting, and will continue to increase investment in technology research and development to promote the iterative upgrade of its autonomous driving system. In the future, its large-scale operational experience may provide a replicable practice model for the intelligent transportation upgrades of more cities in the United States.

