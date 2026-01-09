Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, January 12, 2026
Monday, 12 January 2026, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: Argentine Football Association (AFA) / Verofax Ltd
Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans
AI to transform fan experiences, create new revenue streams and unlock sponsorship opportunities across the industry.

Wassim with AFA Avatars

MIAMI, FL & ABU DHABI, January 12, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) - The Argentine Football Association (AFA), reigning FIFA World Cup champions, has teamed with Verofax, its exclusive agentic AI partner, to launch Vamos Argentina, an AI-powered fan experience platform designed to transform Argentina's 900+ million fans into micro-influencers, while promoting brands at a fraction of traditional influencer and social marketing costs.

Unveiled at a launch event in Miami, Vamos Argentina introduces a unique Digital Media category that lets fans create branded experiences with secure, templated GenAI-driven images and videos featuring Argentine players and matchday scenes (UGC), and instantly post them to their preferred social platforms.

Vamos Argentina unlocks a new brand sponsorship channel as well, giving brands the ability to reach 4 billion sports followers, not through advertising, but through GenAI-driven fan experiences featuring brands and products - powered by AFA’s passionate fan pool and Verofax's unique agentic AI technology.

Through Vamos Argentina, fans are incentivised to create AI-driven experiences with selfies, official players, videos and memorabilia, with each post integrating brand assets while the platform ensures compliance, brand safety and consistent sponsor visibility across millions of posts.

Transforming Fan Passion into Brand Influence

Leandro Petersen, Chief Marketing Officer of AFA, said: "Our partnership with Verofax opens a new chapter for AFA. Vamos Argentina is a revolutionary platform for fans worldwide to connect through generative AI experiences and drive international growth. It also creates a powerful sponsorship channel, providing brands with a measurable Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and a repeatable, scalable way to engage with our global AFA fan base."

A new chapter for AFA: Verofax CEO Wassim Merheby, Argentina Head Coach Lionel Scaloni and AFA Marketing Chief Leandro Petersen launching Vamos Argentina in Miami.

Wassim Merheby, CEO of Verofax, added: "AFA is pioneering official GenAI experiences as a new channel for brand sponsors. By training AI engines on players, we deliver authentic AI-powered experiences featuring sponsors' brands at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches. With over 100M AFA followers, 250-500M match viewers and 900M combined player followers, Vamos Argentina offers unprecedented reach and engagement."

Targeted, Scalable, and Measurable

Live demos at the launch event showcased how fans can become micro-influencers in seconds. With a single photo, the AI creates immersive moments featuring real players, official kits, AFA backdrops, and branded product placements - ready for instant sharing. Each post carries sponsor branding, amplifying authentic fan-driven content across social networks.

Sponsors benefit from guaranteed fan posts per brand campaign, reaching millions of targeted sports followers at unmatched CPM rates compared to traditional influencer marketing. Campaigns are fully managed by Verofax, with gamified fan experiences and incentives such as VIP tickets, signed merchandise, and exclusive meet-and-greets to drive participation and engagement.

Opportunities Ahead of World Cup 2026

With limited sponsorship slots available, AFA will begin promoting Vamos Argentina packages in January 2026, supported by a global marketing campaign to activate fans worldwide. To learn more about sponsoring AFA's AI-powered fan experiences featuring your brand and products, visit https://afa.verofax.com.

About the Argentine Football Association (AFA)
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is the governing body of football in Argentina, overseeing national competitions and representing the country worldwide. Home to the reigning FIFA World Cup champions, AFA commands one of the most passionate fan bases worldwide. Visit www.afa.com.ar.

About Verofax
Founded in 2019, Verofax is a leading AI technology company delivering next-generation customer, sponsor and fan engagement solutions. Trusted by Fortune 100 brands including AB InBev, FC Barcelona, Emirates Airlines and Microsoft, Verofax operates in over 50 markets, providing agentic AI experiences and holographic display solutions (Holobox) for interactive engagement. Learn more at www.verofax.com/afa or contact info@verofax.com

Contact
Neha Sharma, neha.sharma@verofax.com, Sadra Azzi, info@verofax.com, Tel: +1 323 304 0626

Verofax is social! Follow Verofax on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and x.

-----
Argentine Football Association (AFA) Argentine National Team (La Albiceleste)

#Argentina #SeleccionArgentina #VamosArgentina #AFA #Albiceleste #LaAlbiceleste #TodosJuntos #ElijoCreer #CampeonesDelMundo #Scaloneta

@afa @afaseleccion




Topic: New Service
Source: Argentine Football Association (AFA) / Verofax Ltd
Sectors: Media & Marketing, Retail & eCommerce, Daily Finance, eSports, Gaming, Wireless, Apps, Advertising, Artificial Intel [AI], Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
OBI Pharma and TegMine Therapeutics Sign Exclusive Global License Agreement for Glycan-Targeting ADC  
Jan 12, 2026 20:00 HKT/SGT
Charlie's Holdings (OTCQB:CHUC) Signs Agreement with IKE Tech to Commercialize Transformational Age-Gated Vapes that Will Address FDA Concerns Related to Youth Access  
Jan 12, 2026 19:00 HKT/SGT
Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair and Stationery & School Supplies Fair open today  
Jan 12, 2026 18:26 HKT/SGT
Mazda Unveils MAZDA CX-6e New Battery EV in World Premiere  
Monday, January 12, 2026 12:10:00 PM
Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans  
Jan 12, 2026 10:00 HKT/SGT
Metaspacex Limited Partners with Popcorn Technology to Expand into Web3.0 Digital Finance  
Jan 11, 2026 20:59 HKT/SGT
PromiCell, Inc. presents during JP Morgan's 2026 Healthcare Conference  
Jan 10, 2026 07:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces GR Yaris MORIZO RR  
Friday, January 9, 2026 3:03:00 PM
Honda Announces New Lines of Models that Represent "Honda Sports DNA" at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026  
Friday, January 9, 2026 1:24:00 PM
Honda Launches Fixed-Battery Electric Two-Wheeled Personal Commuter "Honda UC3" in Thailand and Vietnam  
Friday, January 9, 2026 12:27:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Africa Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2026
28  -  29   January
Casablanca, Morocco
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Operational Excellence Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
The Experience Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Singapore
10  -  11   June
Singapore
The Experience Show South Europe 2026
18  -  19   June
Madrid, Spain
The Experience Show UK 2026
7  -  8   July
The Manchester Deansgate Hotel, UK
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Malaysia
28  -  29   July
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
The Experience Show Australia 2026
4  -  5   August
Sydney, Australia
WBE 2026
16  -  18   September
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       