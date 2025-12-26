

HONG KONG, December 31, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – As AI computing power becomes the core battleground in global technological competition, China's homegrown general-purpose GPU is poised for a pivotal leap in the capital markets. On December 30, Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX Semiconductor Co., Ltd. ("Iluvatar CoreX", stock code: 9903.HK), the domestic leader in the general-purpose GPU sector, commenced its Hong Kong IPO. The company intends to offer 25.43 million shares globally at an offer price of HK$144.6 per share, with each lot comprising 100 H shares. It is expected to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on January 8. Amidst an industry climate characterised by capital enthusiasm and concept-driven momentum, Iluvatar CoreX has focused on refining its products and pursuing genuine commercialisation. Leveraging its deep technological expertise and robust commercial capabilities, it has quietly emerged as a leader in China's general-purpose GPU sector, setting multiple industry milestones: China's first company to achieve mass production of inference general-purpose GPU chips, and the first to mass-produce training general-purpose GPU chips, while also being the first Chinese enterprise to reach this milestone using advanced 7nm process technology. Four Generations of Architecture Iteration, Defining the "User-Friendly" Domestic General-Purpose GPU Iluvatar CoreX's competitive advantage rests upon two cornerstones: "complete autonomy" and "deep iteration". Since commencing general-purpose GPU design in 2018, the company has steadfastly adhered to its R&D strategy of "one in mass production, one in design, and one in pre-research", dedicating substantial resources to tackling core technological challenges. As of June 30, 2025, Iluvatar CoreX has established an R&D team exceeding 480 professionals, with over one-third possessing more than ten years' experience in chip design and software development. This forms a robust foundation for continuous product iteration and enhancement. In its technical approach, Iluvatar CoreX has eschewed "partial substitution" or "assembly-style" solutions. Instead, centering on the core capabilities of general-purpose GPU and the fundamental philosophy of hardware-software co-design, it has achieved full-stack in-house development, from underlying instruction sets and chip architectures to foundational software stacks. This has fostered a highly synergistic technological ecosystem, endowing it with the flexible adaptation capability of "software-defined hardware". This ensures its products deliver performance optimisation while maintaining flexibility and compatibility required for complex AI deployments. Through continuous technological advancement, Iluvatar CoreX has completed three generations of general-purpose GPU architecture iterations, persistently driving hardware design and software performance optimisation. This positions it as China's enterprise with the most frequent and profound iterations in the general-purpose GPU sector. Such deep iteration not only delivers sustained performance gains but also achieves high compatibility with global mainstream general-purpose GPU programming ecosystems and platforms. For customers, this means minimal code modification when migrating existing AI applications to Iluvatar CoreX’s platform, offering an almost "out-of-the-box" experience that substantially lowers migration barriers and risks. This relentless pursuit of ecosystem compatibility and customer experience forms the bedrock of its commercial success. Full-Scene Penetration: Capturing Market Share in Domestic Substitution Leveraging these architectural advantages, Iluvatar CoreX has progressively established a market perception of being "user-friendly, durable, and sustainable", securing a first-mover advantage in its commercialisation drive. Since launching the Tiange Gen 1 in March 2021, the company has successfully brought three generations of architecture into mass production. Its products and solutions have rapidly penetrated critical sectors, including financial services, healthcare, and transportation, achieving over 900 deployments and applications that demonstrate exceptional scenario adaptability. Concurrently, adhering to the industry philosophy of "cooperation over competition", Iluvatar CoreX collaborates with peers, universities, and research institutions to jointly build a domestic computing power ecosystem. This approach avoids homogenisation and internal friction while collectively advancing market acceptance of domestic general-purpose GPU, accelerating industry penetration of its products. Data indicates that Iluvatar CoreX's general-purpose GPU products shipment volume has grown steadily from 7,800 units in 2022 to 16,800 units in 2024, reaching 15,700 units in the first half of 2025. This sustained increase in market penetration fully validates the market recognition and competitiveness of its products. As of June 30, 2025, the company has delivered over 52,000 units of general-purpose GPU products to more than 290 clients across diverse industries, securing a leading position within the domestic sector in terms of both industry coverage and application breadth. According to Frost & Sullivan, China's general-purpose GPU market is experiencing explosive growth, with shipments achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72.8% from 2022 to 2024, reaching 1.6 million units in 2024. As the domestic substitution process accelerates, the market share of domestic general-purpose GPU products has risen from 8.3% in 2022 to 17.4% in 2024, and is projected to exceed 50% by 2029. As a rare target in the domestic general-purpose GPU sector, Iluvatar CoreX benefits from the national strategy of self-reliant computing power substitution, coupled with the industry dividend from the global surge in computing demand, presenting a clear growth trajectory. The decision to launch its IPO in Hong Kong is a strategic move by Iluvatar CoreX to connect with global capital and advance into the international market, further underscoring its long-term vision as the "first domestic player" in the general-purpose GPU arena. Compared to the A-share market, the Hong Kong stock exchange, as an international capital market, not only offers a more accommodating valuation environment for semiconductor companies with substantial R&D expenditure and extended growth cycles but also facilitates access to global industrial chain resources, laying the groundwork for future international expansion. The company's products have already established a differentiated competitive advantage in the domestic market. In the future, leveraging the international platform of the Hong Kong stock market, it is well-positioned to introduce its self-developed general-purpose GPU products to the global market and capture a greater share in the ongoing restructuring of the worldwide computing power landscape. For investors, this IPO presents a rare opportunity to position themselves within China's high-end computing power sector. With capital empowerment and technological iteration, Iluvatar CoreX will continue to write a new chapter in the development of China's general-purpose GPU industry.





