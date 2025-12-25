Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, December 29, 2025
Monday, 29 December 2025, 14:48 HKT/SGT
Source: USAS Building System (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
USAS Building System Advances Toward Hong Kong Listing: A Top-Three Industrial Prefabricated Steel Structure Solution Provider, with an Emerging Overseas Growth Curve

HONG KONG, December 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – With manufacturing investment gradually recovering and the pace of industrial project construction continuing to advance, industrial buildings are accelerating toward standardised and prefabricated development. Against this backdrop, the application of industrial prefabricated steel structure buildings in manufacturing plants and large-scale industrial projects has continued to expand. As the listing process enters its final stage, USAS Building System (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or “USAS”) is set to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 30 December, and the industrial prefabricated steel structure sub-sector in which it operates is coming into the capital market's view.

Industrial prefabricated steel structure buildings are a typical sub-sector of industrial construction. Demand is mainly derived from manufacturing plants and industrial projects, where higher requirements are placed on construction efficiency and delivery capability. Compared with residential and commercial buildings, industrial buildings place greater emphasis on construction efficiency, structural stability and compatibility with production systems. Continued capacity expansion across manufacturing sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, machinery and electronics, and logistics has strengthened the industrial nature of prefabricated steel structure buildings in industrial projects.

In response to such demand, USAS has formed a relatively clear business positioning. The prospectus shows that the Company is not a single steel structure fabricator, but rather an integrated prefabricated steel structure building solution provider focused on the industrial sector, providing full-process subcontracting services for industrial plants and manufacturing projects, covering design optimisation, procurement, manufacturing and on-site installation. According to the Frost & Sullivan Report, by revenue in 2024, USAS ranked third in China's industrial prefabricated steel structure building market. Against the backdrop of an overall fragmented industry, USAS has established a relatively clear industry position.

From an operating perspective, the Company has established a stable business foundation. The prospectus discloses that from 2022 to 2024, USAS recorded revenue of approximately RMB1.903 billion, RMB1.453 billion and RMB1.523 billion, respectively, maintaining an overall scale at the level of over RMB1 billion. Among these, prefabricated steel structure building subcontracting services are the core source of revenue. In 2024, revenue from this business was approximately RMB1.241 billion, accounting for 81.5% of total revenue, reflecting the Company's high degree of focus on its industrial prefabricated steel structure core business.

In terms of profitability structure, the Company presents typical characteristics of an industrial project-based model. From 2022 to 2024, the Company's overall gross profit margin was 12.7%, 14.8% and 12.5%, respectively, while the gross profit margin of the core subcontracting business remained in the range of 13%–15% over the long term. In 2025, as certain large-scale industrial projects progressed in a concentrated manner, the Company achieved revenue of approximately RMB1.424 billion in the first half of the year, reflecting the impact of project execution cycles on the release of interim performance.

From a medium- to long-term industry perspective, the penetration rate of prefabricated steel structures in China's industrial building sector remains at a relatively low level. Manufacturing investment upgrades, demand for compressed construction timelines and the continued advancement of green building policies provide a practical demand foundation for the industry. At the same time, emerging manufacturing bases such as Southeast Asia are accelerating the undertaking of global capacity relocation, which also brings new sources of projects for enterprises with cross-regional delivery capabilities.

Against this backdrop, USAS's overseas business footprint has gradually become more evident. The prospectus discloses that revenue from the Company's industrial environmental equipment business is mainly derived from overseas markets. Revenue from this segment increased from approximately RMB31.82 million in 2022 to approximately RMB100 million in 2024, while its gross profit margin increased to 18.9% over the same period. This business has covered multiple overseas markets and has obtained certifications in China, the United States, Europe and Canada, providing conditions and support for cross-regional project execution.

Following its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, USAS is expected to leverage the capital market platform to further consolidate its industry position in the industrial prefabricated steel structure segment. With its established industrial customer base, stable project delivery capabilities and a gradually expanding overseas business footprint, the Company has a practical foundation to continue advancing in undertaking industrial projects, optimising its business structure and enhancing scalable operational capabilities.




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Construct, Engineering, Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

