

KUALA LUMPUR, December 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – December 30, 2025, CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL), the listed entity of Banle Group, today announced that it has completed Xiaomo Port’s first-ever LNG bunkering operation, serving BYD in Shenzhen through a physical supplier, supporting BYD’s maritime decarbonization. The service was facilitated in collaboration with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (“CNOOC”), which supported this inaugural bunkering at the port. This milestone strategically diversifies CBL’s revenue streams and expands its sustainable fuel offerings beyond its existing biofuels portfolio. Against the backdrop of the global shipping industry accelerating decarbonization, LNG serves as a mainstream marine clean energy source, capable of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 20% - with near-zero emissions of sulfur oxides and particulate matter- and lowering fuel costs by approximately 25%-30%. This initiative supports the maritime industry's transition toward cleaner energy solutions in line with regulations such as FuelEU Maritime and IMO 2030/2050 targets. “This is a strategic step in our journey to become a comprehensive marine energy services partner,” said Dr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO of CBL International. “We are grateful to BYD and CNOOC for their trust and collaboration.” CBL International is a trusted bunkering services facilitator, serving nine of the world’s top twelve container liner companies. The company's expertise in coordinating complex fuel logistics transactions underscores its value proposition as a specialized service partner in the evolving maritime energy landscape.

Photo Caption: CBL International Facilitates Xiaomo Port's First LNG Bunkering for BYD in Shenzhen. About the Banle Group CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistics company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with a one-stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in 65 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and has been awarded the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications, as well as EcoVadis Silver Medal. For more information about our Company, please visit our website at: https://www.banle-intl.com.





